Teen Choice Awards

Monday, August 08, 2011

Actor Ashton Kutcher sings as he accepts the Choice Movie Actor: Romantic Comedy award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 08, 2011

Tyra Banks speaks onstage at the 2011 Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 08, 2011

Actress Blake Lively accepts the Choice TV Actress: Drama Award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 08, 2011

Singer Taylor Swift (L) accepts the Ultimate Choice Award from actress Emma Stone at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 08, 2011

Actors Paul Wesley (L), Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder (R) present the Choice Movie Actor: Romantic Comedy award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 08, 2011

Singer Justin Bieber speaks to singer Selena Gomez as he is announced as the recipient of the Choice Music: Male Artist Award at the 2011 Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 08, 2011

Actors Tom Felton and Rupert Grint accept awards for "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1" at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 08, 2011

Singer LL Cool J and actress Cat Deeley speak on stage at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 08, 2011

Comedian and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres speaks after receiving the Choice Comedian Award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 08, 2011

Singer will.i.am performs at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 08, 2011

Actor Robert Pattinson accepts the Choice Movie Actor: Drama at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 08, 2011

Justin Bieber talks with actress Rachel Bilson as they arrive at the Teen Choice Awards, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, August 08, 2011

Singer Selena Gomez (C) performs at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)

Monday, August 08, 2011

Actors Chris Hemsworth (L) and Zoe Saldana speak on stage at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 08, 2011

Actress Zooey Deschanel arrives at the Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, August 08, 2011

Actors Elizabeth Banks and Jason Bateman speak on stage at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 08, 2011

Actress Cameron Diaz accepts the Choice Movie Actress: Comedy award at the 2011 Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 08, 2011

Actor Ed Helms accepts the Choice Movie: Hissy Fit Award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 08, 2011

Actor Taylor Lautner speaks on stage at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 08, 2011

Singer Selena Gomez performs at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 08, 2011

Singer Justin Bieber accepts the Choice Music: Male Artist Award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 08, 2011

Actress Kaley Cuoco hosts the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 08, 2011

Singer Taylor Swift accepts the Ultimate Choice Award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 08, 2011

Snowboarder and skateboarder Shaun White (L) presents the Choice Comedian Award at the Teen Choice Awards with actress Zooey Deschanel at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 08, 2011

Taylor Swift arrives at the Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, August 08, 2011

Singer Taylor Swift hugs singer Selena Gomez after being declared winner of the Ultimate Choice Award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 08, 2011

Singer Demi Lovato accepts the Acuvue Inspire Award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 08, 2011

Actress Ashley Greene arrives at the Teen Choice Awards, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, August 08, 2011

Actress Elizabeth Banks arrives at the Teen Choice Awards, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, August 08, 2011

Fergie arrives at the Teen Choice Awards, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, August 08, 2011

Actor Chris Hemsworth poses in the press room backstage at the Teen Choice Awards, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, August 08, 2011

Kendall (2nd L) and Kylie Jenner (2nd R) pose with their sisters Khloe Kardashian (L), Kim Kardashian (C) and Kourtney Kardashian at the Teen Choice Awards, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, August 08, 2011

Actress Alexa Vega arrives at the Teen Choice Awards, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, August 08, 2011

Scottish celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay arrives with his family at the Teen Choice Awards, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, August 08, 2011

British actor Rupert Grint poses in the press room backstage wearing an "I Love L.A." t-shirt at the Teen Choice Awards, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

