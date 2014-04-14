Thailand's Songkran Festival
Revelers use water guns as they participate in a water fight during Songkran Festival celebrations at Khaosan road in Bangkok, Thailand April 12, 2014. The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional...more
Revelers use water guns as they participate in a water fight during Songkran Festival celebrations at Khaosan road in Bangkok, Thailand April 12, 2014. The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A tourist reacts as an elephant sprays her with water in celebration of the Songkran water festival in Thailand's Ayutthaya province, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
A tourist reacts as an elephant sprays her with water in celebration of the Songkran water festival in Thailand's Ayutthaya province, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Revelers take part in a water fight during Songkran Festival celebrations at Khaosan road in Bangkok, Thailand April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Revelers take part in a water fight during Songkran Festival celebrations at Khaosan road in Bangkok, Thailand April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A reveler uses a water gun as she participates in a water fight during Songkran Festival celebrations at Khaosan road in Bangkok, Thailand April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A reveler uses a water gun as she participates in a water fight during Songkran Festival celebrations at Khaosan road in Bangkok, Thailand April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Revelers take part in a water fight during Songkran Festival celebrations on Silom Road in Bangkok, Thailand April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Revelers take part in a water fight during Songkran Festival celebrations on Silom Road in Bangkok, Thailand April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Elephants spray water at tourists in celebration of the Songkran water festival in Thailand's Ayutthaya province, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Elephants spray water at tourists in celebration of the Songkran water festival in Thailand's Ayutthaya province, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Children throw water to a reveler, at a water fight, during Songkran Festival celebrations on Silom Road in Bangkok, Thailand April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Children throw water to a reveler, at a water fight, during Songkran Festival celebrations on Silom Road in Bangkok, Thailand April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Revelers are sprayed with a firehose at water fight during Songkran Festival celebrations on Silom Road in Bangkok, Thailand April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Revelers are sprayed with a firehose at water fight during Songkran Festival celebrations on Silom Road in Bangkok, Thailand April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Revelers take part in a water fight during Songkran Festival celebrations on Silom Road in Bangkok, Thailand April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Revelers take part in a water fight during Songkran Festival celebrations on Silom Road in Bangkok, Thailand April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A reveler looks on as he takes part in a water fight during Songkran Festival celebrations at Khaosan road in Bangkok, Thailand April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A reveler looks on as he takes part in a water fight during Songkran Festival celebrations at Khaosan road in Bangkok, Thailand April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Water is thrown on a reveler at a water fight during Songkran Festival celebrations on Silom Road in Bangkok, Thailand April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Water is thrown on a reveler at a water fight during Songkran Festival celebrations on Silom Road in Bangkok, Thailand April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A policeman directs revelers at a water fight during Songkran Festival celebrations on Silom Road in Bangkok, Thailand April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A policeman directs revelers at a water fight during Songkran Festival celebrations on Silom Road in Bangkok, Thailand April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Children splash elephants with water in celebration of the Songkran water festival in Thailand's Ayutthaya province, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Children splash elephants with water in celebration of the Songkran water festival in Thailand's Ayutthaya province, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Revelers take part in a water fight during Songkran Festival celebrations on Silom Road in Bangkok, Thailand April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Revelers take part in a water fight during Songkran Festival celebrations on Silom Road in Bangkok, Thailand April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A boy sprays water at revelers, from the back of a fire truck, at a water fight during Songkran Festival celebrations on Silom Road in Bangkok, Thailand April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A boy sprays water at revelers, from the back of a fire truck, at a water fight during Songkran Festival celebrations on Silom Road in Bangkok, Thailand April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A reveler reacts as she participates in a water fight during Songkran Festival celebrations at Khaosan road in Bangkok, Thailand April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A reveler reacts as she participates in a water fight during Songkran Festival celebrations at Khaosan road in Bangkok, Thailand April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A young reveler takes part in a water fight during Songkran Festival celebrations on Silom Road in Bangkok, Thailand April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A young reveler takes part in a water fight during Songkran Festival celebrations on Silom Road in Bangkok, Thailand April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A reveler uses a water gun as she participates in a water fight during Songkran Festival celebrations at Khaosan road in Bangkok, Thailand April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A reveler uses a water gun as she participates in a water fight during Songkran Festival celebrations at Khaosan road in Bangkok, Thailand April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Next Slideshows
Bizarre buildings
Weird buildings around the world.
Flashback: Boston bombing
A look back one year after the Boston Marathon bombings.
Pachuco style in Mexico City
Kitted out in zoot suits, snappy shoes and fedora-style hats, so called “pachucos” add a dash of style to the Mexican capital.
Shadow of Air Force One
The presidential plane over America.
MORE IN PICTURES
Cherry blossoms of Japan
Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.
Truck drives into crowd in Sweden
At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.
Xi and Trump come face-to-face
President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.
Grand National style
Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.
U.S. missile strike on Syria
The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.
Russian forces in Syria
Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.
South Africans protest against President Zuma
Sporadic violence broke out in Johannesburg as more than 50,000 people marched in South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.
Editors Choice Photos
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.