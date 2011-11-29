Tech watch

A portion of the International Space Station (top) is seen along with a view of the Midwestern United States at night with Aurora Borealis, is seen in this September 29, 2011 NASA handout photograph taken by an Expedition 29 crew member on the International Space Station. The night skies viewed from the space station are illuminated with light from many sources, including artificial light from human settlements with a characteristic yellow tinge and the green light of the Aurora Borealis, seemingly reflected off Earth's surface in Canada beneath the aurora. REUTERS/NASA/Handout