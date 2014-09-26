Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Sep 26, 2014 | 5:20pm BST

That's the way to do it!

Punch and Judy "professor" Mark Poulton poses for a photograph next to his booth at the seaside in Weymouth, southern England August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Punch and Judy "professor" Mark Poulton poses for a photograph next to his booth at the seaside in Weymouth, southern England August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Friday, September 26, 2014
Punch and Judy "professor" Mark Poulton poses for a photograph next to his booth at the seaside in Weymouth, southern England August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
1 / 26
Punch and Judy "professor" David Wilde prepares his booth before a show in Whitstable, southern England August 9, 2014. Punch and Judy shows have been a fixture of British seaside resorts for centuries but they are having to adapt to changing social values to attract new audiences in an age of political correctness and digital entertainment. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Punch and Judy "professor" David Wilde prepares his booth before a show in Whitstable, southern England August 9, 2014. Punch and Judy shows have been a fixture of British seaside resorts for centuries but they are having to adapt to changing social...more

Friday, September 26, 2014
Punch and Judy "professor" David Wilde prepares his booth before a show in Whitstable, southern England August 9, 2014. Punch and Judy shows have been a fixture of British seaside resorts for centuries but they are having to adapt to changing social values to attract new audiences in an age of political correctness and digital entertainment. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
2 / 26
Punch and Judy "professor" David Wilde prepares his booth before a show in Whitstable, southern England August 9, 2014. Generations of Britons have flocked to puppet booths to watch the irascible, hook-nosed Mr Punch whack long-suffering wife Judy with his "slap stick", drop their baby repeatedly and tangle with a grumpy policeman, a crocodile and a hangman. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Punch and Judy "professor" David Wilde prepares his booth before a show in Whitstable, southern England August 9, 2014. Generations of Britons have flocked to puppet booths to watch the irascible, hook-nosed Mr Punch whack long-suffering wife Judy...more

Friday, September 26, 2014
Punch and Judy "professor" David Wilde prepares his booth before a show in Whitstable, southern England August 9, 2014. Generations of Britons have flocked to puppet booths to watch the irascible, hook-nosed Mr Punch whack long-suffering wife Judy with his "slap stick", drop their baby repeatedly and tangle with a grumpy policeman, a crocodile and a hangman. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
3 / 26
Punch and Judy "professor" David Wilde holds a photograph of a show at Llandudno in Wales after World War II at his home in Beckenham, southern England May 14, 2014. The anarchic humour remains as central as ever to the Punch and Judy experience, say the puppet-masters, traditionally known in the trade as "professors", but some elements have had to be toned down or are often omitted now. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Punch and Judy "professor" David Wilde holds a photograph of a show at Llandudno in Wales after World War II at his home in Beckenham, southern England May 14, 2014. The anarchic humour remains as central as ever to the Punch and Judy experience, say...more

Friday, September 26, 2014
Punch and Judy "professor" David Wilde holds a photograph of a show at Llandudno in Wales after World War II at his home in Beckenham, southern England May 14, 2014. The anarchic humour remains as central as ever to the Punch and Judy experience, say the puppet-masters, traditionally known in the trade as "professors", but some elements have had to be toned down or are often omitted now. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
4 / 26
Punch and Judy "professor" Robert Styles poses for a photograph during a Dickens Festival in Rochester, southern England May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Punch and Judy "professor" Robert Styles poses for a photograph during a Dickens Festival in Rochester, southern England May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Friday, September 26, 2014
Punch and Judy "professor" Robert Styles poses for a photograph during a Dickens Festival in Rochester, southern England May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
5 / 26
Punch and Judy "professor" Robert Styles prepares before a show at a Dickens Festival in Rochester, southern England May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Punch and Judy "professor" Robert Styles prepares before a show at a Dickens Festival in Rochester, southern England May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Friday, September 26, 2014
Punch and Judy "professor" Robert Styles prepares before a show at a Dickens Festival in Rochester, southern England May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
6 / 26
Punch and Judy "professor" Robert Styles performs a show during a Dickens Festival in Rochester, southern England May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Punch and Judy "professor" Robert Styles performs a show during a Dickens Festival in Rochester, southern England May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Friday, September 26, 2014
Punch and Judy "professor" Robert Styles performs a show during a Dickens Festival in Rochester, southern England May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
7 / 26
People watch a Punch and Judy show performed by "professor" Robert Styles during a Dickens Festival in Rochester, southern England May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

