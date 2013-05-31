Testing Fukushima's fish

80-year-old fisherman Shohei Yaoita walks through Hisanohama port in Iwaki, 19 miles south of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, Fukushima prefecture, May 26, 2013. Commercial fishing has been banned near the tsunami-crippled nuclear complex since the disaster. The only fishing that still takes place is for contamination research, and is carried out by small-scale fishermen contracted by the government. REUTERS/Issei Kato