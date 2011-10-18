Tech watch
The face of Apple co-founder and former CEO Steve Jobs is created with adhesive notes on the window of an Apple Store in Munich October 17, 2011. Jobs, counted among the greatest American CEOs of his generation, died on October 5, 2011, at the age of 56, after a years-long and highly public battle with cancer and other health issues. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
The Soyuz VS01 rocket stands in position on the launch pad at the Guiana Space Center in Sinnamary, French Guiana, October 17, 2011. The three-stage Soyuz ST-B comprises four first-stage boosters clustered around the core second stage, topped off by the third stage. The rocket will carry the first two satellites of Europe's Galileo navigation system into orbit and is scheduled for an October 20 launch. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A man uses a telescope to observe the firmament in the dunes of Samalayuca on the outskirts of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico October 14, 2011. People gathered for a 30-minute lesson on lunar observation as part of the "Competitive Juarez" program which is aimed at improving the state's economic and social development, according to local media. Picture taken October 14. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Carmen Shippy (L), the first person in line to buy the newly-released Apple iPhone 4S at an Apple Store in Clarendon, Virginia, high-fives staff as she leaves the store October 14, 2011. Apple Inc's new iPhone 4S went on sale in stores across the globe on Friday, prompting thousands to queue around city blocks to snap up the final gadget unveiled during Steve Jobs' life. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Technicians work near the Soyuz VS01 rocket as it is transported to its launch pad at the Guiana Space Center in Sinnamary, French Guiana, October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Spain's Crown Prince Felipe (3rd R) and Princess Letizia (C) are seen in front of a robot as they attend the inauguration of the Campus Party Milenio in Armilla, near Granada, southern Spain, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Pepe Marin
Geert Matthys, research and development manager at Barco, a Belgian company specialising in high-definition projectors and displays, gives an explanation inside a fully immersive 360-degree flight simulator in Kuurne October 11, 2011. Barco has unveiled the ultimate fighter jet training tool designed to reproduce reality exactly as a pilot sees it. The dome is the first ever flight simulator to give trainee pilots a full 360 degree view of the world as they conduct virtual missions, said Barco. Picture taken October 11, 2011. To match story BELGIUM-SIMULATOR/ REUTERS/Yves Herman
Zynga software developer Davy Sulock works at the office for the newly-released Mafia Wars II videogame at the Zynga headquarters in San Francisco, California October 11, 2011. Social games company Zynga is betting an entirely new slate of games based on bingo, casinos and hidden objects will draw in fresh players as rivals circle its dominant position in games on Facebook. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A watch phone by Burg is shown at the Cellular Telecommunications Industry Association (CTIA) Enterprise & Applications event in San Diego, California October 11, 2011. The unlocked phone takes a SIM card, has Bluetooth and will retail in two models costing $150 and $200. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A conference attendee arrives late to the keynote addresses at the Cellular Telecommunications Industry Association (CTIA) Enterprise & Applications event in San Diego, California October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A customer picks up a Sony Ericsson smart phone at an electronics shop in Tokyo October 7, 2011. Sony Corp is in talks to buy out Ericsson's stake in their mobile phone joint venture, a source said, in a bid to catch up with rivals. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
ASIMO, a humanoid robot created by Honda, serves tea to a visitor during the Johannesburg International Motor Show at Nasrec in Johannesburg, October 6 2011.REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
British Prime Minister David Cameron (C) participates in a "Have A Go" session in mobile robotics at WorldSkills London 2011, at ExCel in London October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Adam Holt
President Barack Obama dons protective glasses as he prepares to watch a robot demonstration by students at Bluestone High School in Skipwith, Virginia, October 18, 2011. Obama continued his three day bus trip to North Carolina and Virginia on Tuesday to promote his American Jobs Act that faces congressional approval. REUTERS/Jason Reed