Tech watch

A demonstrator sits in an electronic wheelchair as she talks with a doctor, seen on the monitor of Panasonic's HOSPI-Rimo, at its presentation in Tokyo October 4, 2011. The communications assistant robot, which has automatic movement and visual communication functions, enable conversations between people who are in separate places, such as when a doctor is in hospital and a patient at home. According to Panasonic, the robot can help people with limited mobility. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon