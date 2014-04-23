The 10 most beautiful
1. Actress Lupita Nyong'o has been named the world's most beautiful woman for 2014 by People magazine. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
2. Actress Keri Russell. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
3. Actress Jenna Dewan-Tatum. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
4. Actress Mindy Kaling. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
5. Singer Pink. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
6. Actress Amber Heard. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
7. Actress Gabrielle Union. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
8. Actress Molly Sims. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
9. Model and actress Stacy Keibler. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
10. Actress Kerry Washington. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
