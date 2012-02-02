Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Feb 2, 2012 | 1:50pm GMT

The Afghan front

<p>U.S. Army soldiers from Alpha Company 2nd battalion 27th infantry (The Wolfhounds), Task Force No Fear climb upon arrival to Observation Post Mace from Forward Operating Base Bostick in eastern Afghanistan Naray district, Kunar province near border of Pakistan, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic </p>

U.S. Army soldiers from Alpha Company 2nd battalion 27th infantry (The Wolfhounds), Task Force No Fear climb upon arrival to Observation Post Mace from Forward Operating Base Bostick in eastern Afghanistan Naray district, Kunar province near border...more

Thursday, February 02, 2012

U.S. Army soldiers from Alpha Company 2nd battalion 27th infantry (The Wolfhounds), Task Force No Fear climb upon arrival to Observation Post Mace from Forward Operating Base Bostick in eastern Afghanistan Naray district, Kunar province near border of Pakistan, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic

Close
1 / 35
<p>An explosion is seen after airstrikes by NATO-led forces during fighting between the Afghan and foreign troops and the Taliban insurgents in Shewa district of Nanagarhar province, July 17, 2011. REUTERS/Parwiz </p>

An explosion is seen after airstrikes by NATO-led forces during fighting between the Afghan and foreign troops and the Taliban insurgents in Shewa district of Nanagarhar province, July 17, 2011. REUTERS/Parwiz

Thursday, February 02, 2012

An explosion is seen after airstrikes by NATO-led forces during fighting between the Afghan and foreign troops and the Taliban insurgents in Shewa district of Nanagarhar province, July 17, 2011. REUTERS/Parwiz

Close
2 / 35
<p>A U.S. soldier from Task Force "No Fear" Alpha Co 2-27 Infantry carries a 120mm mortar before firing at an enemy position from Combat Outpost (COP) Pirtle King in Ghaziabad district in Kunar province, eastern Afghanistan, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro </p>

A U.S. soldier from Task Force "No Fear" Alpha Co 2-27 Infantry carries a 120mm mortar before firing at an enemy position from Combat Outpost (COP) Pirtle King in Ghaziabad district in Kunar province, eastern Afghanistan, September 22, 2011....more

Thursday, February 02, 2012

A U.S. soldier from Task Force "No Fear" Alpha Co 2-27 Infantry carries a 120mm mortar before firing at an enemy position from Combat Outpost (COP) Pirtle King in Ghaziabad district in Kunar province, eastern Afghanistan, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
3 / 35
<p>U.S. Army soldiers carry a wounded comrade on a stretcher towards a MEDEVAC helicopter after an IED (improvised explosive device) explosion in Logar province, eastern Afghanistan, November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas </p>

U.S. Army soldiers carry a wounded comrade on a stretcher towards a MEDEVAC helicopter after an IED (improvised explosive device) explosion in Logar province, eastern Afghanistan, November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Thursday, February 02, 2012

U.S. Army soldiers carry a wounded comrade on a stretcher towards a MEDEVAC helicopter after an IED (improvised explosive device) explosion in Logar province, eastern Afghanistan, November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
4 / 35
<p>Smoke and flames rise past residents standing along the wall of a truck terminal where fuel tankers loaded with fuel and supplies for NATO troops in Afghanistan were set ablaze in Quetta, Pakistan, December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed </p>

Smoke and flames rise past residents standing along the wall of a truck terminal where fuel tankers loaded with fuel and supplies for NATO troops in Afghanistan were set ablaze in Quetta, Pakistan, December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

Thursday, February 02, 2012

Smoke and flames rise past residents standing along the wall of a truck terminal where fuel tankers loaded with fuel and supplies for NATO troops in Afghanistan were set ablaze in Quetta, Pakistan, December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

Close
5 / 35
<p>An Afghan policeman looks at the bodies of Taliban insurgents (behind the wall) who were killed after the building that they took over was recaptured by NATO and Afghan security forces near the U.S. embassy in Kabul, September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood </p>

An Afghan policeman looks at the bodies of Taliban insurgents (behind the wall) who were killed after the building that they took over was recaptured by NATO and Afghan security forces near the U.S. embassy in Kabul, September 14,...more

Thursday, February 02, 2012

An Afghan policeman looks at the bodies of Taliban insurgents (behind the wall) who were killed after the building that they took over was recaptured by NATO and Afghan security forces near the U.S. embassy in Kabul, September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
6 / 35
<p>U.S. soldiers of 2nd Platoon C Company 9th Engineer Battalion COP Dash Towp stand around a fire during an overall security and disruption insurgency mission in Wardak province, eastern Afghanistan, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas </p>

U.S. soldiers of 2nd Platoon C Company 9th Engineer Battalion COP Dash Towp stand around a fire during an overall security and disruption insurgency mission in Wardak province, eastern Afghanistan, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Thursday, February 02, 2012

U.S. soldiers of 2nd Platoon C Company 9th Engineer Battalion COP Dash Towp stand around a fire during an overall security and disruption insurgency mission in Wardak province, eastern Afghanistan, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
7 / 35
<p>U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Scott Messier, who was injured by an IED, lies onboard a Blackhawk Medevac helicopter from Charlie Company 1st battalion 52nd aviation regiment flying over Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan, July 3, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner </p>

U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Scott Messier, who was injured by an IED, lies onboard a Blackhawk Medevac helicopter from Charlie Company 1st battalion 52nd aviation regiment flying over Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan, July 3, 2011. REUTERS/Baz...more

Thursday, February 02, 2012

U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Scott Messier, who was injured by an IED, lies onboard a Blackhawk Medevac helicopter from Charlie Company 1st battalion 52nd aviation regiment flying over Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan, July 3, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
8 / 35
<p>U.S. Army soldiers from the 2nd Platoon, B battery 2-8 field artillery, fire a howitzer artillery piece at Seprwan Ghar forward fire base in Panjwai district, Kandahar province southern Afghanistan, June 12, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner </p>

U.S. Army soldiers from the 2nd Platoon, B battery 2-8 field artillery, fire a howitzer artillery piece at Seprwan Ghar forward fire base in Panjwai district, Kandahar province southern Afghanistan, June 12, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Thursday, February 02, 2012

U.S. Army soldiers from the 2nd Platoon, B battery 2-8 field artillery, fire a howitzer artillery piece at Seprwan Ghar forward fire base in Panjwai district, Kandahar province southern Afghanistan, June 12, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
9 / 35
<p>A foreign soldier investigates the crater caused by an explosion at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail </p>

A foreign soldier investigates the crater caused by an explosion at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Thursday, February 02, 2012

A foreign soldier investigates the crater caused by an explosion at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Close
10 / 35
<p>Smoke and flames rise from the Intercontinental hotel during a battle between NATO-led forces and suicide bombers and Taliban insurgents in Kabul, June 29, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Smoke and flames rise from the Intercontinental hotel during a battle between NATO-led forces and suicide bombers and Taliban insurgents in Kabul, June 29, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, February 02, 2012

Smoke and flames rise from the Intercontinental hotel during a battle between NATO-led forces and suicide bombers and Taliban insurgents in Kabul, June 29, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
11 / 35
<p>Afghan border police fire at Taliban forces from a rooftop during clashes in Kandahar city, May 8, 2011. REUTERS/ Ahmad Nadeem </p>

Afghan border police fire at Taliban forces from a rooftop during clashes in Kandahar city, May 8, 2011. REUTERS/ Ahmad Nadeem

Thursday, February 02, 2012

Afghan border police fire at Taliban forces from a rooftop during clashes in Kandahar city, May 8, 2011. REUTERS/ Ahmad Nadeem

Close
12 / 35
<p>An Afghan Army soldier who operates a small shop poses for a photograph at Combat Outpost Terra Nova in the Arghandab Valley, north of Kandahar, April 11, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong</p>

An Afghan Army soldier who operates a small shop poses for a photograph at Combat Outpost Terra Nova in the Arghandab Valley, north of Kandahar, April 11, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Thursday, February 02, 2012

An Afghan Army soldier who operates a small shop poses for a photograph at Combat Outpost Terra Nova in the Arghandab Valley, north of Kandahar, April 11, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Close
13 / 35
<p>Canadian army soldiers sun bathe in Seprwan Ghar forward fire base the Panjwai district of Kandahar province southern Afghanistan, June 22, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Canadian army soldiers sun bathe in Seprwan Ghar forward fire base the Panjwai district of Kandahar province southern Afghanistan, June 22, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Thursday, February 02, 2012

Canadian army soldiers sun bathe in Seprwan Ghar forward fire base the Panjwai district of Kandahar province southern Afghanistan, June 22, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
14 / 35
<p>Captain Melvin Cabebe with the US Army's 1-320 Field Artillery Regiment, 101st Airborne Division stands near a burning M-ATV armored vehicle after it struck an improvised explosive device (IED) near Combat Outpost Nolen in the Arghandab Valley, north of Kandahar, July 23, 2010. REUTERS/Bob Strong </p>

Captain Melvin Cabebe with the US Army's 1-320 Field Artillery Regiment, 101st Airborne Division stands near a burning M-ATV armored vehicle after it struck an improvised explosive device (IED) near Combat Outpost Nolen in the Arghandab Valley, north...more

