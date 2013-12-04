Edition:
The art of butterflies

A butterfly hunter sticks out his net in Botimbo village, south of Bangui, Central African Republic, December 1, 2013. Mosaics made out of butterfly wings are a popular art form in Central African Republic.

REUTERS/Joe Penney

Butterfly hunter Devigny Ndakpa-Dack, 52, holds a butterfly he caught in Botimbo village, south of Bangui, Central African Republic, December 1, 2013.

REUTERS/Joe Penney

Butterfly hunters Didier Memikata, 48, (L) and Devigny Ndakpa-Dack, 52, hunt for butterflies in Botimbo village, south of Bangui, Central African Republic, December 1, 2013.

REUTERS/Joe Penney

Butterfly hunters Didier Memikata, 48, (L) and Devigny Ndakpa-Dack, 52, hunt for butterflies in Botimbo village, south of Bangui, Central African Republic, December 1, 2013.

REUTERS/Joe Penney

Butterfly hunter Didier Memikata, 48, gathers butterflies he caught in Botimbo village, south of Bangui, Central African Republic, December 1, 2013.

REUTERS/Joe Penney

Butterfly hunter Didier Memikata, 48, holds out his net in Botimbo village, south of Bangui, Central African Republic, December 1, 2013.

REUTERS/Joe Penney

A rare butterfly worth $600 according to collector Devigny Ndakpa-Dack, sits on a table in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 30, 2013.

REUTERS/Joe Penney

Butterfly hunter Didier Memikata, 48, kills a butterfly he caught in his net in Botimbo village, south of Bangui, Central African Republic, December 1, 2013.

REUTERS/Joe Penney

Butterflies congregate on dog faeces set by butterfly hunters in Bangui, Central African Republic, December 1, 2013.

REUTERS/Joe Penney

Butterfly hunter Didier Memikata, 48, holds out butterflies he caught in Botimbo village, south of Bangui, Central African Republic, December 1, 2013.

REUTERS/Joe Penney

Butterfly hunters Devigny Ndakpa-Dack, 52, (L) and Didier Memikata, 48, walk home after a hunt in Botimbo village, south of Bangui, Central African Republic, December 1, 2013.

REUTERS/Joe Penney

A butterfly wing artist cuts up wings to make mosaics in Bangui, Central African Republic, December 2, 2013.

REUTERS/Joe Penney

A butterfly wing apprentice makes a mosaic in Bangui, Central African Republic, December 2, 2013.

REUTERS/Joe Penney

Butterfly wing artists make mosaics in Bangui, Central African Republic, December 2, 2013.

REUTERS/Joe Penney

Butterfly wing artists make mosaics at a house in Bangui, Central African Republic, December 2, 2013.

REUTERS/Joe Penney

A finished work of butterfly wing art representing historic figures in Central African Republic's history, is seen in Bangui, Central African Republic, December 2, 2013.

REUTERS/Joe Penney

A finished work of butterfly wing art showing the Central African Republic flag is seen in Bangui, Central African Republic, December 2, 2013.

REUTERS/Joe Penney

