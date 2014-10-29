Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Oct 29, 2014 | 12:55am GMT

Taylor Swift on top

Taylor Swift attends the premiere of "The Giver" in New York August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Taylor Swift attends the premiere of "The Giver" in New York August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Wednesday, October 29, 2014
Taylor Swift attends the premiere of "The Giver" in New York August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
1 / 30
Taylor Swift arrives at the 2014 MTV Music Video Awards in Inglewood, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Taylor Swift arrives at the 2014 MTV Music Video Awards in Inglewood, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, October 29, 2014
Taylor Swift arrives at the 2014 MTV Music Video Awards in Inglewood, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
2 / 30
Taylor Swift performs "Shake It Off" on stage during the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Taylor Swift performs "Shake It Off" on stage during the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, October 29, 2014
Taylor Swift performs "Shake It Off" on stage during the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
3 / 30
Taylor Swift drops one of her four Grammy awards at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles January 31, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Taylor Swift drops one of her four Grammy awards at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles January 31, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, October 29, 2014
Taylor Swift drops one of her four Grammy awards at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles January 31, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
4 / 30
Britain's Prince William, The Duke of Cambridge, speaks with Taylor Swift (front L) during the Centrepoint Gala Dinner at Kensington Palace in London November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Dominic Lipinski/Pool

Britain's Prince William, The Duke of Cambridge, speaks with Taylor Swift (front L) during the Centrepoint Gala Dinner at Kensington Palace in London November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Dominic Lipinski/Pool

Wednesday, October 29, 2014
Britain's Prince William, The Duke of Cambridge, speaks with Taylor Swift (front L) during the Centrepoint Gala Dinner at Kensington Palace in London November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Dominic Lipinski/Pool
Close
5 / 30
Taylor Swift crowd surfs as she performs "We are Never Getting Back Together" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Taylor Swift crowd surfs as she performs "We are Never Getting Back Together" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, October 29, 2014
Taylor Swift crowd surfs as she performs "We are Never Getting Back Together" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
6 / 30
Kanye West takes the microphone from best female video winner Taylor Swift as he praises the video entry from Beyonce at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, September 13, 2009. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Kanye West takes the microphone from best female video winner Taylor Swift as he praises the video entry from Beyonce at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, September 13, 2009. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Wednesday, October 29, 2014
Kanye West takes the microphone from best female video winner Taylor Swift as he praises the video entry from Beyonce at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, September 13, 2009. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Close
7 / 30
Taylor Swift poses with fans as she arrives for the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Taylor Swift poses with fans as she arrives for the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, October 29, 2014
Taylor Swift poses with fans as she arrives for the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
8 / 30
Taylor Swift (R) looks at her wax likeness during an unveiling of the statue at Madame Tussauds in New York, October 27, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Taylor Swift (R) looks at her wax likeness during an unveiling of the statue at Madame Tussauds in New York, October 27, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Wednesday, October 29, 2014
Taylor Swift (R) looks at her wax likeness during an unveiling of the statue at Madame Tussauds in New York, October 27, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
9 / 30
Taylor Swift arrives at the 49th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Taylor Swift arrives at the 49th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Wednesday, October 29, 2014
Taylor Swift arrives at the 49th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
10 / 30
Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez talk while attending the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards in New York August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez talk while attending the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards in New York August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, October 29, 2014
Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez talk while attending the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards in New York August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
11 / 30
Taylor Swift performs during the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Taylor Swift performs during the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Wednesday, October 29, 2014
Taylor Swift performs during the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
12 / 30
Taylor Swift performs a duet with Stevie Nicks at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles January 31, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Taylor Swift performs a duet with Stevie Nicks at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles January 31, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Wednesday, October 29, 2014
Taylor Swift performs a duet with Stevie Nicks at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles January 31, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
13 / 30
Taylor Swift reacts as she accepts the award for best female country vocal performance for "White Horse" during the pre-telecast of the 52nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles January 31, 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Taylor Swift reacts as she accepts the award for best female country vocal performance for "White Horse" during the pre-telecast of the 52nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles January 31, 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Wednesday, October 29, 2014
Taylor Swift reacts as she accepts the award for best female country vocal performance for "White Horse" during the pre-telecast of the 52nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles January 31, 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
14 / 30
Taylor Swift performs with John Mayer during the Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 11, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Taylor Swift performs with John Mayer during the Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 11, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, October 29, 2014
Taylor Swift performs with John Mayer during the Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 11, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
15 / 30
Taylor Swift performs during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Taylor Swift performs during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, October 29, 2014
Taylor Swift performs during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
16 / 30
Taylor Swift performs during the Z100 Jingle Ball at Madison Square Gardens in New York, December 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Taylor Swift performs during the Z100 Jingle Ball at Madison Square Gardens in New York, December 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wednesday, October 29, 2014
Taylor Swift performs during the Z100 Jingle Ball at Madison Square Gardens in New York, December 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
17 / 30
Taylor Swift performs "Mean" at the 46th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas April 3, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Taylor Swift performs "Mean" at the 46th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas April 3, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Wednesday, October 29, 2014
Taylor Swift performs "Mean" at the 46th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas April 3, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
18 / 30
Taylor Swift performs "All Too Well" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Taylor Swift performs "All Too Well" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, October 29, 2014
Taylor Swift performs "All Too Well" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
19 / 30
Taylor Swift arrives at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, September 13, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Taylor Swift arrives at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, September 13, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, October 29, 2014
Taylor Swift arrives at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, September 13, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
20 / 30
Taylor Swift arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Taylor Swift arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wednesday, October 29, 2014
Taylor Swift arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
21 / 30
First lady Michelle Obama congratulates Taylor Swift after presenting her with The Big Help award at Nickelodeon's 25th annual Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