People watch a Punch and Judy show performed by "professor" Robert Styles during a Dickens Festival in Rochester, southern England May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Friday, September 26, 2014
People watch a Punch and Judy show performed by "professor" Robert Styles during a Dickens Festival in Rochester, southern England May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
8 / 26
A visitor watches a Punch and Judy show performed by "professor" Robert Styles during a Dickens Festival in Rochester, southern England May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A visitor watches a Punch and Judy show performed by "professor" Robert Styles during a Dickens Festival in Rochester, southern England May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Friday, September 26, 2014
A visitor watches a Punch and Judy show performed by "professor" Robert Styles during a Dickens Festival in Rochester, southern England May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
9 / 26
Punch and Judy "professor" Robert Styles' booth is seen during a Dickens Festival in Rochester, southern England May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Punch and Judy "professor" Robert Styles' booth is seen during a Dickens Festival in Rochester, southern England May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Friday, September 26, 2014
Punch and Judy "professor" Robert Styles' booth is seen during a Dickens Festival in Rochester, southern England May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
10 / 26
Punch and Judy "professor" Glyn Edwards prepares his booth before a show at the seaside in Brighton, southern England June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Punch and Judy "professor" Glyn Edwards prepares his booth before a show at the seaside in Brighton, southern England June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Friday, September 26, 2014
Punch and Judy "professor" Glyn Edwards prepares his booth before a show at the seaside in Brighton, southern England June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
11 / 26
Punch and Judy "professor" Glyn Edwards reacts after a show at the seaside in Brighton, southern England June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Punch and Judy "professor" Glyn Edwards reacts after a show at the seaside in Brighton, southern England June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Friday, September 26, 2014
Punch and Judy "professor" Glyn Edwards reacts after a show at the seaside in Brighton, southern England June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
12 / 26
Punch and Judy "professor" Glyn Edwards performs in his booth at the seaside in Brighton, southern England June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Punch and Judy "professor" Glyn Edwards performs in his booth at the seaside in Brighton, southern England June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Friday, September 26, 2014
Punch and Judy "professor" Glyn Edwards performs in his booth at the seaside in Brighton, southern England June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
13 / 26
Punch and Judy puppets are seen in "professor" Glyn Edwards' booth at the seaside in Brighton, southern England June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Punch and Judy puppets are seen in "professor" Glyn Edwards' booth at the seaside in Brighton, southern England June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Friday, September 26, 2014
Punch and Judy puppets are seen in "professor" Glyn Edwards' booth at the seaside in Brighton, southern England June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
14 / 26
"Bottler" Mary Edwards sits on chair before a Punch and Judy show performed by her husband Glyn at the seaside in Brighton, southern England June 8, 2014. A "bottler" is the assistant of the puppeteer, and collects money from the audience. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

"Bottler" Mary Edwards sits on chair before a Punch and Judy show performed by her husband Glyn at the seaside in Brighton, southern England June 8, 2014. A "bottler" is the assistant of the puppeteer, and collects money from the audience....more

Friday, September 26, 2014
"Bottler" Mary Edwards sits on chair before a Punch and Judy show performed by her husband Glyn at the seaside in Brighton, southern England June 8, 2014. A "bottler" is the assistant of the puppeteer, and collects money from the audience. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
15 / 26
Punch and Judy "professor" Mark Poulton holds a photograph of himself, taken while on holiday as a child in the 1970s, at the seaside in Weymouth, southern England August 12, 2014. Poulton is one of the last professional puppeteers who still operates on the beach most days during the summer season. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Punch and Judy "professor" Mark Poulton holds a photograph of himself, taken while on holiday as a child in the 1970s, at the seaside in Weymouth, southern England August 12, 2014. Poulton is one of the last professional puppeteers who still operates...more

Friday, September 26, 2014
Punch and Judy "professor" Mark Poulton holds a photograph of himself, taken while on holiday as a child in the 1970s, at the seaside in Weymouth, southern England August 12, 2014. Poulton is one of the last professional puppeteers who still operates on the beach most days during the summer season. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
16 / 26
Punch and Judy "professor" David Wilde performs in his booth in Whitstable, southern England August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Punch and Judy "professor" David Wilde performs in his booth in Whitstable, southern England August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Friday, September 26, 2014
Punch and Judy "professor" David Wilde performs in his booth in Whitstable, southern England August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
17 / 26
People watch a Punch and Judy show performed by "professor" Mark Poulton at the seaside in Weymouth, southern England August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