Thursday, February 02, 2012

Captain Melvin Cabebe with the US Army's 1-320 Field Artillery Regiment, 101st Airborne Division stands near a burning M-ATV armored vehicle after it struck an improvised explosive device (IED) near Combat Outpost Nolen in the Arghandab Valley, north of Kandahar, July 23, 2010. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Close
15 / 35
<p>An armoured vehicle from the Centurion Company, 2-1 Infantry Battalion, 5/2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team is framed by a bolt of lightning during a storm at Combat Outpost Terminator in Maiwand District, Kandahar Province, April 19, 2010. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

An armoured vehicle from the Centurion Company, 2-1 Infantry Battalion, 5/2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team is framed by a bolt of lightning during a storm at Combat Outpost Terminator in Maiwand District, Kandahar Province, April 19, 2010. REUTERS/Tim...more

Thursday, February 02, 2012

An armoured vehicle from the Centurion Company, 2-1 Infantry Battalion, 5/2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team is framed by a bolt of lightning during a storm at Combat Outpost Terminator in Maiwand District, Kandahar Province, April 19, 2010. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
16 / 35
<p>U.S. Army soldiers with the 1-320 Field Artillery Regiment, 101st Airborne Division, are covered in dust as a Chinook helicopter lands outside their base during a firefight at Combat Outpost Nolen in the Arghandab Valley north of Kandahar, July 19, 2010. REUTERS/Bob Strong </p>

U.S. Army soldiers with the 1-320 Field Artillery Regiment, 101st Airborne Division, are covered in dust as a Chinook helicopter lands outside their base during a firefight at Combat Outpost Nolen in the Arghandab Valley north of Kandahar, July 19,...more

Thursday, February 02, 2012

U.S. Army soldiers with the 1-320 Field Artillery Regiment, 101st Airborne Division, are covered in dust as a Chinook helicopter lands outside their base during a firefight at Combat Outpost Nolen in the Arghandab Valley north of Kandahar, July 19, 2010. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Close
17 / 35
<p>Members of Poland's elite Special Forces Unit GROM and Polish Air Force practice extraction prior to their next mission in Afghanistan at a training area in Wegrzyn, May 19, 2011. REUTERS/Peter Andrews </p>

Members of Poland's elite Special Forces Unit GROM and Polish Air Force practice extraction prior to their next mission in Afghanistan at a training area in Wegrzyn, May 19, 2011. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

Thursday, February 02, 2012

Members of Poland's elite Special Forces Unit GROM and Polish Air Force practice extraction prior to their next mission in Afghanistan at a training area in Wegrzyn, May 19, 2011. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

Close
18 / 35
<p>An Afghan policeman tries to put out fire from a burning U.S. armoured vehicle which was hit by a suicide bomber in Nangahar province, June 6, 2010. REUTER/Parwiz </p>

An Afghan policeman tries to put out fire from a burning U.S. armoured vehicle which was hit by a suicide bomber in Nangahar province, June 6, 2010. REUTER/Parwiz

Thursday, February 02, 2012

An Afghan policeman tries to put out fire from a burning U.S. armoured vehicle which was hit by a suicide bomber in Nangahar province, June 6, 2010. REUTER/Parwiz

Close
19 / 35
<p>A Chinook helicopter lands to pick up U.S. soldiers of the 101st Airborne Division following a night raid in Yahya Khel, Paktika province, February 21, 2011. REUTERS/Matt Robinson</p>

A Chinook helicopter lands to pick up U.S. soldiers of the 101st Airborne Division following a night raid in Yahya Khel, Paktika province, February 21, 2011. REUTERS/Matt Robinson

Thursday, February 02, 2012

A Chinook helicopter lands to pick up U.S. soldiers of the 101st Airborne Division following a night raid in Yahya Khel, Paktika province, February 21, 2011. REUTERS/Matt Robinson

Close
20 / 35
<p>Afghan troops and soldiers with the US Army's 1-320 Field Artillery Regiment, 101st Airborne Division take up fighting positions after taking incoming fire at Combat Outpost Nolen in the Arghandab Valley north of Kandahar July 27, 2010. REUTERS/Bob Strong </p>

Afghan troops and soldiers with the US Army's 1-320 Field Artillery Regiment, 101st Airborne Division take up fighting positions after taking incoming fire at Combat Outpost Nolen in the Arghandab Valley north of Kandahar July 27, 2010. REUTERS/Bob...more