First lady Michelle Obama congratulates Taylor Swift after presenting her with The Big Help award at Nickelodeon's 25th annual Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, October 29, 2014
First lady Michelle Obama congratulates Taylor Swift after presenting her with The Big Help award at Nickelodeon's 25th annual Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
22 / 30
Miley Cyrus and Taylor Swift pose at the 2009 Grammy Salute to Industry Icons event, honoring Clive Davis in Beverly Hills, California February 7, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Miley Cyrus and Taylor Swift pose at the 2009 Grammy Salute to Industry Icons event, honoring Clive Davis in Beverly Hills, California February 7, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, October 29, 2014
Miley Cyrus and Taylor Swift pose at the 2009 Grammy Salute to Industry Icons event, honoring Clive Davis in Beverly Hills, California February 7, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
23 / 30
Taylor Swift performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, October 26, 2010. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Taylor Swift performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, October 26, 2010. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Wednesday, October 29, 2014
Taylor Swift performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, October 26, 2010. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
24 / 30
Taylor Swift watches the Tommy Hilfiger Spring 2010 show during New York Fashion Week, September 17, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Taylor Swift watches the Tommy Hilfiger Spring 2010 show during New York Fashion Week, September 17, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, October 29, 2014
Taylor Swift watches the Tommy Hilfiger Spring 2010 show during New York Fashion Week, September 17, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
25 / 30
Taylor Swift sings the national anthem before Game 3 of the MLB World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Tampa Bay Rays in Philadelphia October 25, 2008. REUTERS/John Mabanglo/Pool

Taylor Swift sings the national anthem before Game 3 of the MLB World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Tampa Bay Rays in Philadelphia October 25, 2008. REUTERS/John Mabanglo/Pool

Wednesday, October 29, 2014
Taylor Swift sings the national anthem before Game 3 of the MLB World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Tampa Bay Rays in Philadelphia October 25, 2008. REUTERS/John Mabanglo/Pool
Close
26 / 30
Taylor Swift performs on stage as water is poured to simulate rain during the 43rd Annual Academy of Country Music Awards show in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 18, 2008. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Taylor Swift performs on stage as water is poured to simulate rain during the 43rd Annual Academy of Country Music Awards show in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 18, 2008. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Wednesday, October 29, 2014
Taylor Swift performs on stage as water is poured to simulate rain during the 43rd Annual Academy of Country Music Awards show in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 18, 2008. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
27 / 30
Taylor Swift poses at the 40th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2006. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Taylor Swift poses at the 40th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2006. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, October 29, 2014
Taylor Swift poses at the 40th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2006. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
28 / 30
Taylor Swift accepts the Crystal Milestone Award from host Reba McIntyre at the 44th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas April 5, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Taylor Swift accepts the Crystal Milestone Award from host Reba McIntyre at the 44th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas April 5, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, October 29, 2014
Taylor Swift accepts the Crystal Milestone Award from host Reba McIntyre at the 44th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas April 5, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
29 / 30
Taylor Swift performs "Forever and Always" at the 43rd annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville November 11, 2009. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Taylor Swift performs "Forever and Always" at the 43rd annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville November 11, 2009. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Wednesday, October 29, 2014
Taylor Swift performs "Forever and Always" at the 43rd annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville November 11, 2009. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
When models fall

When models fall

Next Slideshows

When models fall

When models fall

When fashion models take a tumble on the runway.

27 Oct 2014
THE WYLD ballet

THE WYLD ballet

Choreographers and dancers from the world's largest ballet company perform a $13.5 million stage spectacle in Germany.

24 Oct 2014
Celebrity portraits

Celebrity portraits

Up close and personal with famous faces.

23 Oct 2014
The fashion of Oscar de la Renta

The fashion of Oscar de la Renta

Fashion moments from Oscar de la Renta.

21 Oct 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Republicans pull healthcare bill

Republicans pull healthcare bill

President Donald Trump suffered a stunning political setback in a Congress controlled by his own party when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul Obamacare, a major 2016 election campaign promise of the president and his allies.

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring

Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring

A look back at the Egypt uprising that led to the overthrow of president Mubarak in 2011. Mubarak, the first leader to face trial after the Arab Spring protests that swept the region, was freed after six years in detention.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week

Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures