Taylor Swift on top
Taylor Swift attends the premiere of "The Giver" in New York August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Taylor Swift arrives at the 2014 MTV Music Video Awards in Inglewood, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Taylor Swift performs "Shake It Off" on stage during the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Taylor Swift drops one of her four Grammy awards at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles January 31, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Britain's Prince William, The Duke of Cambridge, speaks with Taylor Swift (front L) during the Centrepoint Gala Dinner at Kensington Palace in London November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Dominic Lipinski/Pool
Taylor Swift crowd surfs as she performs "We are Never Getting Back Together" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kanye West takes the microphone from best female video winner Taylor Swift as he praises the video entry from Beyonce at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, September 13, 2009. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Taylor Swift poses with fans as she arrives for the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Taylor Swift (R) looks at her wax likeness during an unveiling of the statue at Madame Tussauds in New York, October 27, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Taylor Swift arrives at the 49th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez talk while attending the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards in New York August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Taylor Swift performs during the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Taylor Swift performs a duet with Stevie Nicks at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles January 31, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Taylor Swift reacts as she accepts the award for best female country vocal performance for "White Horse" during the pre-telecast of the 52nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles January 31, 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Taylor Swift performs with John Mayer during the Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 11, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Taylor Swift performs during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Taylor Swift performs during the Z100 Jingle Ball at Madison Square Gardens in New York, December 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Taylor Swift performs "Mean" at the 46th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas April 3, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Taylor Swift performs "All Too Well" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Taylor Swift arrives at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, September 13, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Taylor Swift arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
First lady Michelle Obama congratulates Taylor Swift after presenting her with The Big Help award at Nickelodeon's 25th annual Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Miley Cyrus and Taylor Swift pose at the 2009 Grammy Salute to Industry Icons event, honoring Clive Davis in Beverly Hills, California February 7, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Taylor Swift performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, October 26, 2010. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Taylor Swift watches the Tommy Hilfiger Spring 2010 show during New York Fashion Week, September 17, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Taylor Swift sings the national anthem before Game 3 of the MLB World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Tampa Bay Rays in Philadelphia October 25, 2008. REUTERS/John Mabanglo/Pool
Taylor Swift performs on stage as water is poured to simulate rain during the 43rd Annual Academy of Country Music Awards show in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 18, 2008. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Taylor Swift poses at the 40th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2006. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Taylor Swift accepts the Crystal Milestone Award from host Reba McIntyre at the 44th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas April 5, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Taylor Swift performs "Forever and Always" at the 43rd annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville November 11, 2009. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
