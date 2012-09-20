Teej festival in Nepal

A woman lashes herself with the leaves of the Aghada plant at the Bagmati River, during the Rishi Panchami festival, in Kathmandu September 20, 2012. Rishi Panchami is observed on the last day of Teej when women worship Sapta Rishi (Seven Saints) to ask for forgiveness for sins committed during their menstruation periods throughout the year. The Hindu religion considers menstruation as a representation of impurity and women are prohibited from taking part in religious practices during their monthly cycles. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar