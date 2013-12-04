The art of butterflies
A butterfly hunter sticks out his net in Botimbo village, south of Bangui, Central African Republic, December 1, 2013. Mosaics made out of butterfly wings are a popular art form in Central African Republic. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A butterfly hunter sticks out his net in Botimbo village, south of Bangui, Central African Republic, December 1, 2013. Mosaics made out of butterfly wings are a popular art form in Central African Republic. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Butterfly hunter Devigny Ndakpa-Dack, 52, holds a butterfly he caught in Botimbo village, south of Bangui, Central African Republic, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Butterfly hunter Devigny Ndakpa-Dack, 52, holds a butterfly he caught in Botimbo village, south of Bangui, Central African Republic, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Butterfly hunters Didier Memikata, 48, (L) and Devigny Ndakpa-Dack, 52, hunt for butterflies in Botimbo village, south of Bangui, Central African Republic, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Butterfly hunters Didier Memikata, 48, (L) and Devigny Ndakpa-Dack, 52, hunt for butterflies in Botimbo village, south of Bangui, Central African Republic, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Butterfly hunters Didier Memikata, 48, (L) and Devigny Ndakpa-Dack, 52, hunt for butterflies in Botimbo village, south of Bangui, Central African Republic, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Butterfly hunters Didier Memikata, 48, (L) and Devigny Ndakpa-Dack, 52, hunt for butterflies in Botimbo village, south of Bangui, Central African Republic, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Butterfly hunter Didier Memikata, 48, gathers butterflies he caught in Botimbo village, south of Bangui, Central African Republic, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Butterfly hunter Didier Memikata, 48, gathers butterflies he caught in Botimbo village, south of Bangui, Central African Republic, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Butterfly hunter Didier Memikata, 48, holds out his net in Botimbo village, south of Bangui, Central African Republic, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Butterfly hunter Didier Memikata, 48, holds out his net in Botimbo village, south of Bangui, Central African Republic, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A rare butterfly worth $600 according to collector Devigny Ndakpa-Dack, sits on a table in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A rare butterfly worth $600 according to collector Devigny Ndakpa-Dack, sits on a table in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Butterfly hunter Didier Memikata, 48, kills a butterfly he caught in his net in Botimbo village, south of Bangui, Central African Republic, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Butterfly hunter Didier Memikata, 48, kills a butterfly he caught in his net in Botimbo village, south of Bangui, Central African Republic, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Butterflies congregate on dog faeces set by butterfly hunters in Bangui, Central African Republic, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Butterflies congregate on dog faeces set by butterfly hunters in Bangui, Central African Republic, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Butterfly hunter Didier Memikata, 48, holds out butterflies he caught in Botimbo village, south of Bangui, Central African Republic, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Butterfly hunter Didier Memikata, 48, holds out butterflies he caught in Botimbo village, south of Bangui, Central African Republic, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Butterfly hunters Devigny Ndakpa-Dack, 52, (L) and Didier Memikata, 48, walk home after a hunt in Botimbo village, south of Bangui, Central African Republic, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Butterfly hunters Devigny Ndakpa-Dack, 52, (L) and Didier Memikata, 48, walk home after a hunt in Botimbo village, south of Bangui, Central African Republic, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A butterfly wing artist cuts up wings to make mosaics in Bangui, Central African Republic, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A butterfly wing artist cuts up wings to make mosaics in Bangui, Central African Republic, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A butterfly wing apprentice makes a mosaic in Bangui, Central African Republic, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A butterfly wing apprentice makes a mosaic in Bangui, Central African Republic, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Butterfly wing artists make mosaics in Bangui, Central African Republic, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Butterfly wing artists make mosaics in Bangui, Central African Republic, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Butterfly wing artists make mosaics at a house in Bangui, Central African Republic, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Butterfly wing artists make mosaics at a house in Bangui, Central African Republic, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A finished work of butterfly wing art representing historic figures in Central African Republic's history, is seen in Bangui, Central African Republic, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A finished work of butterfly wing art representing historic figures in Central African Republic's history, is seen in Bangui, Central African Republic, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A finished work of butterfly wing art showing the Central African Republic flag is seen in Bangui, Central African Republic, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A finished work of butterfly wing art showing the Central African Republic flag is seen in Bangui, Central African Republic, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Next Slideshows
Sexually exploited in Brazil
With Brazil hosting the World Cup next year, officials fear an explosion in child prostitution. A look inside a shelter for girls who have faced sexual...
Hard times in Detroit
Detroit is eligible for the biggest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history, marking a watershed moment in the city's history.
Roma of France
Some 20,000 Roma live in makeshift camps around France.
Ruins of Pompeii
Collapsing walls at the ancient Roman city of Pompeii have raised fresh concerns about Italy's efforts to maintain one of the world's most treasured sites.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Republicans pull healthcare bill
President Donald Trump suffered a stunning political setback in a Congress controlled by his own party when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul Obamacare, a major 2016 election campaign promise of the president and his allies.
Sunken South Korean ferry raised
The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.
Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring
A look back at the Egypt uprising that led to the overthrow of president Mubarak in 2011. Mubarak, the first leader to face trial after the Arab Spring protests that swept the region, was freed after six years in detention.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.
Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.