Tank biathlon
A tank drives on the course of the Tank Biathlon world championship in Alabino outside Moscow, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
A tank drives through a water obstacle on the course of the Tank Biathlon world championship in Alabino outside Moscow, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Tanks drive through the course of the Tank Biathlon world championship in Alabino outside Moscow, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
A helicopter flies during a ceremony at the Tank Biathlon world championship in Alabino outside Moscow, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A tank is parked on a pontoon on the course of the Tank Biathlon world championship in Alabino outside Moscow, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A tank drives on the course of the Tank Biathlon world championship in Alabino outside Moscow, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Tanks drive through the course of the Tank Biathlon world championship in Alabino outside Moscow, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Parachutists carrying the national flags of participants take part in a ceremony at the Tank Biathlon world championship in Alabino outside Moscow, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A tank drives past decorations on the course of the Tank Biathlon world championship in Alabino outside Moscow, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
