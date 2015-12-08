Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Dec 8, 2015 | 3:35am GMT

Teaching the beautiful game in China

A student controls the ball during a training session at Evergrande soccer academy in Qingyuan, southern China December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2015
A view shows some of the 50 pitches at Evergrande soccer academy in Qingyuan, southern China December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2015
Students carry backpacks with logos of Manchester United Football Club (L) and Royal Madrid Football Club while looking at photos of famous soccer players at Evergrande soccer academy in Qingyuan, southern China December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2015
Students rest during a break in training at Evergrande soccer academy in Qingyuan, southern China December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2015
A student runs up the stairs at Evergrande soccer academy in Qingyuan, southern China December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2015
A student controls the ball on his way to lessons at Evergrande soccer academy in Qingyuan, southern China December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2015
Coaches give instructions to Wang Shijie, 11, before a training match at Evergrande soccer academy in Qingyuan, southern China December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2015
A student watches a training match at Evergrande soccer academy in Qingyuan, southern China December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2015
Wang Shijie (C), 11, plays with friends at Evergrande soccer academy's sleeping quarters in Qingyuan, southern China December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2015
Students take part in a training match at Evergrande soccer academy in Qingyuan, southern China December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2015
A family member talks on her phone next to a student as she watches a training match at Evergrande soccer academy in Qingyuan, southern China December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2015
Students dry their hair after getting wet during a training session at Evergrande soccer academy in Qingyuan, southern China December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2015
A view shows part of the campus of Evergrande soccer academy in Qingyuan, southern China December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2015
A student controls the ball at Evergrande soccer academy in Qingyuan, southern China December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2015
Students warm up before a training session at Evergrande soccer academy in Qingyuan, southern China December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2015
Students play in front of a statue at Evergrande soccer academy in Qingyuan, southern China December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2015
A student takes part in a training session at Evergrande soccer academy in Qingyuan, southern China December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2015
A security stands guard outside Evergrande soccer academy in Qingyuan, southern China December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2015
Students have dinner at Evergrande soccer academy in Qingyuan, southern China December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2015
Students walk past a pitch under an overcast sky, at Evergrande soccer academy in Qingyuan, southern China December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2015