Thursday, February 02, 2012

Afghan troops and soldiers with the US Army's 1-320 Field Artillery Regiment, 101st Airborne Division take up fighting positions after taking incoming fire at Combat Outpost Nolen in the Arghandab Valley north of Kandahar July 27, 2010. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Close
21 / 35
<p>LCPL. James Edward Orr, 20, from the First Battalion Eighth Marines Alpha Company lifts weights made from barbed wire at a makeshift gym at an outpost in Kunjak in southern Afghanistan's Helmand province, February 17, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly </p>

LCPL. James Edward Orr, 20, from the First Battalion Eighth Marines Alpha Company lifts weights made from barbed wire at a makeshift gym at an outpost in Kunjak in southern Afghanistan's Helmand province, February 17, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly more

Thursday, February 02, 2012

LCPL. James Edward Orr, 20, from the First Battalion Eighth Marines Alpha Company lifts weights made from barbed wire at a makeshift gym at an outpost in Kunjak in southern Afghanistan's Helmand province, February 17, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
22 / 35
<p>A U.S. Marine from the First Battalion Eighth Marines Alpha Company looks out as an evening storm gathers above an outpost near Kunjak in southern Afghanistan's Helmand province, February 22, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

A U.S. Marine from the First Battalion Eighth Marines Alpha Company looks out as an evening storm gathers above an outpost near Kunjak in southern Afghanistan's Helmand province, February 22, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Thursday, February 02, 2012

A U.S. Marine from the First Battalion Eighth Marines Alpha Company looks out as an evening storm gathers above an outpost near Kunjak in southern Afghanistan's Helmand province, February 22, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
23 / 35
<p>A U.S. Army medevac crew member attempts to revive a Marine mortally wounded in an IED (improvised explosion device) blast near the town of Marjah in Helmand province, August 22, 2010. REUTERS/Bob Strong </p>

A U.S. Army medevac crew member attempts to revive a Marine mortally wounded in an IED (improvised explosion device) blast near the town of Marjah in Helmand province, August 22, 2010. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Thursday, February 02, 2012

A U.S. Army medevac crew member attempts to revive a Marine mortally wounded in an IED (improvised explosion device) blast near the town of Marjah in Helmand province, August 22, 2010. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Close
24 / 35
<p>Soldiers from the U.S. Army's Alpha Battery, 425 Field Artillery, 3rd brigade of 10th Mountain Division based in Fort Drum, New York, fire their 155 mm Howitzer in Cop Cherokee base in Kherwar district in Logar province October 4, 2009. REUTERS/Nikola Solic </p>

Soldiers from the U.S. Army's Alpha Battery, 425 Field Artillery, 3rd brigade of 10th Mountain Division based in Fort Drum, New York, fire their 155 mm Howitzer in Cop Cherokee base in Kherwar district in Logar province October 4, 2009....more

Thursday, February 02, 2012

Soldiers from the U.S. Army's Alpha Battery, 425 Field Artillery, 3rd brigade of 10th Mountain Division based in Fort Drum, New York, fire their 155 mm Howitzer in Cop Cherokee base in Kherwar district in Logar province October 4, 2009. REUTERS/Nikola Solic

Close
25 / 35
<p>A flare flies over a shadow of a chase helicopter during a Medevac mission in southern Afghanistan's Helmand Province November 4, 2010. REUTERS/Peter Andrews </p>

A flare flies over a shadow of a chase helicopter during a Medevac mission in southern Afghanistan's Helmand Province November 4, 2010. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

Thursday, February 02, 2012

A flare flies over a shadow of a chase helicopter during a Medevac mission in southern Afghanistan's Helmand Province November 4, 2010. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

Close
26 / 35
<p>U.S. soldiers help a comrade wounded in the leg during a gun-battle with Taliban fighters in the village of Bargematal, Nuristan province, August 23, 2009. REUTERS/Oleg Popov </p>

U.S. soldiers help a comrade wounded in the leg during a gun-battle with Taliban fighters in the village of Bargematal, Nuristan province, August 23, 2009. REUTERS/Oleg Popov

Thursday, February 02, 2012

U.S. soldiers help a comrade wounded in the leg during a gun-battle with Taliban fighters in the village of Bargematal, Nuristan province, August 23, 2009. REUTERS/Oleg Popov

Close
27 / 35
<p>A U.S. soldier of 2-12 Infantry 4BCT-4ID Task Force Mountain Warrior looks towards the mountains as he responds to an attack during a mission near Honaker Miracle Camp at the Pesh valley of Kunar Province, August 12, 2009. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

A U.S. soldier of 2-12 Infantry 4BCT-4ID Task Force Mountain Warrior looks towards the mountains as he responds to an attack during a mission near Honaker Miracle Camp at the Pesh valley of Kunar Province, August 12, 2009. REUTERS/Carlos Barria more

