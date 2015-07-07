Edition:
Ten years ago in London

The bomb destroyed number 30 double-decker bus in Tavistock Square in central London July 8, 2005. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Damaged vehicles are seen near the site of a bus explosion in Tavistock Square in London July 7, 2005. REUTERS/Files

Emergency services personnel work near the site of an explosion near King's Cross station in London July 7, 2005. REUTERS/Files

A photograph taken by a passer-by shows victims being helped near Tavistock Place in London following a bomb blast on a bus July 7, 2005. REUTERS/Ivan Peredruk

Prime Minister Tony Blair stands on the steps in Gleneagles, Scotland, after hearing the news of the explosions in London, July 7, 2005. REUTERS/Jeremy Selwyn/Pool RD/TC

A video grab from CCTV shows smoke and dust filling the platform moments after one of the 2005 July 7 bombers, Shehzad Tanweer, detonated his bomb on an eastbound Circle Line train between Liverpool Street and Aldgate stations. REUTERS/Police

Forensic police lift a body bag from the bomb destroyed double-decker bus in London, July 8, 2005. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

The London Underground train which was involved in thrr explosion at Aldgate Underground station. REUTERS/Police

The four London bombers Hasib Hussain (L), Germaine Lindsay (2nd L), Mohammed Sidique Khan (2nd R), and Shahzad Tanweer (R) at Luton train station at approximately 7.20am, July 7, 2005. REUTERS/Police

The wreckage of a bus is seen near Russell Square in London, July 7, 2005. REUTERS/Files

People wearing emergency blankets gather near the site of a bus after an explosion in Tavistock Square in London, July 7, 2005. REUTERS/Files

A wall of posters showing pictures of those missing since the London bombings is seen at King's Cross station in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Mourners gather for the funeral of Helen Jones, who died in the London bombings on July 7, at Laigh Kirk church in Paisley, Scotland July 25, 2005. Helen Jones, 28, was travelling on the Piccadilly line when the bombers struck. REUTERS/Jeff J Mitchell

A Muslim woman mourns on a fountain during a vigil for London's bomb attack victims in Trafalgar Square in central London July 14, 2005. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Vanessa Sykes (R) comforts her friend Caroline Hall after laying a floral tribute for the victims of the London bomb attacks near King's Cross Station, July 11, 2005. Their flatmate Philip Russell, had not been seen since the July 7 bombings,Sykes and Hall said. Russell died aboard the number 30 bus in Tavistock Square. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A video grab taken from CCTV footage shows Mohammed Siddique Khan (L), Shezhad Tanweer (R) and Jermaine Lindsay talking during a scouting mission on June 28, 2005, nine days before their bombing attack. REUTERS/Police

A girl sits beside flowers outside a church next to the bombed double-decker bus at Tavistock Square, July 12, 2005. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

The bomb destroyed number 30 double-decker bus in Tavistock Square in central London July 8, 2005. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Candles are lit in front of pictures of the victims of the London bombings as a two-minute silence is observed in their memory in Trafalgar Square, July 14, 2005. REUTERS/Stephen Hird

