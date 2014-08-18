Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Aug 18, 2014 | 5:36pm BST

Tank biathlon

A tank drives on the course of the Tank Biathlon world championship in Alabino outside Moscow, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

A tank drives on the course of the Tank Biathlon world championship in Alabino outside Moscow, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Monday, August 18, 2014
A tank drives on the course of the Tank Biathlon world championship in Alabino outside Moscow, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
1 / 13
A tank drives on the course of the Tank Biathlon world championship in Alabino outside Moscow, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

A tank drives on the course of the Tank Biathlon world championship in Alabino outside Moscow, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Monday, August 18, 2014
A tank drives on the course of the Tank Biathlon world championship in Alabino outside Moscow, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
2 / 13
A tank drives on the course of the Tank Biathlon world championship in Alabino outside Moscow, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

A tank drives on the course of the Tank Biathlon world championship in Alabino outside Moscow, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Monday, August 18, 2014
A tank drives on the course of the Tank Biathlon world championship in Alabino outside Moscow, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
3 / 13
A tank drives through a water obstacle on the course of the Tank Biathlon world championship in Alabino outside Moscow, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A tank drives through a water obstacle on the course of the Tank Biathlon world championship in Alabino outside Moscow, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Monday, August 18, 2014
A tank drives through a water obstacle on the course of the Tank Biathlon world championship in Alabino outside Moscow, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
4 / 13
A tank drives on the course of the Tank Biathlon world championship in Alabino outside Moscow, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

A tank drives on the course of the Tank Biathlon world championship in Alabino outside Moscow, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Monday, August 18, 2014
A tank drives on the course of the Tank Biathlon world championship in Alabino outside Moscow, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
5 / 13
Tanks drive through the course of the Tank Biathlon world championship in Alabino outside Moscow, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Tanks drive through the course of the Tank Biathlon world championship in Alabino outside Moscow, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Monday, August 18, 2014
Tanks drive through the course of the Tank Biathlon world championship in Alabino outside Moscow, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
6 / 13
A helicopter flies during a ceremony at the Tank Biathlon world championship in Alabino outside Moscow, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A helicopter flies during a ceremony at the Tank Biathlon world championship in Alabino outside Moscow, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Monday, August 18, 2014
A helicopter flies during a ceremony at the Tank Biathlon world championship in Alabino outside Moscow, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
7 / 13
A tank is parked on a pontoon on the course of the Tank Biathlon world championship in Alabino outside Moscow, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A tank is parked on a pontoon on the course of the Tank Biathlon world championship in Alabino outside Moscow, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Monday, August 18, 2014
A tank is parked on a pontoon on the course of the Tank Biathlon world championship in Alabino outside Moscow, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
8 / 13
A tank drives on the course of the Tank Biathlon world championship in Alabino outside Moscow, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

A tank drives on the course of the Tank Biathlon world championship in Alabino outside Moscow, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Monday, August 18, 2014
A tank drives on the course of the Tank Biathlon world championship in Alabino outside Moscow, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
9 / 13
A tank drives on the course of the Tank Biathlon world championship in Alabino outside Moscow, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A tank drives on the course of the Tank Biathlon world championship in Alabino outside Moscow, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Monday, August 18, 2014
A tank drives on the course of the Tank Biathlon world championship in Alabino outside Moscow, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
10 / 13
Tanks drive through the course of the Tank Biathlon world championship in Alabino outside Moscow, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Tanks drive through the course of the Tank Biathlon world championship in Alabino outside Moscow, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Monday, August 18, 2014
Tanks drive through the course of the Tank Biathlon world championship in Alabino outside Moscow, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
11 / 13
Parachutists carrying the national flags of participants take part in a ceremony at the Tank Biathlon world championship in Alabino outside Moscow, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Parachutists carrying the national flags of participants take part in a ceremony at the Tank Biathlon world championship in Alabino outside Moscow, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Monday, August 18, 2014
Parachutists carrying the national flags of participants take part in a ceremony at the Tank Biathlon world championship in Alabino outside Moscow, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
12 / 13
A tank drives past decorations on the course of the Tank Biathlon world championship in Alabino outside Moscow, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A tank drives past decorations on the course of the Tank Biathlon world championship in Alabino outside Moscow, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Monday, August 18, 2014
A tank drives past decorations on the course of the Tank Biathlon world championship in Alabino outside Moscow, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Classic cars of California

Classic cars of California

Next Slideshows

Classic cars of California

Classic cars of California

Classic cars compete for best in show at Concours d'Elegance in Pebble Beach, California.

18 Aug 2014
A Jewish-Muslim wedding

A Jewish-Muslim wedding

A Muslim groom and his Jewish bride marry in a Tel Aviv wedding hall as police block a far-right protest outside.

18 Aug 2014
Protests over Missouri teen's death

Protests over Missouri teen's death

Demonstrators protest the death of Michael Brown, who was shot in a struggle with police.

17 Aug 2014
Far from home

Far from home

Iraq's Yazidis seek refuge from Islamic State militants.

16 Aug 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Outrage over Venezuela court power grab

Outrage over Venezuela court power grab

Venezuela's pro-government Supreme Court revoked its takeover of the opposition-led Congress after it drew international condemnation and protests against socialist President Nicolas Maduro.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Race to the French presidency

Race to the French presidency

With less than three weeks to go before the first round of the French election, conservative Francois Fillon, centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen try to rally votes.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Landslide devastates Colombia

Landslide devastates Colombia

Flooding and mudslides in the Colombian city of Mocoa sent torrents of water and debris crashing onto houses, killing hundreds.

Displaced by drought in Somalia

Displaced by drought in Somalia

Somalia's worst drought in 20 years has decimated harvests and livestock in the country, posing the threat of renewed famine six years after a similar crisis in which more than 260,000 people died.

Hot springs spa reopens amid Mosul chaos

Hot springs spa reopens amid Mosul chaos

Hammam al-Alil, a town south of Mosul famous for its healing hot waters, is back in business after a U.S.-backed offensive retook the area from Islamic State militants and authorities reopened its spa.

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie rips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening cane fields and shutting down coal mines.

Scenes of death after suspected gas attack in Syria

Scenes of death after suspected gas attack in Syria

A suspected Syrian government chemical attack killed dozens of people, including children, in the northwestern province of Idlib, a monitor, medics and rescue workers in the rebel-held area said.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast