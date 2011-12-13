Tech watch

Dr. Steven Russell remotely checks the the glucose levels of a study subject in real time from his car in Acton, Massachusetts, before heading to the hospital to meet the subject July 23, 2011. Dr. Russell is working with Ed Damiano, whose 12 year-old son David was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes when he was 11 months old, to develop a bionic pancreas that will automatically control blood glucose in people with type 1 diabetes. That technology could make a major difference to the three million Americans with the disease who must vigilantly monitor their blood sugar, even at night, and risk deadly consequences if they fail to notice a dangerous change in time. A fresh confrontation is about to break open this week as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration lays out a path toward regulatory approval, expected as early as Thursday. REUTERS/Brian Snyder