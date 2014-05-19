Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon May 19, 2014 | 6:00pm BST

The art of flowers

<p>A Nymphaea 'Attraction' plant is seen during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

A Nymphaea 'Attraction' plant is seen during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, May 19, 2014

A Nymphaea 'Attraction' plant is seen during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
1 / 26
<p>A model wearing a dress made of 1000 Orchida Vanda petals, designed by Judith Blacklock, poses for photographers in the M &amp; A Garden during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

A model wearing a dress made of 1000 Orchida Vanda petals, designed by Judith Blacklock, poses for photographers in the M & A Garden during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, May 19, 2014

A model wearing a dress made of 1000 Orchida Vanda petals, designed by Judith Blacklock, poses for photographers in the M & A Garden during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
2 / 26
<p>A man tends Bonsai trees during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

A man tends Bonsai trees during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, May 19, 2014

A man tends Bonsai trees during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
3 / 26
<p>A visitor makes notes at a display of lupins during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

A visitor makes notes at a display of lupins during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, May 19, 2014

A visitor makes notes at a display of lupins during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
4 / 26
<p>Allium 'Purple Rain' plants are seen during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Allium 'Purple Rain' plants are seen during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, May 19, 2014

Allium 'Purple Rain' plants are seen during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
5 / 26
<p>Actor Benedict Cumberbatch attends the media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch attends the media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, May 19, 2014

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch attends the media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
6 / 26
<p>A woman photographs a floral display at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

A woman photographs a floral display at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, May 19, 2014

A woman photographs a floral display at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
7 / 26
<p>A man dressed as an orangutan sits next to members of the press during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

A man dressed as an orangutan sits next to members of the press during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, May 19, 2014

A man dressed as an orangutan sits next to members of the press during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
8 / 26
<p>A woman takes a photograph during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

A woman takes a photograph during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, May 19, 2014

A woman takes a photograph during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
9 / 26
<p>'Joey' the equine puppet star of the show 'War Horse' stands in 'No Man's Land', a World War One Commemorative Garden, during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

'Joey' the equine puppet star of the show 'War Horse' stands in 'No Man's Land', a World War One Commemorative Garden, during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, May 19, 2014

'Joey' the equine puppet star of the show 'War Horse' stands in 'No Man's Land', a World War One Commemorative Garden, during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
10 / 26
<p>Chelsea Pensioners pose for photographers in a display designed to represent a London garden square during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Chelsea Pensioners pose for photographers in a display designed to represent a London garden square during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, May 19, 2014

Chelsea Pensioners pose for photographers in a display designed to represent a London garden square during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
11 / 26
<p>Water drops are seen on a leaf during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Water drops are seen on a leaf during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, May 19, 2014

Water drops are seen on a leaf during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
12 / 26
<p>A stall holder from Holland works on her display at the Chelsea Flower Show in central London, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

A stall holder from Holland works on her display at the Chelsea Flower Show in central London, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Monday, May 19, 2014

A stall holder from Holland works on her display at the Chelsea Flower Show in central London, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
13 / 26
<p>A man waters Roses during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

A man waters Roses during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, May 19, 2014

A man waters Roses during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
14 / 26
<p>A stall holder attaches an eye to a figure on his display of edible leaves such as cabbages and lettuce at the Chelsea Flower Show in central London, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

A stall holder attaches an eye to a figure on his display of edible leaves such as cabbages and lettuce at the Chelsea Flower Show in central London, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Monday, May 19, 2014

A stall holder attaches an eye to a figure on his display of edible leaves such as cabbages and lettuce at the Chelsea Flower Show in central London, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
15 / 26
<p>An exhibitor carries a floral display into the Chelsea Flower Show in west London, May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

An exhibitor carries a floral display into the Chelsea Flower Show in west London, May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Monday, May 19, 2014

An exhibitor carries a floral display into the Chelsea Flower Show in west London, May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
16 / 26
<p>A police officer and a sniffer dog patrol during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

A police officer and a sniffer dog patrol during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, May 19, 2014

A police officer and a sniffer dog patrol during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
17 / 26
<p>Foxgloves (Digitalis Purpurea) are seen at the Chelsea Flower Show in west London, May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Foxgloves (Digitalis Purpurea) are seen at the Chelsea Flower Show in west London, May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Monday, May 19, 2014

Foxgloves (Digitalis Purpurea) are seen at the Chelsea Flower Show in west London, May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
18 / 26
<p>A Lilium 'Vancouver' plant is seen during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

A Lilium 'Vancouver' plant is seen during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, May 19, 2014

A Lilium 'Vancouver' plant is seen during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
19 / 26
<p>Water spouts from a creation by sculptor Mehrdad Tafreshi at the Quist stand at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Water spouts from a creation by sculptor Mehrdad Tafreshi at the Quist stand at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, May 19, 2014

Water spouts from a creation by sculptor Mehrdad Tafreshi at the Quist stand at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
20 / 26
<p>Exhibitors work on a display at the Royal Thai Embassy garden at the Chelsea Flower Show in west London, May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Exhibitors work on a display at the Royal Thai Embassy garden at the Chelsea Flower Show in west London, May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Monday, May 19, 2014

Exhibitors work on a display at the Royal Thai Embassy garden at the Chelsea Flower Show in west London, May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
21 / 26
<p>An exhibitor wears orchids in her hair as she arranges a display of flowers at the Chelsea Flower Show in west London, May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

An exhibitor wears orchids in her hair as she arranges a display of flowers at the Chelsea Flower Show in west London, May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Monday, May 19, 2014

An exhibitor wears orchids in her hair as she arranges a display of flowers at the Chelsea Flower Show in west London, May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
22 / 26
<p>A Tulip 'Cummins' plant is seen during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

A Tulip 'Cummins' plant is seen during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, May 19, 2014

A Tulip 'Cummins' plant is seen during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
23 / 26
<p>A women looks at a display of flowers during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

A women looks at a display of flowers during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, May 19, 2014

A women looks at a display of flowers during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
24 / 26
<p>An exhibitor is reflected in a mirror as she arranges flowers at the Chelsea Flower Show in west London May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

An exhibitor is reflected in a mirror as she arranges flowers at the Chelsea Flower Show in west London May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Monday, May 19, 2014

An exhibitor is reflected in a mirror as she arranges flowers at the Chelsea Flower Show in west London May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
25 / 26
<p>A woman wears a flower-decorated hat during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

A woman wears a flower-decorated hat during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, May 19, 2014

A woman wears a flower-decorated hat during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
26 / 26
View Again
View Next
Kim Jong Un inspects hospitals

Kim Jong Un inspects hospitals

Next Slideshows

Kim Jong Un inspects hospitals

Kim Jong Un inspects hospitals

A look as the North Korean leader inspects hospitals in his country.

19 May 2014
Robot Ball

Robot Ball

A showcase of new robotic innovations at the "Robot Ball" exhibition in Moscow.

19 May 2014
Migrant smugglers of Niger

Migrant smugglers of Niger

On the smuggling routes of Niger.

19 May 2014
A game of chance

A game of chance

The luxurious Casino de Monte Carlo welcomes thousands of visitors every year to try their luck in its grand Belle Epoque gaming rooms.

16 May 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Garcia wins Masters Green Jacket

Garcia wins Masters Green Jacket

Spain's Sergio Garcia ended nearly two decades of major disappointment when he beat England's Justin Rose in a playoff to win the U.S. Masters at Augusta.

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.

Grand National style

Grand National style

Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.

U.S. missile strike on Syria

U.S. missile strike on Syria

The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.

Russian forces in Syria

Russian forces in Syria

Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures