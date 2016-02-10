Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Feb 10, 2016 | 7:01pm GMT

The anti-Uber movement

London cab drivers protest against Uber in central London, Britain February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

London cab drivers protest against Uber in central London, Britain February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2016
London cab drivers protest against Uber in central London, Britain February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
1 / 20
A man is detained by police officers during a protest by London cab drivers against Uber in central London, Britain February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A man is detained by police officers during a protest by London cab drivers against Uber in central London, Britain February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2016
A man is detained by police officers during a protest by London cab drivers against Uber in central London, Britain February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
2 / 20
Taxis block a main road in Budapest's city centre, Hungary, January 18, 2016. Taxi drivers were protesting against the online taxi-hailing service Uber, demanding authorities to ban the service, according to local media. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Taxis block a main road in Budapest's city centre, Hungary, January 18, 2016. Taxi drivers were protesting against the online taxi-hailing service Uber, demanding authorities to ban the service, according to local media. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
Taxis block a main road in Budapest's city centre, Hungary, January 18, 2016. Taxi drivers were protesting against the online taxi-hailing service Uber, demanding authorities to ban the service, according to local media. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
3 / 20
A London cab driver wears a Star Wars themed costume during a protest against Uber on Whitehall in central London, Britain February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A London cab driver wears a Star Wars themed costume during a protest against Uber on Whitehall in central London, Britain February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2016
A London cab driver wears a Star Wars themed costume during a protest against Uber on Whitehall in central London, Britain February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
4 / 20
French riot police push an overturned car as striking French taxi drivers demonstrate at the Porte Maillot to block the traffic on the Paris ring road during a national protest against car-sharing service Uber, in Paris, France, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

French riot police push an overturned car as striking French taxi drivers demonstrate at the Porte Maillot to block the traffic on the Paris ring road during a national protest against car-sharing service Uber, in Paris, France, June 25, 2015....more

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
French riot police push an overturned car as striking French taxi drivers demonstrate at the Porte Maillot to block the traffic on the Paris ring road during a national protest against car-sharing service Uber, in Paris, France, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
5 / 20
A policeman secures the traffic as taxi drivers, who are on strike, burn tyres to block the access to Nice International airport during a national protest against car-sharing service Uber in Nice, France, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amet

A policeman secures the traffic as taxi drivers, who are on strike, burn tyres to block the access to Nice International airport during a national protest against car-sharing service Uber in Nice, France, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amet

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
A policeman secures the traffic as taxi drivers, who are on strike, burn tyres to block the access to Nice International airport during a national protest against car-sharing service Uber in Nice, France, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amet
Close
6 / 20
A London cab driver waves a Union flag as he stands on the bonnet of his taxi during a protest against Uber on Whitehall in central London, February 10, 2015 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A London cab driver waves a Union flag as he stands on the bonnet of his taxi during a protest against Uber on Whitehall in central London, February 10, 2015 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2016
A London cab driver waves a Union flag as he stands on the bonnet of his taxi during a protest against Uber on Whitehall in central London, February 10, 2015 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
7 / 20
A taxi driver protests in front of city hall against the Uber ridesharing car service in Toronto December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

A taxi driver protests in front of city hall against the Uber ridesharing car service in Toronto December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Wednesday, December 09, 2015
A taxi driver protests in front of city hall against the Uber ridesharing car service in Toronto December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Close
8 / 20
A London cab driver holds a placard during a protest by London cab drivers against Uber in central London, Britain February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A London cab driver holds a placard during a protest by London cab drivers against Uber in central London, Britain February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2016
A London cab driver holds a placard during a protest by London cab drivers against Uber in central London, Britain February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
9 / 20
A taxi driver throws an egg at the car of a colleague who declined to participate in a protest against car-sharing service Uber in San Jose, Costa Rica February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

