Tech watch

The Soyuz VS01 rocket stands in position on the launch pad at the Guiana Space Center in Sinnamary, French Guiana, October 17, 2011. The three-stage Soyuz ST-B comprises four first-stage boosters clustered around the core second stage, topped off by the third stage. The rocket will carry the first two satellites of Europe's Galileo navigation system into orbit and is scheduled for an October 20 launch. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier more