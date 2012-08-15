Edition:
United Kingdom

Thank you for not smoking

Wednesday, August 15, 2012

Some of the proposed models of cigarettes packs Australia has unveiled featuring plain green packaging and health warnings. REUTERS/Australian Government

Wednesday, August 15, 2012

Some of the proposed models of cigarettes packs Australia has unveiled featuring plain green packaging and health warnings. REUTERS/Australian Government

Close
1 / 21
Wednesday, August 15, 2012

An advisory printed on cigarette packs sold in Brazil. REUTERS/Health Ministry

Wednesday, August 15, 2012

An advisory printed on cigarette packs sold in Brazil. REUTERS/Health Ministry

Close
2 / 21
Wednesday, August 15, 2012

An advisory printed on cigarette packs sold in Brazil. REUTERS/Health Ministry

Wednesday, August 15, 2012

An advisory printed on cigarette packs sold in Brazil. REUTERS/Health Ministry

Close
3 / 21
Wednesday, August 15, 2012

An advisory printed on cigarette packs sold in Brazil. REUTERS/Health Ministry

Wednesday, August 15, 2012

An advisory printed on cigarette packs sold in Brazil. REUTERS/Health Ministry

Close
4 / 21
Wednesday, August 15, 2012

An advisory printed on cigarette packs sold in Brazil. REUTERS/Health Ministry

Wednesday, August 15, 2012

An advisory printed on cigarette packs sold in Brazil. REUTERS/Health Ministry

Close
5 / 21
Wednesday, August 15, 2012

An advisory printed on cigarette packs sold in Brazil. REUTERS/Health Ministry

Wednesday, August 15, 2012

An advisory printed on cigarette packs sold in Brazil. REUTERS/Health Ministry

Close
6 / 21
Wednesday, August 15, 2012

A smoker poses with a mock-up of packaging for cigarette packs in Canada. REUTERS/File

Wednesday, August 15, 2012

A smoker poses with a mock-up of packaging for cigarette packs in Canada. REUTERS/File

Close
7 / 21
Wednesday, August 15, 2012

A mock-up of packaging for cigarette packs sold in Canada. REUTERS/File

Wednesday, August 15, 2012

A mock-up of packaging for cigarette packs sold in Canada. REUTERS/File

Close
8 / 21
Wednesday, August 15, 2012

A pack of cigarettes in Canada. REUTERS/Shaun Best

Wednesday, August 15, 2012

A pack of cigarettes in Canada. REUTERS/Shaun Best

Close
9 / 21
Wednesday, August 15, 2012

A cigarette pack warning unveiled by the European Health and Consumer Protection Commissioner in 2004. REUTERS/European Commission

Wednesday, August 15, 2012

A cigarette pack warning unveiled by the European Health and Consumer Protection Commissioner in 2004. REUTERS/European Commission

Close
10 / 21
Wednesday, August 15, 2012

A cigarette pack warning unveiled by the European Health and Consumer Protection Commissioner in 2004. REUTERS/European Commission

Wednesday, August 15, 2012

A cigarette pack warning unveiled by the European Health and Consumer Protection Commissioner in 2004. REUTERS/European Commission

Close
11 / 21
Wednesday, August 15, 2012

A cigarette pack warning unveiled by the European Health and Consumer Protection Commissioner in 2004. REUTERS/European Commission

Wednesday, August 15, 2012

A cigarette pack warning unveiled by the European Health and Consumer Protection Commissioner in 2004. REUTERS/European Commission

Close
12 / 21
Wednesday, August 15, 2012

A cigarette pack warning unveiled by the European Health and Consumer Protection Commissioner in 2004. REUTERS/European Commission

Wednesday, August 15, 2012

A cigarette pack warning unveiled by the European Health and Consumer Protection Commissioner in 2004. REUTERS/European Commission

Close
13 / 21
Wednesday, August 15, 2012

A cigarette warning printed on packs sold in Singapore. REUTERS/File

Wednesday, August 15, 2012

A cigarette warning printed on packs sold in Singapore. REUTERS/File

Close
14 / 21
Wednesday, August 15, 2012

A cigarette warning printed on packs sold in Singapore. REUTERS/File

Wednesday, August 15, 2012

A cigarette warning printed on packs sold in Singapore. REUTERS/File

Close
15 / 21
Wednesday, August 15, 2012

A cigarette warning printed on packs sold in Singapore. REUTERS/File

Wednesday, August 15, 2012

A cigarette warning printed on packs sold in Singapore. REUTERS/File

Close
16 / 21
Wednesday, August 15, 2012

A cigarette warning printed on packs sold in Singapore. REUTERS/File

Wednesday, August 15, 2012

A cigarette warning printed on packs sold in Singapore. REUTERS/File

Close
17 / 21
Wednesday, August 15, 2012

A proposed pack of cigarettes with generic packaging and a health warning unveiled by Australia. REUTERS/Australia Department Of Health

Wednesday, August 15, 2012

A proposed pack of cigarettes with generic packaging and a health warning unveiled by Australia. REUTERS/Australia Department Of Health

Close
18 / 21
Wednesday, August 15, 2012

A proposed cigarette pack warning unveiled by the Australian government. REUTERS/Australian Government

Wednesday, August 15, 2012

A proposed cigarette pack warning unveiled by the Australian government. REUTERS/Australian Government

Close
19 / 21
Wednesday, August 15, 2012

A proposed cigarette pack warning unveiled by the Australian government. REUTERS/Australian Government

Wednesday, August 15, 2012

A proposed cigarette pack warning unveiled by the Australian government. REUTERS/Australian Government

Close
20 / 21
Wednesday, August 15, 2012

A proposed cigarette pack warning unveiled by the Australian government. REUTERS/Australian Government

Wednesday, August 15, 2012

A proposed cigarette pack warning unveiled by the Australian government. REUTERS/Australian Government

Close
21 / 21

Thank you for not smoking

Thank you for not smoking Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Quakes hit Iran

Quakes hit Iran
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

Tuesday, February 21, 2017

Jewish cemetery headstones vandalized

All Collections

Jewish cemetery headstones vandalized

Tuesday, February 21, 2017

Highlights from London Fashion Week

All Collections

Highlights from London Fashion Week

Tuesday, February 21, 2017

Trump's political picks

All Collections

Trump's political picks

Tuesday, February 21, 2017

Iraqi forces push into Mosul

All Collections

Iraqi forces push into Mosul

Tuesday, February 21, 2017

The strange death of Kim Jong Nam

All Collections

The strange death of Kim Jong Nam

Tuesday, February 21, 2017

Famine strikes South Sudan

All Collections

Famine strikes South Sudan

Tuesday, February 21, 2017

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

Tuesday, February 21, 2017

View More Slideshows »