A taxi driver throws an egg at the car of a colleague who declined to participate in a protest against car-sharing service Uber in San Jose, Costa Rica February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2016
A taxi driver throws an egg at the car of a colleague who declined to participate in a protest against car-sharing service Uber in San Jose, Costa Rica February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Close
10 / 20
A London cab driver takes part in a protest by London cab drivers against Uber in central London, Britain February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A London cab driver takes part in a protest by London cab drivers against Uber in central London, Britain February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2016
A London cab driver takes part in a protest by London cab drivers against Uber in central London, Britain February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
11 / 20
A protester holds up a placard in a protest by London cab drivers against Uber in central London, Britain February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A protester holds up a placard in a protest by London cab drivers against Uber in central London, Britain February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2016
A protester holds up a placard in a protest by London cab drivers against Uber in central London, Britain February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
12 / 20
A French flag is seen on a striking taxi as drivers block traffic during a demonstration at Porte Maillot during a national protest about competition from private car ride firms like Uber, in Paris, France, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A French flag is seen on a striking taxi as drivers block traffic during a demonstration at Porte Maillot during a national protest about competition from private car ride firms like Uber, in Paris, France, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2016
A French flag is seen on a striking taxi as drivers block traffic during a demonstration at Porte Maillot during a national protest about competition from private car ride firms like Uber, in Paris, France, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
13 / 20
A man rides his bicycle between taxis parked on the street during a protest against the online car-sharing service Uber in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A man rides his bicycle between taxis parked on the street during a protest against the online car-sharing service Uber in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2015
A man rides his bicycle between taxis parked on the street during a protest against the online car-sharing service Uber in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
14 / 20
A taxi driver wears a shirt that reads "Uber, out of Costa Rica", during a protest by taxis drivers against car-sharing service Uber in San Jose, Costa Rica February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

A taxi driver wears a shirt that reads "Uber, out of Costa Rica", during a protest by taxis drivers against car-sharing service Uber in San Jose, Costa Rica February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2016
A taxi driver wears a shirt that reads "Uber, out of Costa Rica", during a protest by taxis drivers against car-sharing service Uber in San Jose, Costa Rica February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Close
15 / 20
A taxi driver holds a Brazilian flag as they block Cha viaduct during a protest against online car-sharing service Uber, in front of the city hall of Sao Paulo, Brazil, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A taxi driver holds a Brazilian flag as they block Cha viaduct during a protest against online car-sharing service Uber, in front of the city hall of Sao Paulo, Brazil, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
A taxi driver holds a Brazilian flag as they block Cha viaduct during a protest against online car-sharing service Uber, in front of the city hall of Sao Paulo, Brazil, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
16 / 20
Striking French taxi drivers block traffic during a national protest about competition from private car ride firms like Uber, in Marseille, France, January 26, 2016. The sign on the car reads "Strike". REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Striking French taxi drivers block traffic during a national protest about competition from private car ride firms like Uber, in Marseille, France, January 26, 2016. The sign on the car reads "Strike". REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
Striking French taxi drivers block traffic during a national protest about competition from private car ride firms like Uber, in Marseille, France, January 26, 2016. The sign on the car reads "Strike". REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
17 / 20
Taxi drivers took to the road to block traffic around the airport during a protest against Uber in Montreal, Canada February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Taxi drivers took to the road to block traffic around the airport during a protest against Uber in Montreal, Canada February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2016
Taxi drivers took to the road to block traffic around the airport during a protest against Uber in Montreal, Canada February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
18 / 20
A striking French taxi driver carrying a coffin on his roof blocks traffic during a national protest about competition from private car ride firms like Uber, in Marseille, France, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

A striking French taxi driver carrying a coffin on his roof blocks traffic during a national protest about competition from private car ride firms like Uber, in Marseille, France, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
A striking French taxi driver carrying a coffin on his roof blocks traffic during a national protest about competition from private car ride firms like Uber, in Marseille, France, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
19 / 20
Taxis block a main road in Budapest's city center, Hungary, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Taxis block a main road in Budapest's city center, Hungary, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
Taxis block a main road in Budapest's city center, Hungary, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Casualties of Syria

Casualties of Syria

Next Slideshows

Casualties of Syria

Casualties of Syria

Civilians rehabilitate from injuries suffered in Syria's ongoing civil war at a small clinic in Turkey.

10 Feb 2016
New Hampshire votes

New Hampshire votes

White House hopefuls Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders capture New Hampshire.

10 Feb 2016
Bern-ing man

Bern-ing man

On the campaign trail with Bernie Sanders.

10 Feb 2016
Syrians stopped at Turkish border

Syrians stopped at Turkish border

Turkey, already home to 2.5 million Syrian refugees, has kept its frontier mostly closed to the latest wave of fleeing Syrians.

09 Feb 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

May Day rallies

May Day rallies

May Day demonstrations, rallies and celebrations around the world.

Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border

Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border

Separated relatives are briefly reunited as U.S. border patrol agents open a gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico and U.S border.

Pictures of the month: April

Pictures of the month: April

Our top photos from the past month.

U.S. forces in Syria

U.S. forces in Syria

Images of U.S. military forces operating within Syria.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

White House Correspondents' dinner

White House Correspondents' dinner

Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Protesters rally during climate march

Protesters rally during climate march

A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures