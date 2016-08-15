Edition:
Team Russia

Toru Hanai
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016

Roman Vlasov of Russia celebrates winning the gold medal after the victory over Mark Overgard Madsen of Denmark in the 75kg greco-roman wrestling. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Issei Kato
Rio, Brazil
Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016

Miles Gerek Meinhardt of the U.S. competes with Artur Akhmatkhuzin of Russia in the foil team semifinals. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Dominic Ebenbichler
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016

Gold medalist Lilly King of the U.S. and silver medalist Yulia Efimova of Russia celebrate with their national flags after the 100m breaststroke. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Eric Gaillard
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016

Denis Dmitriev of Russia reacts after winning the bronze medal in the men's sprint final. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Dominic Ebenbichler
Rio, Brazil
Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016

Yulia Efimova of Russia reacts after winning the silver medal in the . REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Laszlo Balogh
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016

Russia's players look on from the bench in their water polo match against Australia. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Brian Snyder
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016

Stefania Elfutina of Russia celebrates bronze medal in the windsurfing. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Marko Djurica
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016

Aliya Mustafina of Russia celebrates on the podium after winning the gold in the women's uneven bars final. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Toru Hanai
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016

Roman Vlasov of Russia and Bozo Starcevic of Croatia compete in the greco-roman wrestling semifinal. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Toru Hanai
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Saturday, August 13, 2016

Russia celebrates winning the match in the sabre team competition. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Ricardo Moraes
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016

Roman Vlasov of Russia celebrates winning the gold medal after the victory over Mark Overgard Madsen of Denmark in the greco-roman wrestling. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Lucy Nicholson
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016

Yana Egorian of Russia celebrates winning the match in the sabre individual gold medal bout. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Dominic Ebenbichler
Rio, Brazil
Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016

Evgeny Rylov of Russia competes in the 200m backstroke final. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Adrees Latif
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016

Aleksandr Markov of Russia riding Kurfurstin jumps through the bamboo keyhole in the eventing individual cross country. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Brian Snyder
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016

Russia's Pavel Sozykin and Denis Gribanov (are pictured before the men's two person dinghy race. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Kevin Lamarque
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016

Gold medalists Elena Vesnina of Russia and Ekaterina Makarova react after receiving their medals in the women's doubles tennis. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarqu

Edgard Garrido
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016

Alexei Klimov of Russia reacts in the men's 25m rapid fire pistol qualification. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Dylan Martinez
Rio, Brazil
Reuters / Thursday, August 04, 2016

Aliya Mustafina of Russia trains on the vault. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Toru Hanai
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016

Roman Vlasov of Russia attends the ceremony for the greco-roman wrestling. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Pilar Olivares
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016

Aleksey Verbov of Russia reacts. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Toby Melville
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016

Elena Vesnina of Russia and team mate Ekaterina Makarova celebrate after winning their doubles match against Switzerland's Martina Hingis and Timea Bacsinszky. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Paul Hanna
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Saturday, August 13, 2016

Daria Shmeleva of Russia rides away as Tania Calvo of Spain and Olivia Podmore of New Zealand crash in the women's keirin. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Damir Sagolj
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016

Angelina Melnikova of Russia reacts during the women's qualifications for the artistic gymnastics. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Kai Pfaffenbach
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016

Flagbearer Sergey Tetyukhin of Russia arrives for the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