Thursday, February 02, 2012

A U.S. soldier of 2-12 Infantry 4BCT-4ID Task Force Mountain Warrior looks towards the mountains as he responds to an attack during a mission near Honaker Miracle Camp at the Pesh valley of Kunar Province, August 12, 2009. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
28 / 35
<p>An Afghan national who is a possible suspect is detained in one of the compounds U.S. Marines hold, in Marjah district, Helmand province, March 29, 2010. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih </p>

An Afghan national who is a possible suspect is detained in one of the compounds U.S. Marines hold, in Marjah district, Helmand province, March 29, 2010. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Thursday, February 02, 2012

An Afghan national who is a possible suspect is detained in one of the compounds U.S. Marines hold, in Marjah district, Helmand province, March 29, 2010. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
29 / 35
<p>A U.S. soldier of 2-12 Infantry 4BCT-4ID Task Force Mountain Warrior rest during an operation near Michigan camp, at the Pesh valley of Kunar Province, August 17, 2009. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

A U.S. soldier of 2-12 Infantry 4BCT-4ID Task Force Mountain Warrior rest during an operation near Michigan camp, at the Pesh valley of Kunar Province, August 17, 2009. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Thursday, February 02, 2012

A U.S. soldier of 2-12 Infantry 4BCT-4ID Task Force Mountain Warrior rest during an operation near Michigan camp, at the Pesh valley of Kunar Province, August 17, 2009. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
30 / 35
<p>A victim is taken away from the site of a bomb blast in Kabul, December 15, 2009. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood </p>

A victim is taken away from the site of a bomb blast in Kabul, December 15, 2009. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Thursday, February 02, 2012

A victim is taken away from the site of a bomb blast in Kabul, December 15, 2009. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
31 / 35
<p>U.S. Marine Lance Corporal Chris Sanderson, 24, from Flemington, New Jersey shouts as he tries to protect an Afghan man and his child after Taliban fighters opened fire in the town of Marjah, in Nad Ali district, Helmand province, February 13, 2010. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

U.S. Marine Lance Corporal Chris Sanderson, 24, from Flemington, New Jersey shouts as he tries to protect an Afghan man and his child after Taliban fighters opened fire in the town of Marjah, in Nad Ali district, Helmand province, February 13, 2010....more

Thursday, February 02, 2012

U.S. Marine Lance Corporal Chris Sanderson, 24, from Flemington, New Jersey shouts as he tries to protect an Afghan man and his child after Taliban fighters opened fire in the town of Marjah, in Nad Ali district, Helmand province, February 13, 2010. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
32 / 35
<p>A U.S. soldier of 2-12 Infantry 4BCT-4ID Task Force Mountain Warrior takes a break during a night mission near Honaker Miracle camp at the Pesh valley of Kunar Province, August 12, 2009. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

A U.S. soldier of 2-12 Infantry 4BCT-4ID Task Force Mountain Warrior takes a break during a night mission near Honaker Miracle camp at the Pesh valley of Kunar Province, August 12, 2009. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Thursday, February 02, 2012

A U.S. soldier of 2-12 Infantry 4BCT-4ID Task Force Mountain Warrior takes a break during a night mission near Honaker Miracle camp at the Pesh valley of Kunar Province, August 12, 2009. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
33 / 35
<p>Bullet holds are seen on the windshield of a car used by insurgents after an attack at Camp Phoenix in Kabul, April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Bullet holds are seen on the windshield of a car used by insurgents after an attack at Camp Phoenix in Kabul, April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Thursday, February 02, 2012

Bullet holds are seen on the windshield of a car used by insurgents after an attack at Camp Phoenix in Kabul, April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
34 / 35
<p>A U.S. Army soldier walks in front of "Dustoff", C Company, 1-214 Aviation Regiment, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade medevac helicopter as a heavy sandstorm hits Camp Dwyer in Helmand province, Afghanistan, April 7, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov </p>

A U.S. Army soldier walks in front of "Dustoff", C Company, 1-214 Aviation Regiment, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade medevac helicopter as a heavy sandstorm hits Camp Dwyer in Helmand province, Afghanistan, April 7, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov more

Thursday, February 02, 2012

A U.S. Army soldier walks in front of "Dustoff", C Company, 1-214 Aviation Regiment, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade medevac helicopter as a heavy sandstorm hits Camp Dwyer in Helmand province, Afghanistan, April 7, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Close
35 / 35
View Again
View Next
The non-Carmageddon

The non-Carmageddon

MORE IN PICTURES

View More

Trending Collections

Editor's Pick