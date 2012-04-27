The 82nd in Afghanistan
U.S. soldier Nicholas Dickhut from 5-20 infantry Regiment attached to 82nd Airborne points his rifle at a doorway after coming under fire by the Taliban while on patrol in Zharay district in Kandahar province, April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
U.S. soldiers from 5-20 infantry Regiment attached to 82nd Airborne enter a barn while on patrol in Zharay district in Kandahar province, April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A U.S. sniper from 5-20 infantry Regiment attached to 82nd Airborne takes a position in Zharay district in Kandahar province, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
U.S. soldiers from 5-20 infantry Regiment attached to 82nd Airborne fire M203 grenade launchers after coming under fire by the Taliban while on patrol in Zharay district in Kandahar province, April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A U.S. Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician from 5-20 infantry Regiment attached to 82nd Airborne looks at an intentional detonation of an explosive device in Zharay district in Kandahar province, April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An Afghan local policeman uncovers an explosive device in Zharay district in Kandahar province, April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An Afghan army soldier holds a pressure plate used to detonate an explosive device in Zharay district in Kandahar province, April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An Afghan boy watches a U.S. soldier from 5-20 infantry Regiment attached to 82nd Airborne on patrol in Zharay district in Kandahar province, April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
U.S. soldiers from 5-20 infantry Regiment attached to 82nd Airborne walk on patrol in Zharay district in Kandahar province, April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An Afghan army soldier holds a rose and a rifle in Zharay district in Kandahar province, April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
U.S. Army soldiers from 4-73 Cavalry Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division run for cover as they are fired upon by Taliban fighters during a mission in Zhary district of Kandahar province, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
U.S. Army soldiers from 4-73 Cavalry Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division, fire a mortar during a firefight with Taliban while on a mission in Zhary district of Kandahar province, April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A U.S. Army soldier from 4-73 Cavalry Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division fires a Carl Gustav recoilless rifle during a firefight with Taliban while on a mission in Zhary district of Kandahar province, April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
U.S. soldiers from 5-20 infantry Regiment attached to 82nd Airborne walk while on patrol in Zharay district in Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A U.S. Army soldier from 4-73 Cavalry Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division carries out an identification check on an Afghan man with a biometric device during a mission in Zhary district of Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan, April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An Afghan policeman uses a ladder to climb inside a barn in Zharay district in Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
U.S. Army dog handler Aaron Yoder is treated by Private first class Cody Groninger from Alpha troop 4-73 Cavalry Regiment, 4th brigade 82nd Airborne division after sustaining injuries during a fire exchange with Taliban fighters while on a mission in the Maiwand district in Kandahar province, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Injured U.S. Army dog handler Aaron Yoder and his dog Bart, attached to Alpha troop 4-73 Cavalry Regiment, 4th brigade 82nd Airborne division, are evacuated in a helicopter during a fire exchange with Taliban fighters while on a mission in the Maiwand district in Kandahar province, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A U.S. Army soldier from Alpha troop, 4-73 Cavalry Regiment, 4th Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division checks his gear before a mission in the Maiwand district of Kandahar province, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
US soldiers from 3rd platoon Bronco troop 5-20 infantry Regiment attached to 82nd Airborne patrol with Afghan national army soldiers in Zharay district in Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan, April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An Afghan family sits in a field outside their home as U.S. Army soldiers from Alpha troop, 4-73 Cavalry Regiment, 4th Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division search it during a mission in the Maiwand district of Kandahar province, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An Afghan soldier carries a plastic spoon on his vest as he slings a belt of bullets around his neck, in the Maiwand district of Kandahar province, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
U.S. Army soldiers from Alpha troop, 4-73 Cavalry Regiment, 4th Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division return fire in a firefight with Taliban during a mission in the Maiwand district of Kandahar province, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An Afghan man works in a poppy field in the Maiwand district of Kandahar province, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
U.S. soldiers from 3rd platoon Bronco troop 5-20 infantry Regiment attached to 82nd Airborne patrol with Afghan national Army soldiers in Zharay district, Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan, April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An Afghan National Army soldier walks during a mission in the Zhary district in Kandahar province, April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An Afghan man claiming he was shot by the Taliban is treated by U.S. soldiers from 4-73 Cavalry Regiment, 4th brigade, 82nd Airborne division, in an aid station in Forward Operating Base Hutal in the Maiwand district in Kandahar province, April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
U.S. soldiers from Charlie troop, 4-73 Cavalry Regiment, 4th brigade, 82nd Airborne division jumps over a ditch during a joint mission with the Afghan Army in the Maiwand district in Kandahar province, April 7, 2012.REUTERS/Baz Ratner
U.S. Army soldiers from Alpha troop, 4-73 Cavalry Regiment, 4th Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division break a new firing position in a wall during a mission in the Maiwand district of Kandahar province, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An Afghan policeman carries a poppy flower in the barrel of his gun, in the Maiwand district of Kandahar province, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An Afghan girl stands behind a U.S. Army soldier from 4-73 Cavalry Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division as he takes part in a mission in Zhary district of Kandahar province, April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
U.S. Army soldiers from Alpha troop, 4-73 Cavalry Regiment, 4th Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division carry an injured comrade to a helicopter during a firefight with Taliban during a mission in the Maiwand district of Kandahar province, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An Afghan man, who said he was shot by the Taliban, is treated by U.S. soldiers from the 4-73 Cavalry Regiment, 4th brigade, 82nd Airborne division, at an aid station on Forward Operating Base Hutal in the Maiwand district of Kandahar province, April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A US soldier from 3rd platoon Bronco troop 5-20 infantry Regiment attached to 82nd Airborne looks through his sights while on patrol with Afghan national Army soldiers in Zharay district in Kandahar province, April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
U.S. soldiers from the 4-73 Cavalry Regiment, 4th brigade, 82nd Airborne division, attend a special Easter meal at Forward Operating Base (FOB) Hutal in the Maiwand district of Kandahar province, April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Afghan girls watch as a U.S. Army soldier from 4-73 Cavalry Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division walks by during a mission in Zhary district of Kandahar province, April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
U.S. soldiers from Charlie troop, 4-73 Cavalry Regiment, 4th brigade, 82nd Airborne division look at maps before a joint mission with the Afghan Army in the Maiwand district, Kandahar province, April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
U.S. Army soldiers from Alpha troop, 4-73 Cavalry Regiment, 4th Brigade, 82nd Airborne division are silhouetted as they walk during a mission in the Maiwand district of Kandahar province, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A U.S. Army soldier from 4-73 Cavalry Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division fires his M203 grenade launcher during a firefight with the Taliban during a mission in Zhary district of Kandahar province, April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
U.S. Army soldiers from Alpha troop, 4-73 Cavalry Regiment, 4th Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division carry an injured comrade to a helicopter during a firefight with Taliban during a mission in the Maiwand district of Kandahar province, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An Afghan girl watches as U.S. Army soldiers from 4-73 Cavalry Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division walk by during a mission in Zhary district of Kandahar province, April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An Afghan National Army soldier enters a house at Zhary district in Kandahar province, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A U.S. Army sniper from 4-73 Cavalry Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division uses binoculars during a mission in Zhary district of Kandahar province, April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
U.S. soldiers from Charlie troop, 4-73 Cavalry Regiment, 4th brigade, 82nd Airborne division smoke cigarettes before a joint mission with the Afghan Army in the Maiwand district in Kandahar province, April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
