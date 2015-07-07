Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Jul 7, 2015 | 8:27pm BST

The art of cricket bat making

Worker Ben Bowles puts a cricket blade through a press at the Salix Cricket Bat Company in Langley July 6, 2015. Salix Cricket Bat Company use traditional tools and techniques to make cricket bats by hand. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Worker Ben Bowles uses a rasp to shape a cricket bat handle at the Salix Cricket Bat Company in Langley July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Worker Ben Bowles tapes up the handle of a cricket bat at the Salix Cricket Bat Company in Langley, Britain July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Finished cricket bats made with willow supplied by J S Wright & Sons cricket willow suppliers are seen at their factory in Chelmsford, Britain July 6, 2015. J S Wright and Sons are the oldest and largest willow supplier, supplying English Willow to bat makers across the globe. The company sells 420,000 cricket blades from up to 10,000 willow trees per year. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
A part-made cricket bat lies amongst tools and wood shavings at the Salix Cricket Bat Company in Langley July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Finished Cricket bats are displayed at the Salix Cricket Bat Company in Langley July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Worker Ben Bowles uses a draw knife to shape a cricket bat at the Salix Cricket Bat Company in Langley July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Cricket bat blades are seen marked with grades at J S Wright & Sons cricket willow suppliers in Chelmsford, Britain July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Worker Ben Bowles uses a draw knife to shape a cricket bat at the Salix Cricket Bat Company in Langley July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
A worker cuts bark from logs at J S Wright & Sons cricket willow suppliers in Chelmsford, Britain July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
A worker demonstrates the traditional method of splitting logs into clefts at J S Wright & Sons cricket willow suppliers in Chelmsford, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
A worker binds a cricket bat with twine at the Salix Cricket Bat Company in Langley, Britain July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
A worker checks the grade of cricket bat blades at J S Wright & Sons cricket willow suppliers in Chelmsford, Britain July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Part made cricket bats sit in a box at the Salix Cricket Bat Company in Langley, Britain July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
A worker saws clefts into cricket bat blades at J S Wright & Sons cricket willow suppliers in Chelmsford, Britain July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
English Willow logs are seen piled up at J S Wright & Sons cricket willow suppliers in Chelmsford, Britain July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Willow logs are unloaded off a truck at J S Wright & Sons cricket willow suppliers in Chelmsford, Britain July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
A worker demonstrates the traditional method of splitting logs into clefts at J S Wright & Sons cricket willow suppliers in Chelmsford, Britain July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Worker Ben Bowles puts a cricket blade through a press at the Salix Cricket Bat Company in Langley July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
A worker checks the final grade of cricket bat blades at J S Wright & Sons cricket willow suppliers in Chelmsford, Britain July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
A worker checks the final grade of cricket bat blades at J S Wright & Sons cricket willow suppliers in Chelmsford, Britain July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Cricket bat blades stand to be air dried at J S Wright & Sons cricket willow suppliers in Chelmsford, Britain July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
A worker chainsaws through logs at J S Wright & Sons cricket willow suppliers in Chelmsford, Britain July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
