Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Nov 13, 2012 | 5:35pm GMT

Tense watch over Golan Heights

<p>An Israeli military vehicle tows another as a tank stands in position close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights November 13, 2012. Israel's army fired tank shells into Syria on Monday and scored "direct hits" in response to a Syrian mortar shell that struck the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, the Israeli military said in a statement. It was the second time in as many days that Israel had fired across the disengagement line drawn at the end of a war in 1973, underscoring international fears that Syria's civil war could ignite a broader regional conflict. REUTERS/Nir Elias </p>

An Israeli military vehicle tows another as a tank stands in position close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights November 13, 2012. Israel's army fired tank shells into Syria on Monday and scored...more

Tuesday, November 13, 2012

An Israeli military vehicle tows another as a tank stands in position close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights November 13, 2012. Israel's army fired tank shells into Syria on Monday and scored "direct hits" in response to a Syrian mortar shell that struck the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, the Israeli military said in a statement. It was the second time in as many days that Israel had fired across the disengagement line drawn at the end of a war in 1973, underscoring international fears that Syria's civil war could ignite a broader regional conflict. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
1 / 15
<p>Israeli soldiers recite their morning prayers close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias </p>

Israeli soldiers recite their morning prayers close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Tuesday, November 13, 2012

Israeli soldiers recite their morning prayers close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
2 / 15
<p>A shell explodes in the air near the Syrian village of Bariqa close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias </p>

A shell explodes in the air near the Syrian village of Bariqa close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Tuesday, November 13, 2012

A shell explodes in the air near the Syrian village of Bariqa close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
3 / 15
<p>An Israeli tank manoeuvres close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias </p>

An Israeli tank manoeuvres close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Tuesday, November 13, 2012

An Israeli tank manoeuvres close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
4 / 15
<p>An Israeli soldier stands in an abandoned military outpost overlooking the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

An Israeli soldier stands in an abandoned military outpost overlooking the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Tuesday, November 13, 2012

An Israeli soldier stands in an abandoned military outpost overlooking the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
5 / 15
<p>Israeli farmers ride horses as they herd cattle close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias </p>

Israeli farmers ride horses as they herd cattle close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Tuesday, November 13, 2012

Israeli farmers ride horses as they herd cattle close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
6 / 15
<p>Israeli soldiers recite their morning prayers close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias </p>

Israeli soldiers recite their morning prayers close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Tuesday, November 13, 2012

Israeli soldiers recite their morning prayers close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
7 / 15
<p>Israeli soldiers stand next to a tank close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, near Alonei Habashan on the Israeli occupied Golan Heights November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner </p>

Israeli soldiers stand next to a tank close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, near Alonei Habashan on the Israeli occupied Golan Heights November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, November 13, 2012

Israeli soldiers stand next to a tank close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, near Alonei Habashan on the Israeli occupied Golan Heights November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
8 / 15
<p>Israeli tanks stand in position overlooking a Syrian village from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Avihu Shapira </p>

Israeli tanks stand in position overlooking a Syrian village from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Avihu Shapira

Tuesday, November 13, 2012

Israeli tanks stand in position overlooking a Syrian village from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Avihu Shapira

Close
9 / 15
<p>Fire and smoke rise after shells exploded in the Syrian village of Bariqa, close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, near Alonei Habashan on the Israeli occupied Golan Heights November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner </p>

Fire and smoke rise after shells exploded in the Syrian village of Bariqa, close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, near Alonei Habashan on the Israeli occupied Golan Heights November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, November 13, 2012

Fire and smoke rise after shells exploded in the Syrian village of Bariqa, close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, near Alonei Habashan on the Israeli occupied Golan Heights November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
10 / 15
<p>Smoke rises after shells exploded in the Syrian village of Bariqa, close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, near Alonei Habashan on the Israeli occupied Golan Heights November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Smoke rises after shells exploded in the Syrian village of Bariqa, close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, near Alonei Habashan on the Israeli occupied Golan Heights November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, November 13, 2012

Smoke rises after shells exploded in the Syrian village of Bariqa, close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, near Alonei Habashan on the Israeli occupied Golan Heights November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
11 / 15
<p>Israeli soldiers walk in front of wind turbines near Alonei Habashan close to the Israeli-Syrian border in the Golan Heights November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

Israeli soldiers walk in front of wind turbines near Alonei Habashan close to the Israeli-Syrian border in the Golan Heights November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Tuesday, November 13, 2012

Israeli soldiers walk in front of wind turbines near Alonei Habashan close to the Israeli-Syrian border in the Golan Heights November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
12 / 15
<p>An Israeli military vehicle drives along the Israeli-Syrian border near Alonei Habashan in the Golan Heights November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias </p>

An Israeli military vehicle drives along the Israeli-Syrian border near Alonei Habashan in the Golan Heights November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Tuesday, November 13, 2012

An Israeli military vehicle drives along the Israeli-Syrian border near Alonei Habashan in the Golan Heights November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
13 / 15
<p>Israeli tanks are seen near Alonei Habashan in the Golan Heights close to the Israeli-Syrian border, as people walk on its Syrian side November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias </p>

Israeli tanks are seen near Alonei Habashan in the Golan Heights close to the Israeli-Syrian border, as people walk on its Syrian side November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Tuesday, November 13, 2012

Israeli tanks are seen near Alonei Habashan in the Golan Heights close to the Israeli-Syrian border, as people walk on its Syrian side November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
14 / 15
<p>Israeli soldiers walk near Alonei Habashan close to the Israeli-Syrian border in the Golan Heights November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

Israeli soldiers walk near Alonei Habashan close to the Israeli-Syrian border in the Golan Heights November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Tuesday, November 13, 2012

Israeli soldiers walk near Alonei Habashan close to the Israeli-Syrian border in the Golan Heights November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
After Sandy

After Sandy

MORE IN PICTURES

View More

Trending Collections

Editor's Pick