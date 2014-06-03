Thailand's Hunger Games salute

Anti-coup protesters wear paper bags with messages written on them as they flash a three-finger sign from the movie "The Hunger Games" during a protest at a shopping mall in Bangkok June 1, 2014. In the book and movie series, the salute is a symbol...more

Anti-coup protesters wear paper bags with messages written on them as they flash a three-finger sign from the movie "The Hunger Games" during a protest at a shopping mall in Bangkok June 1, 2014. In the book and movie series, the salute is a symbol of rebellion against totalitarian rule and stands for thank you, admiration and goodbye to someone you love. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