People watch a Punch and Judy show performed by "professor" Mark Poulton at the seaside in Weymouth, southern England August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Friday, September 26, 2014
People watch a Punch and Judy show performed by "professor" Mark Poulton at the seaside in Weymouth, southern England August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
18 / 26
Punch and Judy "professor" Mark Poulton sits in his booth during a break at the seaside in Weymouth, southern England August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Punch and Judy "professor" Mark Poulton sits in his booth during a break at the seaside in Weymouth, southern England August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Friday, September 26, 2014
Punch and Judy "professor" Mark Poulton sits in his booth during a break at the seaside in Weymouth, southern England August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
19 / 26
Punch and Judy "professor" Adrienne Press holds a photograph of her father, Percy Press Junior, posing at Covent Garden in London in 1992, at Forty Hall in Enfield, north London June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Punch and Judy "professor" Adrienne Press holds a photograph of her father, Percy Press Junior, posing at Covent Garden in London in 1992, at Forty Hall in Enfield, north London June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Friday, September 26, 2014
Punch and Judy "professor" Adrienne Press holds a photograph of her father, Percy Press Junior, posing at Covent Garden in London in 1992, at Forty Hall in Enfield, north London June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
20 / 26
Punch and Judy "professor" Adrienne Press poses for a photograph at Forty Hall in Enfield, north London June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Punch and Judy "professor" Adrienne Press poses for a photograph at Forty Hall in Enfield, north London June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Friday, September 26, 2014
Punch and Judy "professor" Adrienne Press poses for a photograph at Forty Hall in Enfield, north London June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
21 / 26
Punch and Judy "professor" John Styles poses for a photograph at his house in Sidcup, southern England June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Punch and Judy "professor" John Styles poses for a photograph at his house in Sidcup, southern England June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Friday, September 26, 2014
Punch and Judy "professor" John Styles poses for a photograph at his house in Sidcup, southern England June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
22 / 26
Punch and Judy "professor" John Styles holds a rare postcard from 1915 at his house in Sidcup, southern England June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Punch and Judy "professor" John Styles holds a rare postcard from 1915 at his house in Sidcup, southern England June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Friday, September 26, 2014
Punch and Judy "professor" John Styles holds a rare postcard from 1915 at his house in Sidcup, southern England June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
23 / 26
Punch and Judy "professor" John Styles prepares his booth before a show at the Hurlingham Club in Fulham, west London June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Punch and Judy "professor" John Styles prepares his booth before a show at the Hurlingham Club in Fulham, west London June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Friday, September 26, 2014
Punch and Judy "professor" John Styles prepares his booth before a show at the Hurlingham Club in Fulham, west London June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
24 / 26
Punch and Judy "professor" John Styles performs in his booth at the Hurlingham Club in Fulham, west London June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Punch and Judy "professor" John Styles performs in his booth at the Hurlingham Club in Fulham, west London June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Friday, September 26, 2014
Punch and Judy "professor" John Styles performs in his booth at the Hurlingham Club in Fulham, west London June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
25 / 26
A combination picture shows typical Punch and Judy puppets before a show by "professor" John Styles at the Hurlingham Club in Fulham, west London June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A combination picture shows typical Punch and Judy puppets before a show by "professor" John Styles at the Hurlingham Club in Fulham, west London June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Friday, September 26, 2014
A combination picture shows typical Punch and Judy puppets before a show by "professor" John Styles at the Hurlingham Club in Fulham, west London June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
26 / 26
View Again
View Next
Fleeing the Islamic State

Fleeing the Islamic State

Next Slideshows

Fleeing the Islamic State

Fleeing the Islamic State

Refugees from Syria flood into Turkey and Lebanon.

26 Sep 2014
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

26 Sep 2014
Fighting for Assad

Fighting for Assad

On the front with Syrian forces loyal to the regime.

25 Sep 2014
Air strikes in Syria

Air strikes in Syria

The United States and several Arab allies launch strikes on IS targets in Syria.

25 Sep 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Clashes break out at Trump rally

Clashes break out at Trump rally

Supporters of Trump clash with counter-protesters at a rally in Huntington Beach, California.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Republicans pull healthcare bill

Republicans pull healthcare bill

President Donald Trump suffered a stunning political setback in a Congress controlled by his own party when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul Obamacare, a major 2016 election campaign promise of the president and his allies.

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring

Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring

A look back at the Egypt uprising that led to the overthrow of president Mubarak in 2011. Mubarak, the first leader to face trial after the Arab Spring protests that swept the region, was freed after six years in detention.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week

Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures