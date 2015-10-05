Tension in Jerusalem
A Palestinian protester uses a sling to hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, October 5, 2015. Violence intensified in Jerusalem and the West Bank on...more
A family member of Aharon Bennett mourns next to his covered body before his funeral in Jerusalem October 4, 2015. A Palestinian man stabbed and killed two Israelis in Jerusalem's Old City on Saturday before police shot him dead, officers said, amid...more
A Palestinian pushes a burning tyre during clashes with Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
A woman holds a sign during a protest in the city of Ashdod, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A member of the Zaka Rescue and Recovery team cleans blood stains at the scene where a Palestinian was shot dead after he stabbed and killed two people in Jerusalem's Old City, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian protester holds a rock as he walks past burning tyres during clashes with Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A Palestinian pushes a burning tyre during clashes with Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
An Israeli soldiers removes a burning tyre away from a checkpoint during with Palestinian protesters in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
An Israeli policeman prevents a Palestinian man from entering the compound which houses al-Aqsa mosque, known by Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and by Jews as the Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinian protesters run away as Israeli police throw a stun grenade in Jerusalem's Old City September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
An Israeli border policeman uses pepper spray on a Palestinian man during clashes near the Arab East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Wadi al-Joz October 2, 2015. An Israeli police spokesman said on Friday that Palestinian males under the age of 40 were...more
A Palestinian woman shouts slogans as she holds a Koran during clashes with Israeli police forces in Jerusalem's Old City September 13, 2015. Israeli police raided the plaza outside Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque on Sunday in what they said was a bid to...more
A Palestinian protester kicks a burning tyre during clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police officers in Jerusalem's Old City, September 15, 2015. The U.S. State Department on Monday voiced concern about violence at the compound surrounding...more
A Palestinian protester sits on a road during clashes with Israeli police in the east Jerusalem neighbourhood of Issawiya October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian national security officer prevents a boy from throwing stones at Israeli troops during clashes over tension in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron September 29, 2015. Israeli police and Palestinians...more
A Palestinian woman looks out of a bus window during clashes between Palestinians protesters and Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Palestinian national security officers try to prevent protesters from coming close to Israeli troops during clashes over tension in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Palestinian protesters run away as Israeli police throw a stun grenade in Jerusalem's Old City, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian woman shouts slogans as she holds a Koran during clashes with Israeli police forces in Jerusalem's Old City, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian protester jumps over a burning tyre during clashes with Israeli troops over tension in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Palestinian women gesture at an Israeli man during a protest by Palestinian women against Jewish visitors to the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian throws a stone at Israeli police vehicle during a protest against Israeli police raid on Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, near Israel's Ofer Prison near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah September 17, 2015. Saudi Arabia denounced on...more
A Palestinian boy runs away from tear gas fired Israeli troops during clashes near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah October 5, 2015. A Palestinian teenager was killed on Monday in a clash with Israeli...more
Palestinian woman displays Koran during a protest against Israeli police raids at al-Aqsa mosque, known by Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and by Jews as the Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An Israeli police officer fires teargas during clashes with Palestinian stone-throwers in the East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Issawiya October 4, 2015. A Palestinian man stabbed and killed two Israelis in Jerusalem's Old City on Saturday before...more
