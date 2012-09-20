Edition:
Teej festival in Nepal

Thursday, September 20, 2012

A woman offers prayer at Pashupatinath Temple during the Teej festival in Kathmandu September 18, 2012. The three-day festival, commemorating the union of the Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva, involves sumptuous feasts and rigid fasting. Hindu women pray for marital bliss, the well-being of their spouses and children, and the purification of their own bodies and souls during this period of religious fasting. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar...more

A woman offers prayer at Pashupatinath Temple during the Teej festival in Kathmandu September 18, 2012. The three-day festival, commemorating the union of the Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva, involves sumptuous feasts and rigid fasting. Hindu women pray for marital bliss, the well-being of their spouses and children, and the purification of their own bodies and souls during this period of religious fasting. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A girl chases pigeons at Pashupatinath Temple during the Teej festival in Kathmandu September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A girl chases pigeons at Pashupatinath Temple during the Teej festival in Kathmandu September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A woman takes a picture at Pashupatinath Temple during the Teej festival in Kathmandu September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A woman takes a picture at Pashupatinath Temple during the Teej festival in Kathmandu September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Women sing and dance at the Pashupatinath Temple during the Teej festival in Kathmandu September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Women sing and dance at the Pashupatinath Temple during the Teej festival in Kathmandu September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A girl is covered by a shawl to protect her from rain while being carried by her mother after returning from Pashupatinath Temple during the Teej festival in Kathmandu September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A girl is covered by a shawl to protect her from rain while being carried by her mother after returning from Pashupatinath Temple during the Teej festival in Kathmandu September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A holy man or sadhu stands at the banks of the Bagmati River, during the Rishi Panchami festival, in Kathmandu September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A holy man or sadhu stands at the banks of the Bagmati River, during the Rishi Panchami festival, in Kathmandu September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Nepalese women offer prayer along the bank of the Bagmati River, during the Rishi Panchami festival, in Kathmandu September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Nepalese women offer prayer along the bank of the Bagmati River, during the Rishi Panchami festival, in Kathmandu September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A woman lashes herself with the leaves of the Aghada plant at the Bagmati River, during the Rishi Panchami festival, in Kathmandu September 20, 2012. Rishi Panchami is observed on the last day of Teej when women worship Sapta Rishi (Seven Saints) to ask for forgiveness for sins committed during their menstruation periods throughout the year. The Hindu religion considers menstruation as a representation of impurity and women are...more

A woman lashes herself with the leaves of the Aghada plant at the Bagmati River, during the Rishi Panchami festival, in Kathmandu September 20, 2012. Rishi Panchami is observed on the last day of Teej when women worship Sapta Rishi (Seven Saints) to ask for forgiveness for sins committed during their menstruation periods throughout the year. The Hindu religion considers menstruation as a representation of impurity and women are prohibited from taking part in religious practices during their monthly cycles. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A Nepalese woman takes a dip at the Bagmati River, during the Rishi Panchami festival, in Kathmandu September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A Nepalese woman takes a dip at the Bagmati River, during the Rishi Panchami festival, in Kathmandu September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Nepalese women pose for a picture during the Rishi Panchami festival, in Kathmandu September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Nepalese women pose for a picture during the Rishi Panchami festival, in Kathmandu September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Feet of Nepalese woman are pictured as they get ready to take a bath in the bank of Bagmati River, during the Rishi Panchami festival, in Kathmandu September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Feet of Nepalese woman are pictured as they get ready to take a bath in the bank of Bagmati River, during the Rishi Panchami festival, in Kathmandu September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A priest holds a holy book while performing rituals at the banks of Bagmati River, during the Rishi Panchami festival, in Kathmandu September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A priest holds a holy book while performing rituals at the banks of Bagmati River, during the Rishi Panchami festival, in Kathmandu September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A woman chews on an Aghada plant at the bank of Bagmati River while performing rituals during the Rishi Panchami festival, in Kathmandu September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A woman chews on an Aghada plant at the bank of Bagmati River while performing rituals during the Rishi Panchami festival, in Kathmandu September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

An offering floats on the Bagmati River during the Rishi Panchami festival, in Kathmandu September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

An offering floats on the Bagmati River during the Rishi Panchami festival, in Kathmandu September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A Nepalese woman offers prayer along the bank of the Bagmati River, during the Rishi Panchami festival, in Kathmandu September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A Nepalese woman offers prayer along the bank of the Bagmati River, during the Rishi Panchami festival, in Kathmandu September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

