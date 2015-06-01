The art of Cuba
Workers from New York's Bronx Museum of the Arts, wearing blue, and National Museum of Fine Arts of Havana, play ice hockey in an artificial ice rink created by U.S. artist Duke Riley called "La Esquina Fria" ("The Cold Corner" in Spanish) for the...more
Actress Aimee Perez, 19, poses for a photo as she has her body painted to perform as part of the creation "Mutacion Forzada", or "Forced Mutation", by Cuban artist Alberto Lescay May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A man works on a creation of Cuban artist Rachel Valdez called "Cubo Azul", or "Blue Cube", May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
U.S. artists and art curators who came to visit the 12th Havana Biennial take pictures in downtown Havana, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Cuban artist Rachel Valdez (center L) works with her assistant in her creation "The Infinite Composition" May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Actors Norben Pupo, 26, (L), and Yosely Williams, 23, concentrate before performing as part of the creation "Mutacion Forzada", or "Forced Mutation", by Cuban artist Alberto Lescay May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A man looks at creations of Cuban artist Michel Mirabal May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A model poses for a photo as she waits to take part in the performance "Scape" by Cuban artist Manuel Mendive May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
People walk near painting "Ayotzinapa" in honor of 43 Mexican missing students in Ayotzinapa, Mexico, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa
Models take a self portrait with a mobile phone as they await the start of the performance "Scape", by Cuban artist Manuel Mendive May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Actor Orlando Silva, 25, poses for a photo as he has his body painted to perform as part of the creation "Mutacion Forzada", or "Forced Mutation", by Cuban artist Alberto Lescay May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
People look at "Tzompantli" by Mexican-American artist Othon Castaneda May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
People enjoy an artificial beach at the Malecon sea front created by Cuban artist Arles del Rio May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Cuban artist Rachel Valdez (L) works with her assistant in her creation "The Infinite Composition" May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
People walk near a creation "Sau 100" by Cuban artist Ernesto Domecq May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa
Actor Norben Pupo, 26, sits before performing as part of the creation "Mutacion Forzada", or "Forced Mutation", by Cuban artist Alberto Lescay May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Amanda Miguel Ortega poses for a photo while waiting for the start of the performance "Scape", by Cuban artist Manuel Mendive May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
U.S. printmaker Cas Overton (C) from Richmond, and a group of U.S. artists and art curators, watch Cuban artist Ibrahim Miranda's creations at his atelier in Havana, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Actress Maibel Salazar, 24, poses for a photo as she has her body painted to perform as part of the creation "Mutacion Forzada", or "Forced Mutation", by Cuban artist Alberto Lescay May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A girl skates in an artificial ice rink, a creation of U.S. artist Duke Riley called "La esquina fria" at Havana's seafront boulevard "El Malecon" May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa
Models perform Cuban artist Manuel Mendive's creation "Scape" May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
People work on a creation of the Cuban artist Juan Milanes May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Next Slideshows
Surfing Canada style
Surfers gather on the Canadian Surf Championship in Tofino, British Columbia.
Calling all phone booths
Public phone booths around the world.
Flying solar
The Solar Impulse 2 is attempting a round-the-world flight.
Getting to school
Nothing will stop these students from getting to class.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Ivanka Trump on the world stage
The daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump attends the W20 Summit and visits the Holocaust Memorial during a trip to Berlin, Germany.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Venezuela's masks of protest
Protesters demonstrating against Venezuela's government gear up for violent clashes with police.
Elton John in the spotlight
Elton John spent two nights in intensive care with a potentially deadly bacterial infection and has canceled all his concerts for the rest of April and May.
USS Carl Vinson on patrol
The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group heads for Korean waters as North Korea warns it is ready to sink the aircraft carrier to demonstrate its military might.
Crabs invade Cuba's Bay of Pigs
Each year, after the first spring rains, millions of red, yellow and black landcrabs march for days from the surrounding forests to the bay on Cuba's southern coast to spawn in the sea.
Streets of Venezuela
Inside the near-daily demonstrations by both opponents and supporters of President Maduro.
First lady Melania Trump
A look at Melania Trump's first weeks as first lady, as she celebrates her 47th birthday.