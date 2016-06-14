Edition:
Tate Modern's new pyramid tower

Photographer
Stefan Wermuth
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016

A man stands outside the Switch House during the unveiling of the New Tate Modern in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016

A museum assistant poses with 'Babel' by Cildo Meireles during the unveiling of the New Tate Modern in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016

A museum assistant poses with 'Mirror and glass' by Yayoi Kusama during the unveiling of the New Tate Modern. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016

People stand next to a sculpture by Ai Weiwei during the unveiling of the New Tate Modern. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016

A museum assistant poses with 'Yellow versus Purple' by Olafur Eliasson during the unveiling of the New Tate Modern. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016

A museum assistant poses with 'Spider' by Louise Bourgeois during the unveiling of the New Tate Modern. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and Nicholas Serota, director of the Tate art museums and galleries visit a new viewing platform during the unveiling of the New Tate Modern. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016

A museum assistant poses with 'Pavilion Suspended in a Room I' by Cristina Iglesias during the unveiling of the New Tate Modern. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016

A man walks in the Switch House during the unveiling of the New Tate Modern. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016

A woman poses at a new viewing platform during the unveiling of the New Tate Modern. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016

People sitting in a cafe at the Tate Modern. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016

People stand next to a sculpture by Ai Weiwei during the unveiling of the New Tate Modern. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016

A woman is reflected in glass at a new viewing platform during the unveiling of the New Tate Modern. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016

A woman sits on a chair after a news conference during the unveiling of the New Tate Modern. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016

People walk past the Switch House during the unveiling of the New Tate Modern. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

