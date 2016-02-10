The anti-Uber movement
London cab drivers protest against Uber in central London, Britain February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A man is detained by police officers during a protest by London cab drivers against Uber in central London, Britain February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Taxis block a main road in Budapest's city centre, Hungary, January 18, 2016. Taxi drivers were protesting against the online taxi-hailing service Uber, demanding authorities to ban the service, according to local media. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A London cab driver wears a Star Wars themed costume during a protest against Uber on Whitehall in central London, Britain February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
French riot police push an overturned car as striking French taxi drivers demonstrate at the Porte Maillot to block the traffic on the Paris ring road during a national protest against car-sharing service Uber, in Paris, France, June 25, 2015....more
A policeman secures the traffic as taxi drivers, who are on strike, burn tyres to block the access to Nice International airport during a national protest against car-sharing service Uber in Nice, France, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amet
A London cab driver waves a Union flag as he stands on the bonnet of his taxi during a protest against Uber on Whitehall in central London, February 10, 2015 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A taxi driver protests in front of city hall against the Uber ridesharing car service in Toronto December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
A London cab driver holds a placard during a protest by London cab drivers against Uber in central London, Britain February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A taxi driver throws an egg at the car of a colleague who declined to participate in a protest against car-sharing service Uber in San Jose, Costa Rica February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
A London cab driver takes part in a protest by London cab drivers against Uber in central London, Britain February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A protester holds up a placard in a protest by London cab drivers against Uber in central London, Britain February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A French flag is seen on a striking taxi as drivers block traffic during a demonstration at Porte Maillot during a national protest about competition from private car ride firms like Uber, in Paris, France, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A man rides his bicycle between taxis parked on the street during a protest against the online car-sharing service Uber in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A taxi driver wears a shirt that reads "Uber, out of Costa Rica", during a protest by taxis drivers against car-sharing service Uber in San Jose, Costa Rica February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
A taxi driver holds a Brazilian flag as they block Cha viaduct during a protest against online car-sharing service Uber, in front of the city hall of Sao Paulo, Brazil, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Striking French taxi drivers block traffic during a national protest about competition from private car ride firms like Uber, in Marseille, France, January 26, 2016. The sign on the car reads "Strike". REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Taxi drivers took to the road to block traffic around the airport during a protest against Uber in Montreal, Canada February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A striking French taxi driver carrying a coffin on his roof blocks traffic during a national protest about competition from private car ride firms like Uber, in Marseille, France, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Taxis block a main road in Budapest's city center, Hungary, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Next Slideshows
Casualties of Syria
Civilians rehabilitate from injuries suffered in Syria's ongoing civil war at a small clinic in Turkey.
New Hampshire votes
White House hopefuls Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders capture New Hampshire.
Bern-ing man
On the campaign trail with Bernie Sanders.
Syrians stopped at Turkish border
Turkey, already home to 2.5 million Syrian refugees, has kept its frontier mostly closed to the latest wave of fleeing Syrians.
MORE IN PICTURES
May Day rallies
May Day demonstrations, rallies and celebrations around the world.
Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border
Separated relatives are briefly reunited as U.S. border patrol agents open a gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico and U.S border.
Pictures of the month: April
Our top photos from the past month.
U.S. forces in Syria
Images of U.S. military forces operating within Syria.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington
Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally
President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Protesters rally during climate march
A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.