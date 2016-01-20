Talking TV

Edition:
Wed Jan 20, 2016 | 1:55am GMT

David Duchovny laughs as Gillian Anderson, both of "The X Files", holds up a shirt during the Fox Network presentation. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Saturday, January 16, 2016
Cast member and executive producer Eva Longoria smiles at a panel for the NBC series "Telenovela". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2016
Cast member Zach Galifianakis and executive producer Louis C.K. participate in a panel for the FX Networks series "Baskets". REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Saturday, January 16, 2016
Judge Jennifer Lopez looks on during the Fox Network presentation. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2016
Cast member Caitlyn Jenner participates in a panel for the E! Entertainment Television series "I Am Cait". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2016
Aaron Tveit and Julianne Hough and other cast members of "Grease Live", spontaneously break into song during the Fox Network presentation. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Saturday, January 16, 2016
Cast member John Travolta participates in panel in a panel for the FX Networks "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story". REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
Cast member and executive producer Jennifer Lopez speaks next to co-stars Ray Liotta and Drea de Matteo at a panel for the NBC series "Shades of Blue". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2016
Cast members Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys participate in a panel for the FX Networks drama series "The Americans". REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Saturday, January 16, 2016
Host Ryan Seacrest. mentor Scott Brochetta, and judge Keith Urban of "American Idol". REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2016
Cast members Britt Lower and Rosa Salazar participate in a panel for the FX Networks comedy series "Man Seeking Woman". REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Saturday, January 16, 2016
Creator and executive producer Sam Esmail speaks on stage with cast members Carly Chaikin, Rami Malek, Christian Slater and Portia Doubleday (L-R) during a panel for the USA Network series "Mr. Robot". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2016
Cast member Donald Glover participates in a panel for the FX Networks new comedy series "Atlanta". REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Saturday, January 16, 2016
Cast member Miranda Cosgrove attends a panel for the NBC series "Crowded". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2016
Entrepreneur John Paul Dejoria and host Farnoosh Torabi from "Follow the Leader" participate in a CNBC Primetime panel. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2016
Cast members (L to R) Annie Funke, Daniel Henney, Gary Sinise and Tyler James Williams of the CBS show, "Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders". REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2016
Actor Tom Ellis of "Lucifer" appears during the Fox Network presentation. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2016
Chris Licht (L), Vice President of Programming for CBS News and Executive Producer of "CBS This Morning", Charlie Rose, co-host of "CBS This Morning" and David Rhodes (R), President of CBS News, speak during the CBS News panel. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2016
Cast members Julian McMahon (R) and Britne Oldford (L) participate in a panel for the Syfy network series "Hunters". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2016
Actors Joel McHale (L) and David Duchovny from "The X Files" take a selfie during the Fox Network presentation. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2016
Host and narrator in New Orleans, Louisiana, Tyler Perry of "The Passion". REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2016
Cast member Ben Feldman speaks at a panel for the NBC comedy "Superstore". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2016
From left to right, cast members Chandi Moore, Candis Cayne, Caitlyn Jenner, Ella Giselle, Jennifer Finney Boylan, and executive producer Andrea Metz participate in a panel for the E! Entertainment Television series "I Am Cait". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2016
Cast member Chandi Moore speaks at a panel for the E! Entertainment Television series "I Am Cait". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2016
James Brown (L), host of The Super Bowl Sunday, Phil Simms (2nd L), analyst for Super Bowl 50 on CBS Sports, Jack Whitaker, play-by-play announcer for Super Bowl 1, and Jim Nantz (R), play-by-play announcer for Super Bowl 50 appear at the CBS Sports panel. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2016
Cast member Christian Slater talks next to creator and executive producer Sam Esmail (L) at a panel for the USA Network series "Mr. Robot". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2016
Executive producers (from L to R) Mark Halperin, John Heilmann and Mark McKinnon of the Showtime program "The Circus". REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2016
Chris Carter, creator and executive producer of "The X Files", speaks during the Fox Network presentation. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2016
Cast member Donald Glover (L), executive producer Paul Simms (C), and director Hiro Murai participate in a panel for the FX Networks new comedy series "Atlanta". REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Saturday, January 16, 2016
Cast member Caitlyn Jenner give a high five to a co-star as she participates in a panel for the E! Entertainment Television series "I Am Cait". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2016
