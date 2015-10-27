Edition:
Team White House

President Barack Obama poses for a selfie taken by veteran star player Abby Wambach as he welcomes the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup-winning United States Women's National Soccer Team to the White House, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2015
President Barack Obama winks at photographers after he and first lady Michelle Obama had their picture taken with the Jackie Robinson West All Stars Little League baseball team from Chicago in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington November 6, 2014. The team won the U.S. bracket of the Little League World Series this summer, before falling in the finals to Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
President Barack Obama poses with player David Ortiz for a "selfie" as he welcomes the 2013 World Series Champion Boston Red Sox to the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Reuters / Tuesday, April 01, 2014
President Barack Obama hugs UConn women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma as team star Stefanie Dolson (L) falls off the stage in the background during a ceremony honoring the 2014 NCAA basketball champion University of Connecticut Huskies men's and women's basketball teams in the East Room of the White House in Washington, June 9, 2014. Dolson was unhurt in the fall. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Monday, June 09, 2014
First lady Michelle Obama welcomes members of the 2012 U.S. Olympic and Paralympic teams to the White House in Washington, September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, September 14, 2012
Miami Heat player stars Lebron James (L) and Dwayne Wade laugh during remarks by President Barack Obama as he honors the 2013 NBA basketball champions Miami Heat at the White House in Washington January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, January 14, 2014
President Barack Obama poses with a 12th man flag and the XLVIII Super Bowl Champion Seattle Seahawks as they are honored in the East Room of the White House in Washington May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Reuters / Wednesday, May 21, 2014
President Barack Obama enters the East Room behind the Stanley Cup prior to an event honoring the 2013 NHL Stanley Cup champion Chicago Blackhawks at the White House in Washington, November 4, 2013. REUTERS/USA Today Sports/Geoff Burke

Reuters / Tuesday, November 05, 2013
President Barack Obama stands with 2014 NASCAR Sprint Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick (L) and his Stewart-Haas Racing team members, including crew chief Rodney Childers (3rd L) and team owner Tony Stewart (4th L), on the South Lawn of the White House, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
President Barack Obama passes golfer Tiger Woods as he arrives to honor members of the President's Cup golf teams in the East Room of the White House in Washington June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, June 25, 2014
Members of the 2013 World Series Champion Boston Red Sox, including Jonny Gomes at right, walk down the stairs to the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Reuters / Tuesday, April 01, 2014
President Barack Obama greets members of the 2012 U.S. Olympic and Paralympic teams to the White House in Washington, September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, September 14, 2012
President Barack Obama holds out a Louisville Slugger baseball bat given to him by the University of Louisville Cardinals basketball coach Rick Pitino at an event honoring the 2013 NCAA basketball championship team at the White House in Washington July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, July 23, 2013
President Barack Obama bounces a soccer ball off his head after receiving it as a gift while hosting the 2012 Major League Soccer Cup winner Los Angeles Galaxy, at a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Reuters / Tuesday, March 26, 2013
Members of the USA Gymnastics Olympic team react as Marine One takes off from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington carrying President Barack Obama, November 15, 2012. From L-R are: Aly Raisman, Kyla Ross, an unidentified woman, Gabby Douglas, Jordyn Wieber, McKayla Maroney. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Reuters / Thursday, November 15, 2012
A signed basketball to be presented to President Barack Obama is held by LeBron James as Obama honors the 2012 NBA champion Miami Heat basketball team during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Monday, January 28, 2013
U.S. Olympic 400m sprint gold medalist Sanya Richards-Ross takes a picture with President Barack Obama as the 2012 U.S. Olympic and Paralympic teams visit the White House in Washington, September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, September 14, 2012
President Barack Obama stands with a United States Naval Academy football jersey after presenting the Commander-in-Chief Trophy to the team in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington April 18, 2014. The trophy is presented annually to the winner of the games played between the U.S. Navy, Army and Air Force service academies. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, April 18, 2014
Stefanie Dolson (top left), NCAA women's basketball 2013 national champions player from the University of Connecticut, puts bunny ears over President Barack Obama during a ceremony to honor the team in the East Room at the White House in Washington, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Reuters / Wednesday, July 31, 2013
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama receive autographed gifts during a ceremony with the United State's Olympic and Paralympic teams from the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi to the East Room of the White House in Washington, April 3, 2014. Standing with the Obamas are Paralympics alpine skier Jon Lujan (L) and women's ice hockey player Julie Chu (R). REUTERS/Larry Downing

Reuters / Thursday, April 03, 2014
President Barack Obama meets retiring Baltimore Ravens NFL team linebacker Ray Lewis (2nd L), safety Ed Reed (C) and running back Ray Rice (2nd R) during a ceremony honoring the 2013 NFL Superbowl champions on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, June 5, 2013. Also pictured at right is coach John Harbaugh. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2013
President Barack Obama gestures toward a soccer jersey given to him during an event honoring Sporting Kansas City for their 2013 MLS Cup Championship, at the White House in Washington October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, October 01, 2014
President Barack Obama poses during a ceremony honoring the 2013 National Hockey League Stanley Cup champions Chicago Blackhawks in the East Room at the White House in Washington, November 4, 2013. From L-R in the front row: CEO of the team John McDonough, captain Jonathan Toews and player Patrick Kane (holding Stanley Cup). REUTERS/Larry Downing

Reuters / Monday, November 04, 2013
President Barack Obama holds a bat and ball given to him as he honors the San Francisco Giants, the 2012 World Series champions baseball team, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, July 29, 2013. Pictured at right is former Giants center fielder Willie Mays. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Monday, July 29, 2013
