Edition:
United Kingdom

The art of alpine horns

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Austrian alphorn craftsman Walter Gstettner tests one of his alphorns in a garden in the village of Vorchdorf in the Austrian province of Upper Austria, September 18, 2012. The alphorn or alpine horn is a wooden wind music instrument built in different shapes that was used for communication in most mountainous regions of Europe, from the French Alps to the Carpathians. Nowadays it is used in traditional alpine music ensembles as...more

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Austrian alphorn craftsman Walter Gstettner tests one of his alphorns in a garden in the village of Vorchdorf in the Austrian province of Upper Austria, September 18, 2012. The alphorn or alpine horn is a wooden wind music instrument built in different shapes that was used for communication in most mountainous regions of Europe, from the French Alps to the Carpathians. Nowadays it is used in traditional alpine music ensembles as well as in crossover music from jazz to classical. The alphorns handmade by 68-year-old Gstettner from spruce wood, costs around 1,500 euros (US$ 1,950) and takes some 200 hours to complete. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

Close
1 / 20
Thursday, September 20, 2012

Austrian alphorn craftsman Walter Gstettner works on an instrument in front of his garage in the village of Vorchdorf in the Austrian province of Upper Austria, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Austrian alphorn craftsman Walter Gstettner works on an instrument in front of his garage in the village of Vorchdorf in the Austrian province of Upper Austria, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

Close
2 / 20
Thursday, September 20, 2012

Austrian alphorn craftsman Walter Gstettner carries an alphorn prototype in front of his garage in the village of Vorchdorf in the Austrian province of Upper Austria, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Austrian alphorn craftsman Walter Gstettner carries an alphorn prototype in front of his garage in the village of Vorchdorf in the Austrian province of Upper Austria, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

Close
3 / 20
Thursday, September 20, 2012

Austrian alphorn craftsman Walter Gstettner works on an instrument in front of his garage in the village of Vorchdorf in the Austrian province of Upper Austria, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Austrian alphorn craftsman Walter Gstettner works on an instrument in front of his garage in the village of Vorchdorf in the Austrian province of Upper Austria, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

Close
4 / 20
Thursday, September 20, 2012

Austrian alphorn craftsman Walter Gstettner tests an alphorn in a garden in the village of Vorchdorf in the Austrian province of Upper Austria, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Austrian alphorn craftsman Walter Gstettner tests an alphorn in a garden in the village of Vorchdorf in the Austrian province of Upper Austria, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

Close
5 / 20
Thursday, September 20, 2012

Austrian alphorn craftsman Walter Gstettner uses an electric saw to cut a stick in front of his garage in the village of Vorchdorf in the Austrian province of Upper Austria, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Austrian alphorn craftsman Walter Gstettner uses an electric saw to cut a stick in front of his garage in the village of Vorchdorf in the Austrian province of Upper Austria, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

Close
6 / 20
Thursday, September 20, 2012

Austrian alphorn craftsman Walter Gstettner works on an instrument in front of his garage in the village of Vorchdorf in the Austrian province of Upper Austria, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Austrian alphorn craftsman Walter Gstettner works on an instrument in front of his garage in the village of Vorchdorf in the Austrian province of Upper Austria, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

Close
7 / 20
Thursday, September 20, 2012

Austrian alphorn craftsman Walter Gstettner wipes his forehead as he works on an alphorn in front of his garage in the village of Vorchdorf in the Austrian province of Upper Austria, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Austrian alphorn craftsman Walter Gstettner wipes his forehead as he works on an alphorn in front of his garage in the village of Vorchdorf in the Austrian province of Upper Austria, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

Close
8 / 20
Thursday, September 20, 2012

A chisel lies on a work bench in front of Austrian alphorn craftsman Walter Gstettner's garage in the village of Vorchdorf in the Austrian province of Upper Austria, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

Thursday, September 20, 2012

A chisel lies on a work bench in front of Austrian alphorn craftsman Walter Gstettner's garage in the village of Vorchdorf in the Austrian province of Upper Austria, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

Close
9 / 20
Thursday, September 20, 2012

Austrian alphorn craftsman Walter Gstettner works on an instrument in front of his garage in the village of Vorchdorf in the Austrian province of Upper Austria, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Austrian alphorn craftsman Walter Gstettner works on an instrument in front of his garage in the village of Vorchdorf in the Austrian province of Upper Austria, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

