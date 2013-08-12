Teen Choice Awards
Actress Lea Michele walks off stage with "Glee" co-stars Jenna Ushkowitz, Amber Riley and Kevin McHale after accepting the Choice TV Actress: Comedy Award, as a photo of the late Cory Monteith is projected on a screen at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California, August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Miley Cyrus dances in front of fans as she accepts the Choice Summer Song Award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actresses Abigail Breslin (L) and Hailee Steinfeld speak on stage at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lead vocalist Hayley Williams of Paramore performs at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast members of the TV series "Pretty Little Liars" pose after winning the Choice Drama TV show award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Nelly performs with Florida Georgia Line's Brian Kelley (L) and Tyler Hubbard at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Lea Michele accepts the Choice TV Actress: Comedy Award, next to "Glee" co-stars (L-R) Jenna Ushkowitz, Amber Riley and Kevin McHale at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Members of the group Emblem3 leap in the air after winning the Choice Music Breakout Group at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actor Ashton Kutcher high-fives fans after accepting the Ultimate Choice Award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Logan Lerman (L) accepts the Choice Movie Actor: Drama Award, as actor Adam DeVine jokes behind him, at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lead vocalist Hayley Williams of Paramore performs at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The cast of television series "Glee" accepts the Choice TV Show: Comedy Award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Liam Hemsworth greets fans at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress and singer Miley Cyrus poses for photographers after being named this years' Candies' Choice Style Icon at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
The cast of "Pitch Perfect" accepts the Choice Movie: Comedy at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Lea Michele hugs "Glee" co-stars Jenna Ushkowitz (L), Amber Riley (back, obscured) and Kevin McHale after accepting the Choice TV Actress: Comedy Award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Shay Mitchell from the TV series "Pretty Little Liars" poses as she arrives at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Australian actress Rebel Wilson poses after winning the Choice Actress in a comedy film for her role as Fat Amy in "Pitch Perfect" at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actress Bella Thorne poses as she arrives at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Singer Selena Gomez accepts the Choice Break-up Song at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Nina Dobrev poses at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California, August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Olympic gymnast Gabrielle Douglas accepts the Choice Female Athlete at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
British singer Cher Lloyd poses as she arrives at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actress Katie Cassidy poses as she arrives at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actress Kerry Washington poses at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California, August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Singer Nick Jonas accepts the Inspire Award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Demi Lovato performs at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Members of English-Irish pop boy band "One Direction" pose as they arrive at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Members of the British girl group "Little Mix" pose as they arrive at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actresses Tamera Mowry (L) and Tia Mowry (R) pose with their brother Tahj as they arrive at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actress Lucy Hale poses as she arrives at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Television personality Jenni "JWoww" Farley poses as she arrives at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Singer Joe Jonas and girlfriend Blanda Eggenschwiler pose as they arrive at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
English actress Lily Collins poses as she arrives at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actress Sandra Bullock accepts the Choice Summer Movie Star: Female Award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
