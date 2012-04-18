Edition:
United Kingdom

The $87 million mansion

Wednesday, April 18, 2012

The kitchen of a luxury home at One Pelican Hill Road North in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lori Shepler

Wednesday, April 18, 2012

The kitchen of a luxury home at One Pelican Hill Road North in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lori Shepler

Close
1 / 17
Wednesday, April 18, 2012

A $37 million dollar luxury home that is for sale at One Pelican Hill Road North in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. It has 17 bathrooms, a 17-car garage, marbled floors, gold leaf ceilings, a vineyard, horse stables, tennis courts and a lake - and occupies the largest parcel of residential real estate on southern California's exclusive Newport Coast. REUTERS/Lori Shepler

Wednesday, April 18, 2012

A $37 million dollar luxury home that is for sale at One Pelican Hill Road North in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. It has 17 bathrooms, a 17-car garage, marbled floors, gold leaf ceilings, a vineyard, horse stables, tennis courts and a lake - and occupies the largest parcel of residential real estate on southern California's exclusive Newport Coast. REUTERS/Lori Shepler

Close
2 / 17
Wednesday, April 18, 2012

The interior of a wine cave of One Pelican Hill Road North in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lori Shepler

Wednesday, April 18, 2012

The interior of a wine cave of One Pelican Hill Road North in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lori Shepler

Close
3 / 17
Wednesday, April 18, 2012

The main entrance of One Pelican Hill Road North in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lori Shepler

Wednesday, April 18, 2012

The main entrance of One Pelican Hill Road North in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lori Shepler

Close
4 / 17
Wednesday, April 18, 2012

The car garage of One Pelican Hill Road North in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. This empty, never-sold, soon-to-be-auctioned mega-mansion is a gaudy symbol of the runaway extravagance that gripped the top end of the U.S. real estate market before the housing crash of 2008. Once valued at $87 million, it could be sold for a quarter of that price at an auction next week. REUTERS/Lori Shepler

Wednesday, April 18, 2012

The car garage of One Pelican Hill Road North in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. This empty, never-sold, soon-to-be-auctioned mega-mansion is a gaudy symbol of the runaway extravagance that gripped the top end of the U.S. real estate market before the housing crash of 2008. Once valued at $87 million, it could be sold for a quarter of that price at an auction next week. REUTERS/Lori Shepler

Close
5 / 17
Wednesday, April 18, 2012

One of the ground floor rooms of One Pelican Hill Road North in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lori Shepler

Wednesday, April 18, 2012

One of the ground floor rooms of One Pelican Hill Road North in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lori Shepler

Close
6 / 17
Wednesday, April 18, 2012

The entrance to the wine cave of One Pelican Hill Road North in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lori Shepler

Wednesday, April 18, 2012

The entrance to the wine cave of One Pelican Hill Road North in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lori Shepler

Close
7 / 17
Wednesday, April 18, 2012

The staircase on a ground floor area of One Pelican Hill Road North in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lori Shepler

Wednesday, April 18, 2012

The staircase on a ground floor area of One Pelican Hill Road North in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lori Shepler

Close
8 / 17
Wednesday, April 18, 2012

A ground floor room of One Pelican Hill Road North is seen in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lori Shepler

Wednesday, April 18, 2012

A ground floor room of One Pelican Hill Road North is seen in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lori Shepler

Close
9 / 17
Wednesday, April 18, 2012

The master bedroom's bathroom suite of a for sale, $37 million dollar luxury home at One Pelican Hill Road North is seen in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lori Shepler

Wednesday, April 18, 2012

The master bedroom's bathroom suite of a for sale, $37 million dollar luxury home at One Pelican Hill Road North is seen in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lori Shepler

Close
10 / 17
Wednesday, April 18, 2012

A horse barn on the property of One Pelican Hill Road North in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lori Shepler

Wednesday, April 18, 2012

A horse barn on the property of One Pelican Hill Road North in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lori Shepler

Close
11 / 17
Wednesday, April 18, 2012

24-karat gold lining the cabinets in the women's closet area inside One Pelican Hill Road North in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lori Shepler

Wednesday, April 18, 2012

24-karat gold lining the cabinets in the women's closet area inside One Pelican Hill Road North in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lori Shepler

Close
12 / 17
Wednesday, April 18, 2012

A view of the backyard of One Pelican Hill Road North in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lori Shepler

Wednesday, April 18, 2012

A view of the backyard of One Pelican Hill Road North in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lori Shepler

Close
13 / 17
Wednesday, April 18, 2012

The backyard of a for sale, $37 million dollar luxury home at One Pelican Hill Road North is seen in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lori Shepler

Wednesday, April 18, 2012

The backyard of a for sale, $37 million dollar luxury home at One Pelican Hill Road North is seen in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lori Shepler

Close
14 / 17
Wednesday, April 18, 2012

The model of One Pelican Hill Road North is seen in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lori Shepler

Wednesday, April 18, 2012

The model of One Pelican Hill Road North is seen in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lori Shepler

Close
15 / 17
Wednesday, April 18, 2012

A ground floor room of One Pelican Hill Road North is seen in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lori Shepler

Wednesday, April 18, 2012

A ground floor room of One Pelican Hill Road North is seen in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lori Shepler

Close
16 / 17
Wednesday, April 18, 2012

A luxury home that is for sale at One Pelican Hill Road North is seen in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lori Shepler

Wednesday, April 18, 2012

A luxury home that is for sale at One Pelican Hill Road North is seen in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lori Shepler

Close
17 / 17

The $87 million mansion

The $87 million mansion Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Discovery to the Smithsonian

Discovery to the Smithsonian
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

All Collections

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

Friday, February 03, 2017

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

All Collections

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

Friday, February 03, 2017

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

All Collections

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

Friday, February 03, 2017

Migrant rescue on the high seas

All Collections

Migrant rescue on the high seas

Friday, February 03, 2017

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

Friday, February 03, 2017

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

All Collections

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Friday, February 03, 2017

View More Slideshows »