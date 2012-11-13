Tense watch over Golan Heights

An Israeli military vehicle tows another as a tank stands in position close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights November 13, 2012. Israel's army fired tank shells into Syria on Monday and scored "direct hits" in response to a Syrian mortar shell that struck the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, the Israeli military said in a statement. It was the second time in as many days that Israel had fired across the disengagement line drawn at the end of a war in 1973, underscoring international fears that Syria's civil war could ignite a broader regional conflict. REUTERS/Nir Elias