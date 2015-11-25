Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Nov 25, 2015 | 5:50pm GMT

Team Trump

Donald Trump brings lookalike supporter Terry Silliman of Goose Creek, South Carolina, on stage during a rally in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Donald Trump brings lookalike supporter Terry Silliman of Goose Creek, South Carolina, on stage during a rally in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2015
Donald Trump brings lookalike supporter Terry Silliman of Goose Creek, South Carolina, on stage during a rally in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
1 / 20
Charmaine Adamo takes a selfie with friends and a Trump mascot "Trumpie" before a Donald Trump rally in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Charmaine Adamo takes a selfie with friends and a Trump mascot "Trumpie" before a Donald Trump rally in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
Charmaine Adamo takes a selfie with friends and a Trump mascot "Trumpie" before a Donald Trump rally in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
2 / 20
A supporter holds a pumpkin painted in the likeness of Donald Trump as he waits to get into a campaign event in Springfield, Illinois. REUTERS/Jim Young

A supporter holds a pumpkin painted in the likeness of Donald Trump as he waits to get into a campaign event in Springfield, Illinois. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
A supporter holds a pumpkin painted in the likeness of Donald Trump as he waits to get into a campaign event in Springfield, Illinois. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
3 / 20
A supporter of Donald Trump attends a campaign event in Springfield, Illinois. REUTERS/Jim Young

A supporter of Donald Trump attends a campaign event in Springfield, Illinois. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
A supporter of Donald Trump attends a campaign event in Springfield, Illinois. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
4 / 20
Jim Yates of Laurens, South Carolina wears a sombrero before a campaign rally in Spartanburg, South Carolina. REUTERS/Rainier Ehrhardt

Jim Yates of Laurens, South Carolina wears a sombrero before a campaign rally in Spartanburg, South Carolina. REUTERS/Rainier Ehrhardt

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2015
Jim Yates of Laurens, South Carolina wears a sombrero before a campaign rally in Spartanburg, South Carolina. REUTERS/Rainier Ehrhardt
Close
5 / 20
Supporters of Donald Trump react as a protestor interrupts a campaign rally in Worcester, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Supporters of Donald Trump react as a protestor interrupts a campaign rally in Worcester, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
Supporters of Donald Trump react as a protestor interrupts a campaign rally in Worcester, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
6 / 20
People rally during a campaign event for Trump in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec

People rally during a campaign event for Trump in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2015
People rally during a campaign event for Trump in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec
Close
7 / 20
Donald Trump signs autographs for supporters at a rally in Columbus, Ohio. REUTERS/Jay LaPrete

Donald Trump signs autographs for supporters at a rally in Columbus, Ohio. REUTERS/Jay LaPrete

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
Donald Trump signs autographs for supporters at a rally in Columbus, Ohio. REUTERS/Jay LaPrete
Close
8 / 20
Marc Daniels of Springfield wears a custom yarmulke supporting Trump at a campaign town hall forum in Newton, Iowa. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Marc Daniels of Springfield wears a custom yarmulke supporting Trump at a campaign town hall forum in Newton, Iowa. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2015
Marc Daniels of Springfield wears a custom yarmulke supporting Trump at a campaign town hall forum in Newton, Iowa. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Close
9 / 20
Supporters of Donald Trump attend a campaign event in Waterloo, Iowa. REUTERS/Jim Young

Supporters of Donald Trump attend a campaign event in Waterloo, Iowa. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2015
Supporters of Donald Trump attend a campaign event in Waterloo, Iowa. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
10 / 20
A woman carries a cake made in the shape of a hat for Trump at a campaign fundraiser in Norwood, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A woman carries a cake made in the shape of a hat for Trump at a campaign fundraiser in Norwood, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, August 29, 2015
A woman carries a cake made in the shape of a hat for Trump at a campaign fundraiser in Norwood, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
11 / 20
A Trump supporter walks past protesters outside the Luxe Hotel in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A Trump supporter walks past protesters outside the Luxe Hotel in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, July 11, 2015
A Trump supporter walks past protesters outside the Luxe Hotel in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
12 / 20
Allison Boswell (L) and Jennifer Hope, take a selfie with homemade signs before the start of an address by Trump at an event in North Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Allison Boswell (L) and Jennifer Hope, take a selfie with homemade signs before the start of an address by Trump at an event in North Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
Allison Boswell (L) and Jennifer Hope, take a selfie with homemade signs before the start of an address by Trump at an event in North Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
13 / 20
Dean Blake waits for Trump to arrive to file his declaration of candidacy to appear on the New Hampshire primary ballot in Concord. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Dean Blake waits for Trump to arrive to file his declaration of candidacy to appear on the New Hampshire primary ballot in Concord. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Dean Blake waits for Trump to arrive to file his declaration of candidacy to appear on the New Hampshire primary ballot in Concord. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
14 / 20
Colby Delaney shows his support on a t-shirt for Trump at the RedState Gathering tailgate party in Atlanta. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Colby Delaney shows his support on a t-shirt for Trump at the RedState Gathering tailgate party in Atlanta. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2015
Colby Delaney shows his support on a t-shirt for Trump at the RedState Gathering tailgate party in Atlanta. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Close
15 / 20
Supporters of Trump wait to see their candidate at a campaign event in Laconia, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Supporters of Trump wait to see their candidate at a campaign event in Laconia, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Supporters of Trump wait to see their candidate at a campaign event in Laconia, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Close
16 / 20
Trump stands behind supporter Myriam Witcher of Las Vegas after inviting her onstage at a rally. REUTERS/David Becker

Trump stands behind supporter Myriam Witcher of Las Vegas after inviting her onstage at a rally. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
Trump stands behind supporter Myriam Witcher of Las Vegas after inviting her onstage at a rally. REUTERS/David Becker
Close
17 / 20
A car with a New Hampshire license plate reading TRUMP parked at Keene High School in New Hampshire. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

A car with a New Hampshire license plate reading TRUMP parked at Keene High School in New Hampshire. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

Reuters / Thursday, October 01, 2015
A car with a New Hampshire license plate reading TRUMP parked at Keene High School in New Hampshire. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
Close
18 / 20
A supporter holds a sign as Trump speaks on the USS Iowa in San Pedro, Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A supporter holds a sign as Trump speaks on the USS Iowa in San Pedro, Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
A supporter holds a sign as Trump speaks on the USS Iowa in San Pedro, Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
19 / 20
A supporter of Trump at a rally in Dubuque, Iowa. REUTERS/Ben Brewer

A supporter of Trump at a rally in Dubuque, Iowa. REUTERS/Ben Brewer

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2015
A supporter of Trump at a rally in Dubuque, Iowa. REUTERS/Ben Brewer
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Holocaust survivors beauty pageant

Holocaust survivors beauty pageant

Next Slideshows

Holocaust survivors beauty pageant

Holocaust survivors beauty pageant

A beauty contest for survivors of the Nazi genocide in the Israeli city of Haifa.

25 Nov 2015
Seven days in Paris

Seven days in Paris

A visual chronology of the Paris attacks and aftermath.

21 Nov 2015
Welcome to Tibet

Welcome to Tibet

A look at daily life in Tibet Autonomous Region.

20 Nov 2015
Welcome to Tibet

Welcome to Tibet

A look at daily life in Tibet Autonomous Region.

20 Nov 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff

France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen are set to face each other in a May 7 runoff for the French presidency after coming first and second in the first round of voting, early projections indicated.

March for Science

March for Science

Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Eve of the French election

Eve of the French election

With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures