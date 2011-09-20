Tech watch
Image courtesy of NASA shows an artist's concept of a broken-up asteroid. Scientists think that a giant asteroid, which broke up long ago in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, eventually made its way to Earth and led to the extinction of the dinosaurs. Data from NASA's WISE mission likely rules out the leading suspect, a member of a family of asteroids called Baptistina, so the search for the origins of the...more
Image courtesy of NASA shows an artist's concept of a broken-up asteroid. Scientists think that a giant asteroid, which broke up long ago in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, eventually made its way to Earth and led to the extinction of the dinosaurs. Data from NASA's WISE mission likely rules out the leading suspect, a member of a family of asteroids called Baptistina, so the search for the origins of the dinosaur-killing asteroid goes on. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Handout
People pedal on bicycles equipped with dynamos which light up gigantic luminous bulbs as they participate in the art interactive installation "Dynamo-Fukushima", created by artist Yann Toma, during the European heritage days "Journees europeennes du Patrimoine" at the Grand Palais in Paris September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
People pedal on bicycles equipped with dynamos which light up gigantic luminous bulbs as they participate in the art interactive installation "Dynamo-Fukushima", created by artist Yann Toma, during the European heritage days "Journees europeennes du Patrimoine" at the Grand Palais in Paris September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Inside view of the Musee National d'Histoire Naturelle in Paris September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Inside view of the Musee National d'Histoire Naturelle in Paris September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A computer-controlled car from the Free University AutoNOMOS Labs drives past the Siegessaule Victory Column during a presentation for the media in Berlin, September 17, 2011. The car is controlled by a computer that steers, starts and stops the vehicle according to data received from a stereo camera, GPS system, odometer and other sensors that monitor the surrounding traffic. There are a driver and a co-pilot on board at all...more
A computer-controlled car from the Free University AutoNOMOS Labs drives past the Siegessaule Victory Column during a presentation for the media in Berlin, September 17, 2011. The car is controlled by a computer that steers, starts and stops the vehicle according to data received from a stereo camera, GPS system, odometer and other sensors that monitor the surrounding traffic. There are a driver and a co-pilot on board at all times to monitor the software and intervene when the system fails to cope with a traffic situation. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
NASA handout image, taken by a crew member of the International Space Station Expedition Three, shows the setting sun and the thin blue airglow line on the Earth's horizon, September 16, 2011. Some of the station's components are silhouetted in the foreground. Picture taken September 16, 2011. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
NASA handout image, taken by a crew member of the International Space Station Expedition Three, shows the setting sun and the thin blue airglow line on the Earth's horizon, September 16, 2011. Some of the station's components are silhouetted in the foreground. Picture taken September 16, 2011. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
Panasonic's "Evolta" swim robot, powered by the company's Evolta rechargeable batteries, is demonstrated at a pool during a news conference in Tokyo September 15, 2011. The company said three types of Evolta robots, developed to swim, bike and run, will challenge to complete an ironman triathlon course in Hawaii, a total of about 230km, within one week or 168 hours from October 24, 2011, powered by three AA-size rechargeable Evolta...more
Panasonic's "Evolta" swim robot, powered by the company's Evolta rechargeable batteries, is demonstrated at a pool during a news conference in Tokyo September 15, 2011. The company said three types of Evolta robots, developed to swim, bike and run, will challenge to complete an ironman triathlon course in Hawaii, a total of about 230km, within one week or 168 hours from October 24, 2011, powered by three AA-size rechargeable Evolta batteries, the company said. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Visitors play videogames in an area decorated with traditional Japanese flooring at Japan's videogame publisher Capcom's booth at the Tokyo Game Show in Chiba, east of Tokyo, September 15, 2011. The game show goes on till September 18. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Visitors play videogames in an area decorated with traditional Japanese flooring at Japan's videogame publisher Capcom's booth at the Tokyo Game Show in Chiba, east of Tokyo, September 15, 2011. The game show goes on till September 18. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A visitor looks at foetus specimens at the "Mysterious Life" museum of Dalian Hoffen Bio-Technique Co. Ltd. in Dalian, Liaoning province September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li
A visitor looks at foetus specimens at the "Mysterious Life" museum of Dalian Hoffen Bio-Technique Co. Ltd. in Dalian, Liaoning province September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li
A worker of the technical university of Munich (TUM) holds a connector in front of their electric car "MUTE" during the International Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, September 14, 2011. The world's biggest auto show runs until September 25. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
A worker of the technical university of Munich (TUM) holds a connector in front of their electric car "MUTE" during the International Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, September 14, 2011. The world's biggest auto show runs until September 25. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
NASA handout image shows an artist's concept of the planet Kepler-16b with its two stars. The cold planet, with its gaseous surface, is not thought to be habitable. The largest of the two stars, a K dwarf, is about 69 percent the mass of our sun, and the smallest, a red dwarf, is about 20 percent the sun's mass. These star pairs are called eclipsing binaries. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/R. Hurt/Handout
NASA handout image shows an artist's concept of the planet Kepler-16b with its two stars. The cold planet, with its gaseous surface, is not thought to be habitable. The largest of the two stars, a K dwarf, is about 69 percent the mass of our sun, and the smallest, a red dwarf, is about 20 percent the sun's mass. These star pairs are called eclipsing binaries. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/R. Hurt/Handout
The sun, a portion of the International Space Station and Earth's horizon are seen during the Space Shuttle Endeavour STS-134 mission's fourth spacewalk in this NASA handout photo dated May 2011. The image was taken using a fish-eye lens attached to an electronic still camera. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
The sun, a portion of the International Space Station and Earth's horizon are seen during the Space Shuttle Endeavour STS-134 mission's fourth spacewalk in this NASA handout photo dated May 2011. The image was taken using a fish-eye lens attached to an electronic still camera. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
A Reuters reporter runs through an application on the new test Microsoft Windows tablet, running a version of its touch-enabled Windows 8, expected to be released in 2012, at the Build conference in Anaheim, California September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
A Reuters reporter runs through an application on the new test Microsoft Windows tablet, running a version of its touch-enabled Windows 8, expected to be released in 2012, at the Build conference in Anaheim, California September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
British cyborg musician and performer Neil Harbisson poses while holding an eggplant in Palma de Mallorca on the Spanish Balearic island of Mallorca September 9, 2011. Harbisson, who was born with achromatopsia, a condition that only allows him to see in black and white, became in 2004 the first person in the world to be fitted with an eyeborg. The eyeborg works with a head-mounted camera that picks up the colours in front of it...more
British cyborg musician and performer Neil Harbisson poses while holding an eggplant in Palma de Mallorca on the Spanish Balearic island of Mallorca September 9, 2011. Harbisson, who was born with achromatopsia, a condition that only allows him to see in black and white, became in 2004 the first person in the world to be fitted with an eyeborg. The eyeborg works with a head-mounted camera that picks up the colours in front of it and converts them in into sound waves. By memorising the frequencies related to each colour, Harbisson can perceive up to 36 colors. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo
NASA Administrator Charles Bolden stands in front of the Atlas V first stage booster while taking questions from the media at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida September 7, 2011. The booster will help send NASA's Mars Science Laboratory Curiosity rover to Mars later this year. REUTERS/Bill Ingalls/NASA/Handout
NASA Administrator Charles Bolden stands in front of the Atlas V first stage booster while taking questions from the media at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida September 7, 2011. The booster will help send NASA's Mars Science Laboratory Curiosity rover to Mars later this year. REUTERS/Bill Ingalls/NASA/Handout
A New York Police Department officer watches video feeds in the Lower Manhattan Security Initiative facility in New York September 1, 2011.The NYPD has worked since 9/11 on a long-term project to permanently increase vigilance in Lower Manhattan and Midtown, home to prominent financial institutions and national landmarks. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A New York Police Department officer watches video feeds in the Lower Manhattan Security Initiative facility in New York September 1, 2011.The NYPD has worked since 9/11 on a long-term project to permanently increase vigilance in Lower Manhattan and Midtown, home to prominent financial institutions and national landmarks. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A member of a team of Cambridge scientists trying to find out why Arctic sea ice is melting so fast, walks on some drift ice 500 miles (800 km) from the North Pole September 3, 2011. The sea ice area retreats each summer and this year is closing on a record low in 2007. With one week of the melt season to go, it is now less than two-thirds of the area it covered in the early 1970s. The sea ice, distinct from ice sheets hundreds of...more
A member of a team of Cambridge scientists trying to find out why Arctic sea ice is melting so fast, walks on some drift ice 500 miles (800 km) from the North Pole September 3, 2011. The sea ice area retreats each summer and this year is closing on a record low in 2007. With one week of the melt season to go, it is now less than two-thirds of the area it covered in the early 1970s. The sea ice, distinct from ice sheets hundreds of metres thick over rock in Greenland, floats on the Arctic Ocean and wildlife including polar bears and walruses depend on it for survival. Picture taken September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Stuart McDILL (ARCTIC SEA - Tags: SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY ENVIRONMENT)