Tempers flare in Hong Kong
Police remove barricades erected by pro-democracy protesters at the main protest site in Admiralty in Hong Kong October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A policewoman tries to stop an anti-Occupy protester from breaking a police cordon to charge at pro-democracy protesters during a confrontation in Hong Kong October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A crane removes barricades from the main protest site in Admiralty near the government headquarters in Hong Kong October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Occupy Central protesters carry a safety barrier filled with water to block a road, after anti-Occupy Central protesters had cleared road blocks, at the main protest site in Admiralty in Hong Kong October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Police stand in a cordon facing pro-democracy protesters near the government headquarters building in Hong Kong October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A office worker (2nd L) rushes to join pro-democracy protesters as they attempt to reinforce their barricades, as anti-Occupy Central protesters try to remove the road blocks, in the Central financial district in Hong Kong October 13, 2014....more
A protester stands on a barricade as anti-Occupy Central protesters try to break into the main protest site in Admiralty near the government headquarters in Hong Kong October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Anti-Occupy Central protesters drag a metal fence over a pro-democracy protester at the main protest site in Admiralty in Hong Kong October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A pro-democracy protester wears a plastic bottle as protection from tear gas, as he sits facing a police cordon near the government headquarters building in Hong Kong October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Pro-democracy protesters reinforce a barricade outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Pro-democracy protesters sit on a road under a yellow umbrella at the main protest site in Admiralty in Hong Kong October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A woman reacts after seeing the confrontation between pro-democracy protesters and anti-Occupy Central protesters at the main protest site in Admiralty in Hong Kong, October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Anti-Occupy Central protesters drag away a tent at the main protest site in Admiralty near the government headquarters in Hong Kong October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Pro-democracy protesters stand on a road at the main protest site in Admiralty in Hong Kong October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A woman meditates at a protest site after clashes between anti-occupy Central demonstrators and pro-democracy protesters near the government headquarters in Hong Kong, October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos of the past week.
Fight against Ebola
U.S. Army soldiers who are earmarked for the fight against Ebola, train before their deployment to West Africa, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky.
Ebola's global spread
A look as the recent Ebola epidemic spreads from west Africa to the rest of the world.
Missouri protests another shooting
Protesters take to the streets of St. Louis after the police shooting death of a black teenager more than a month after unrest over the killing of Michael...
MORE IN PICTURES
Cherry blossoms of Japan
Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.
Truck drives into crowd in Sweden
At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.
Xi and Trump come face-to-face
President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.
Grand National style
Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.
U.S. missile strike on Syria
The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.
Russian forces in Syria
Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.
South Africans protest against President Zuma
Sporadic violence broke out in Johannesburg as more than 50,000 people marched in South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.
Editors Choice Photos
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.