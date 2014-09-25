Edition:
The art of Ai Weiwei

A members of the media uses a mobile phone to take pictures of Ai Weiwei's installation "Blossom" in the hospital ward of Golden Gate National Recreation Area's Alcatraz Island near San Francisco, California, September 24, 2014. The former island penitentiary turned U.S. national park in San Francisco Bay will offer visitors the opportunity to view seven installations custom-designed by the artist and activist Ai Weiwei. "Blossom" consists of toilets, sinks and baths filled with ceramic flowers. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Thursday, September 25, 2014
Ai Weiwei's installation "With Wind" is presented at the Golden Gate National Recreation Area's Alcatraz Island near San Francisco, California, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Thursday, September 25, 2014
Ai Weiwei's installation "With Wind" is presented at the Golden Gate National Recreation Area's Alcatraz Island near San Francisco, California, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Thursday, September 25, 2014
"Iron Tree," a sculpture by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei is seen displayed in a courtyard of the chapel at the Yorkshire Sculpture Park in Wakefield, northern England May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Thursday, September 25, 2014
A gallery technician assembles a sculpture made from stainless steel bicycles entitled "Forever" by Ai Weiwei at the Lisson Gallery in London May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Thursday, September 25, 2014
"Fairytale 1001 Chairs" by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei are seen displayed in the chapel at the Yorkshire Sculpture Park in Wakefield, northern England May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Thursday, September 25, 2014
"Marble Couch" by Ai Weiwei is displayed in a courtyard at the Lisson Gallery in London May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Thursday, September 25, 2014
Chinese artist Ai Weiwei poses for a photograph with his installation entitled 'Sunflower Seeds', at its unveiling in the Turbine Hall at the Tate Modern gallery, in London October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Thursday, September 25, 2014
A visitor takes a photograph of the an installation by Ai Weiwei entitled "Sunflower Seeds", at its unveiling in the Turbine Hall at the Tate Modern gallery in London October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Thursday, September 25, 2014
The installation "He Xie" by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei is pictured during a media preview of the exhibition 'Evidence' at the Martin-Gropius Bau in Berlin, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Thursday, September 25, 2014
A member of museum staff makes last touches to the installation 'Forge' by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei during a media preview of the exhibition 'Evidence' at the Martin-Gropius Bau, in Berlin April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Thursday, September 25, 2014
A woman walks next to the installation "Monumental Junkyard" by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei during a media preview of the exhibition 'Evidence' at the Martin-Gropius Bau in Berlin, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Thursday, September 25, 2014
A general view of the installation "Stools" by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei pictured during a media preview of the 'Evidence' exhibition at the Martin-Gropius Bau in Berlin, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Thursday, September 25, 2014
Chinese artist Ai Weiwei's "Colored Vases" are shown at the Perez Art Museum Miami, Florida, December 3, 2013 photo. REUTERS/Zachary Fagenson

Thursday, September 25, 2014
A woman walks next to the installation "IOU", made up of certificates of debt, by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei during a media preview of the exhibition 'Evidence' at the Martin-Gropius Bau in Berlin, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Thursday, September 25, 2014
A work titled "grapes" by artist Ai Weiwei of China is displayed during a media tour of the Perez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) in Miami, Florida December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Thursday, September 25, 2014
A man looks at the sculptures "Circle of Animals" by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei during a media preview of the exhibition "Evidence" at the Martin-Gropius Bau in Berlin, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Thursday, September 25, 2014
Journalists view a work titled "Moon Chest" by artist Ai Weiwei during a media tour of the Perez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) in Miami, Florida December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Thursday, September 25, 2014
A girl looks at a creation named "Porcelain Cube" by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei during the media preview of Art Taipei 2013, November 7, 2013.REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Thursday, September 25, 2014
A visitor takes photos of "Baby Formula" by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei, in Singapore August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Thursday, September 25, 2014
Visitors look at the installation called "Bang" by China's artist Ai Weiwei at the German pavilion during the 55th La Biennale of Venice May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Thursday, September 25, 2014
A view of an installation as part of the "S.A.C.R.E.D" exhibition by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei during the 55th La Biennale of Venice, in the church of Sant'Antonin in Venice May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Thursday, September 25, 2014
A view of an installation as part of the "S.A.C.R.E.D" exhibition by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei during the 55th La Biennale of Venice, in the church of Sant'Antonin in Venice May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Thursday, September 25, 2014
A view of an installation as part of the "S.A.C.R.E.D" exhibition by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei during the 55th La Biennale of Venice, in the church of Sant'Antonin in Venice May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Thursday, September 25, 2014
A view of an installation as part of the "S.A.C.R.E.D" exhibition by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei during the 55th La Biennale of Venice, in the church of Sant'Antonin in Venice May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Thursday, September 25, 2014
Creations (L-R) named "No Title (Wooden ball)", "Rock" and "F Size" by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei are displayed during the media preview of Art Taipei 2012, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Thursday, September 25, 2014
An artwork by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei, titled "The Dog Mobile: A car for Francis Bacon by Ai Weiwei", with images of a dog painted on a Mercedes Benz G-class, is displayed at an exhibition hall in Hong Kong November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Thursday, September 25, 2014
A creation named "Watermelon" by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei is displayed during a media preview of the "Ai Weiwei Absent" exhibition in Taipei October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Thursday, September 25, 2014
A woman looks at an art installation named "Forever Bicycles" by dissident Chinese artist Ai Weiwei during a media preview of the "Ai Weiwei Absent" exhibition in Taipei October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Thursday, September 25, 2014
A visitor looks at Ai Weiwei's "Circle of Animals/Zodiac Heads" at Somerset House in London May 11, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Thursday, September 25, 2014