Close
10 / 20
Thursday, September 20, 2012

Austrian alphorn craftsman Walter Gstettner tests an alphorn prototype in a garden in the village of Vorchdorf in the Austrian province of Upper Austria, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Austrian alphorn craftsman Walter Gstettner tests an alphorn prototype in a garden in the village of Vorchdorf in the Austrian province of Upper Austria, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

Close
11 / 20
Thursday, September 20, 2012

Austrian alphorn craftsman Walter Gstettner works on an instrument in front of his garage in the village of Vorchdorf in the Austrian province of Upper Austria, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Austrian alphorn craftsman Walter Gstettner works on an instrument in front of his garage in the village of Vorchdorf in the Austrian province of Upper Austria, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

Close
12 / 20
Thursday, September 20, 2012

Austrian alphorn craftsman Walter Gstettner tests an alphorn prototype in front of his garage in the village of Vorchdorf in the Austrian province of Upper Austria, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Austrian alphorn craftsman Walter Gstettner tests an alphorn prototype in front of his garage in the village of Vorchdorf in the Austrian province of Upper Austria, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

Close
13 / 20
Thursday, September 20, 2012

Austrian alphorn craftsman Walter Gstettner works on an instrument in front of his garage in the village of Vorchdorf in the Austrian province of Upper Austria, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Austrian alphorn craftsman Walter Gstettner works on an instrument in front of his garage in the village of Vorchdorf in the Austrian province of Upper Austria, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

Close
14 / 20
Thursday, September 20, 2012

Austrian alphorn craftsman Walter Gstettner casts a shadow the ground as he tests one of his alphorns in front of his garage in the village of Vorchdorf in the Austrian province of Upper Austria, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Austrian alphorn craftsman Walter Gstettner casts a shadow the ground as he tests one of his alphorns in front of his garage in the village of Vorchdorf in the Austrian province of Upper Austria, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

Close
15 / 20
Thursday, September 20, 2012

Austrian alphorn craftsman Walter Gstettner works on an instrument in front of his garage in the village of Vorchdorf in the Austrian province of Upper Austria, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Austrian alphorn craftsman Walter Gstettner works on an instrument in front of his garage in the village of Vorchdorf in the Austrian province of Upper Austria, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

Close
16 / 20
Thursday, September 20, 2012

Austrian alphorn craftsman Walter Gstettner carves a decoration in front of his garage in the village of Vorchdorf in the Austrian province of Upper Austria, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Austrian alphorn craftsman Walter Gstettner carves a decoration in front of his garage in the village of Vorchdorf in the Austrian province of Upper Austria, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

Close
17 / 20
Thursday, September 20, 2012

Austrian alphorn craftsman Walter Gstettner plays one of his instruments in front of his garage in the village of Vorchdorf in the Austrian province of Upper Austria, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Austrian alphorn craftsman Walter Gstettner plays one of his instruments in front of his garage in the village of Vorchdorf in the Austrian province of Upper Austria, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

Close
18 / 20
Thursday, September 20, 2012

Musicians perform with Alphorns on a nature stage during the annual Alphorn Festival in the western Austrian village of Baad, some 200 km (124 miles) west of Innsbruck September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Musicians perform with Alphorns on a nature stage during the annual Alphorn Festival in the western Austrian village of Baad, some 200 km (124 miles) west of Innsbruck September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Close
19 / 20
Thursday, September 20, 2012

Musicians perform with alphorns during the annual Alphorn Festival in the western Austrian village of Baad, some 200 km (124 miles) west of Innsbruck September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Musicians perform with alphorns during the annual Alphorn Festival in the western Austrian village of Baad, some 200 km (124 miles) west of Innsbruck September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Close
20 / 20

The art of alpine horns

The art of alpine horns Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Polluted playgrounds

Polluted playgrounds
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Editor's Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editor's Choice Pictures

1:20am GMT

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

1:15am GMT

Retiring from gang life in El Salvador

All Collections

Retiring from gang life in El Salvador

12:45am GMT

Highlights from New York Fashion Week

All Collections

Highlights from New York Fashion Week

12:15am GMT

Celebrities at NYFW

All Collections

Celebrities at NYFW

Thursday, February 16, 2017

U.S. border town built on Mexican produce

All Collections

U.S. border town built on Mexican produce

Thursday, February 16, 2017

A divided Cyprus

All Collections

A divided Cyprus

Thursday, February 16, 2017

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

All Collections

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Thursday, February 16, 2017

View More Slideshows »