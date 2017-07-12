Testing THAAD
A Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor is launched from the Pacific Spaceport Complex Alaska during Flight Test THAAD (FTT)-18 in Kodiak, Alaska, July 11, 2017. The United States said it shot down a simulated, incoming...more
The THAAD weapon system intercepts a threat-representative intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) target during Flight Test THAAD (FTT)-18 on July 11, 2017. The test was the first-ever of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system...more
A THAAD interceptor is seen in Seongju, South Korea, June 13, 2017. A ground-based missile defense system, THAAD is designed to shoot down short-, medium- and intermediate-range ballistic missiles. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A THAAD interceptor is launched during a successful intercept test, in this undated handout photo. Lockheed Martin Corp, the prime contractor for the THAAD system, said it could intercept incoming missiles both inside and outside the Earth's...more
A THAAD interceptor (top L) is seen in Seongju, South Korea, June 13, 2017. In order to hit the mainland United States, North Korea would need to fire an ICBM, which is defined as a missile with a range greater than 3,400 miles (5,500...more
Lockheed Martin's THAAD missile model is displayed during Japan Aerospace 2016 air show in Tokyo, Japan, October 12, 2016. THAAD's success rate in testing is far higher than the one for America's Ground-based Midcourse Defense (GMD) system, which is...more
Military vehicles and containers are seen at a golf course where a THAAD system is deployed, in Seongju, South Korea, June 13, 2017. The United States deployed THAAD to South Korea this year to guard against North Korea's shorter-range missiles. That...more
A THAAD interceptor is launched during a successful intercept test, in this undated handout photo. Earlier this month Moscow and Beijing, in a joint statement, called on Washington to immediately halt deployment of THAAD in South Korea. The statement...more
A THAAD interceptor is seen in Seongju, South Korea, June 13, 2017. John Schilling, a contributor to 38 North, a Washington-based North Korea monitoring project, downplayed the idea that THAAD might be seen as a backup to hit a longer range ICBM,...more
