Tech watch
A man uses an Lenovo IdeaPad K1 tablet PC during a house-walking performance during press day at the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin,September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A U.S. soldier from Task Force Bronco, HHC 2-27 Infantry Battalion watches a movie on his laptop while resting inside a transit billeting tent in Forward Operating Base Fenty in Jalalabad, Afghanistan September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Erik de Castro
Specialists set up Google Street View cars for a media event in Riga August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
International Space Station (ISS) crew members U.S. astronaut Daniel Burbank (C), Russian cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov (R) and Anatoly Ivanishin undergo final examination at the Star City space centre outside Moscow September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Remezov
Zhang Wuyi (C), a local farmer who is interested in scientific inventions, reaches for the hatch of the self-made miniature submarine "Shuguang Hao" ahead of a safety test at Moshui Lake in Wuhan August 29, 2011. Zhang has successfully tested his self-made miniature submarine "Shuguang Hao", which is 3.6 m (12 feet) long, 1.8 m (6 feet) high, has a maximum diving depth of 20 m (65 feet), can travel at a speed of 20 km per hour for 10 hours underwater and is shaped as a dolphin. "I hope to sell my submarine as a civil product with the price of about 100,000 yuan ($15,670) after safety tests, and a merchant has decided to order one in this month", Zhang said. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Relatives of native Bolivians Jaime Cancari and his sons Hugo and Franklin, play in the self-designed, one-person helicopter which the trio are manufacturing from recycled metal, at their workshop in El Alto, on the outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia August 31, 2011. In a country with no aviation nor automobile industry, Jaime Cancari, an ethnic Aymara, is pursuing his dream make helicopters, something he promised his sons 15 years ago they would do one day just to prove that they can do anything they want in life, Cancari said. The only knowledge the Cancaris have of helicopters is what they've observed at Air Force exhibitions in their city. REUTERS/David Mercado
Berlin Mayor Klaus Wowereit wears Sennheiser headphones during his tour of the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin,September 2, 2011. The IFA consumer electronics and home appliances fair will open its doors to the public from September 2-7. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A man uses a tablet computer during the Baidu 2011 technology innovation conference in Beijing, September 2, 2011. . REUTERS/Jason Lee
French Professor Luc Douay shows a photograph of stem cells during an interview with Reuters in his research laboratory at the French Blood Service building in Creteil near Paris September 2, 2011. Douay's team have successfully injected cultured red blood cells (cRBCs) created from human hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) into a human donor. As the global need for blood continues to increase, while the number of blood donors decreases, Douay's study results raise hope that one day patients in need of a blood transfusion could become their own donors. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A Libyan representative uses a Geiger counter to measure radiation at the Tajoura nuclear research center in Tripoli September 5, 2011. Libya's uranium enrichment programme was dismantled after Gaddafi renounced weapons of mass destruction eight years ago and sensitive material and documentation including nuclear weapons design information were confiscated. But the country's Tajoura research centre continues to stock large quantities of radioisotopes, radioactive waste and low-enriched uranium fuel after three decades of nuclear research and radioisotope production, former senior U.N. inspector Olli Heinonen said. REUTERS/Anis Mili (LIBYA - Tags: POLITICS CONFLICT ENERGY SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY)
The arm of NASA's Mars Exploration Rover Opportunity is seen extended toward a light-toned rock, "Tisdale 2", during the 2,695th Martian day, or "sol", of the rover's work on Mars, in this picture taken by the rover's front hazard-avoidance camera on August 23, 2011, and released by NASA September 1, 2011. The rock, "Tisdale 2", is about 12 inches (30 cm) tall. The rover used two instruments on the robotic arm, the microscopic imager and the alpha particle X-ray spectrometer, to examine Tisdale 2. In this image, the turret at the end of the arm is positioned so that the microscopic imager is facing the rock. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Handout
People use Sony personal 3D viewers during press day at the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Hurricane Katia is seen from the International Space Station in this NASA handout picture taken August 31, 2011 and released on September 1, 2011. Katia, a Category 1 Hurricane, has weakened to a tropical storm but some restrengthening was forecast during the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest report on Thursday. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
The India-Pakistan border appears as an orange line in this photograph taken by the Expedition 28 crew on the International Space Station (ISS) on August 21, 2011 and released September 4, 2011. The fence between the two countries is floodlit for surveillance purposes. Srinagar (L), Islamabad (bottom C), Lahore (centre near the border line) and Delhi (top C) can be seen as brighter spots. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) image released on September 6, 2011 shows the Apollo 17 site on the moon, where the tracks laid down by the lunar rover are clearly visible, along with the last foot trails left on the moon. The images also show where the astronauts placed some of the scientific instruments that provided the first insight into the moon's environment and interior. LRO captured the sharpest images ever taken from space of the Apollo 12, 14 and 17 landing sites. Images show the twists and turns of the paths made when the astronauts explored the lunar surface. NASA says the image brightness and contrast have been altered to highlight surface details. REUTERS/NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center/ASU/Handout
This computer-generated image depicts part of Mars at the boundary between darkness and daylight, with an area including Gale Crater, beginning to catch morning light in this NASA handout photo released August 24, 2011. Northward is to the left. Gale is the crater with a mound inside it near the center of the image. NASA selected Gale Crater as the landing site for Curiosity, the Mars Science Laboratory. The mission's rover will be placed on the ground in a northern portion of Gale crater in August 2012. The crater is 96 miles (154 kilometers) in diameter and holds a layered mountain rising about 3 miles (5 kilometers) above the crater floor. This view was created using three-dimensional information from the Mars Orbiter Laser Altimeter, which flew on NASA's Mars Global Surveyor orbiter. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Handout