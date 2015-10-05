Tension in Jerusalem

A Palestinian boy runs away from tear gas fired Israeli troops during clashes near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah October 5, 2015. A Palestinian teenager was killed on Monday in a clash with Israeli...more

A Palestinian boy runs away from tear gas fired Israeli troops during clashes near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah October 5, 2015. A Palestinian teenager was killed on Monday in a clash with Israeli soldiers near the West Bank town of Bethlehem, a Palestinian hospital source said. Violence in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Jerusalem has intensified in the past few weeks and the teenager's reported death was the latest in a series of incidents that has raised fears of wider escalation. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

