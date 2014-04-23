Edition:
Wed Apr 23, 2014

The 10 most beautiful

<p>1. Actress Lupita Nyong'o has been named the world's most beautiful woman for 2014 by People magazine. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Wednesday, April 23, 2014

<p>2. Actress Keri Russell. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>3. Actress Jenna Dewan-Tatum. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>4. Actress Mindy Kaling. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>5. Singer Pink. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>6. Actress Amber Heard. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>7. Actress Gabrielle Union. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>8. Actress Molly Sims. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>9. Model and actress Stacy Keibler. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

<p>10. Actress Kerry Washington. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

World's most beautiful woman

Pictures