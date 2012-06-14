Edition:
The Afghan front

Thursday, June 14, 2012

Two 500 pound bombs explode at dusk on a Taliban fighting position near Blocking Position one above Kamdesh in Afghanistan's Nuristan Province June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Three soldiers from the United States' Army's Charlie Company, 1-12 Infantry, 4th Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, sleep at Blocking Position one above Kamdesh in Afghanistan's Nuristan Province June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

A soldier from the U.S. Army's Alpha Company, 1-12 Infantry, 4th Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, runs across open ground to avoid sniper fire at Combat Outpost Pirtle-King in Afghanistan's Kunar Province June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

A soldier from the U.S. Army's Alpha Company, 1-12 Infantry, 4th Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, eats dinner while on guard duty at Combat Outpost Pirtle-King in Afghanistan's Kunar Province June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

An Afghan National Army soldier fires a recoilless rifle towards Taliban positions from Blocking Position one above Kamdesh in Afghanistan's Nuristan Province June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

A soldier from the U.S. Army's Alpha Company, 1-12 Infantry, 4th Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, mans a weapon during a lightning storm at Combat Outpost Pirtle-King in Afghanistan's Kunar Province June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

A soldier from the U.S. Army's 1st Platoon, 18th Engineer Company, Task Force Arrowhead holds an improvised explosive device before destroying it near Forward Operating Base Mizan in Afghanistan's Zabul Province May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

A local commander of the Afghan security Group, a local militia force, rests at Observation Post Mustang in Afghanistan's Kunar Province June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Afghan boys wait for consultations with the battalion surgeon from the United States' Army's 1-12 Infantry, 4th Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, during a visit to Blocking Position one above Kamdesh in Afghanistan's Nuristan Province June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Soldiers from the U.S. Army's Alpha Company, 1-12 Infantry, 4th Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, prepare sandbags at night to reinforce the defences at Combat Outpost Pirtle-King in Afghanistan's Kunar Province June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Officers from the United States' Army's Charlie Company, 1-12 Infantry, 4th Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, meet with local elders at Blocking Position one above Kamdesh in Afghanistan's Nuristan Province June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

A soldier from the U.S. Army's 1st Platoon, 18th Engineer Company, Task Force Arrowhead rests at Forward Operating Base Mizan after completing a route clearance patrol in Afghanistan's Zabul Province May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Afghan National Army soldiers adjust a Dushka machine gun at Blocking Position one above Kamdesh in Afghanistan's Nuristan Province June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Members of the United States' Army's Bravo Company, 1-377 Field Artillery Regiment fire a 155mm Howitzer at insurgent positions above them from Forward Operating Base Bostick in Afghanistan's Kunar Province June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

A soldier from the U.S. Army's 1st Platoon, 18th Engineer Company, Task Force Arrowhead uses the rear door of a Stryker armoured vehicle as a dinner table while eating an MRE at Forward Operating Base Mizan in Afghanistan's Zabul Province May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

A helicopter crosses dry creek beds as it makes an approach to a base in Kunar Province in eastern Afghanistan June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Members of the Afghan Security Group, a local militia force, watch over the Kunar River Valley from Observation Post Mustang in Afghanistan's Kunar Province June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

An Afghan youth cooks dinner for members of the Afghan security Group, a local militia force, at Observation Post Mustang in Afghanistan's Kunar Province June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

A soldier from the United States' Army's Charlie Company, 1-12 Infantry, 4th Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, sleeps at Blocking Position one above Kamdesh in Afghanistan's Nuristan Province June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

A U.S. Army Apache helicopter flies over the location it had fired a missile below Observation Post Mustang in Afghanistan's Kunar Province June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

A soldier from the U.S. Army's 1st Platoon, 18th Engineer Company, Task Force Arrowhead shaves at Forward Operating Base Mizan in Afghanistan's Zabul Province May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

A United States Army soldier from Task Force Arrowhead holds 5.56mm ammunition as he prepares for a patrol at Forward Operating Base Apache in Afghanistan's Zabul Province May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

A soldier from the United States' Army's Alpha Company, 1-12 Infantry, 4th Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, eats dinner while on guard duty at Combat Outpost Pirtle-King in Afghanistan's Kunar Province June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

A soldier from the U.S. Army's 1st Platoon, 18th Engineer Company, Task Force Arrowhead reads a book at Forward Operating Base Mizan after completing a route clearance patrol in Afghanistan's Zabul Province May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Battalion surgeon Captain Christopher Chaney from the United States' Army's 1-12 Infantry, 4th Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, examines a bullet wound on the head of an Afghan man during a visit to Blocking Position one above Kamdesh in Afghanistan's Nuristan Province June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

An improvised explosive device, discovered by Afghan National Army soldiers, is positioned in a hole before being detonated in the village of Khaleqdad Khan in Afghanistan's Zabul province May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Soldiers from the United States Army's Charlie Company, 1-12 Infantry, 4th Brigade, 4th Infantry Division shave at Observation Post Mustang in Afghanistan's Kunar Province June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

A helicopter lands at Forward Operating Base Apache in Afghanistan's Zabul Province May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

A soldier from the U.S. Army's Alpha Company, 1-12 Infantry, 4th Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, keeps watch during guard duty at Combat Outpost Pirtle-King in Afghanistan's Kunar Province June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

A soldier from the U.S. Army's 1st Platoon, 18th Engineer Company, Task Force Arrowhead wakes from his bed on the back of an armoured truck at Forward Operating Base Mizan in Afghanistan's Zabul Province May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Four United States Army Chinook helicopters are parked on the tarmac at Kandahar Air Field in southern Afghanistan May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

A soldier from the U.S. Army's 1st Platoon, 18th Engineer Company, Task Force Arrowhead wakes from his bed on the front of his armoured vehicle at Forward Operating Base Mizan in Afghanistan's Zabul Province May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

An Afghan farmer rides his motorbike past Forward Operating Base Apache in Afghanistan's Zabul Province May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

A soldier from the United States Army's Charlie Company, 1-12 Infantry, 4th Brigade, 4th Infantry Division keeps watch at night at Observation Post Mustang in Afghanistan's Kunar Province June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Soldiers from the U.S. Army's 1st Platoon, 18th Engineer Company, Task Force Arrowhead take cover during the controlled explosion of an improvised explosive device in the village of Khaleqdad Khan in Afghanistan's Zabul province May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Soldiers from the U.S. Army's Charlie Company, 1-12 Infantry, 4th Brigade, 4th Infantry Division rest at Observation Post Mustang in Afghanistan's Kunar Province June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

A soldier from the U.S. Army's Charlie Company, 1-12 Infantry, 4th Brigade, 4th Infantry Division does chin-ups at Observation Post Mustang in Afghanistan's Kunar Province June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

A boy stands with his bicycle at a distance as he watches a remote controlled vehicle working to detect improvised explosive devices on a road near Forward Operating Base Mizan in Afghanistan's Zabul Province May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

A soldier from the U.S. Army's Alpha Company, 1-12 Infantry, 4th Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, prepares sandbags at night to reinforce the defences at Combat Outpost Pirtle-King in Afghanistan's Kunar Province June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Soldiers of the U.S. Army's 1st Platoon, 18th Engineer Company, Task Force Arrowhead cross a river as they search for improvised explosive devices near the village of Khaleqdad Khan in Afghanistan's Zabul province May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

