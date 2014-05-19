The art of flowers
A Nymphaea 'Attraction' plant is seen during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A model wearing a dress made of 1000 Orchida Vanda petals, designed by Judith Blacklock, poses for photographers in the M & A Garden during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A man tends Bonsai trees during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A visitor makes notes at a display of lupins during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Allium 'Purple Rain' plants are seen during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Actor Benedict Cumberbatch attends the media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A woman photographs a floral display at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A man dressed as an orangutan sits next to members of the press during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A woman takes a photograph during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
'Joey' the equine puppet star of the show 'War Horse' stands in 'No Man's Land', a World War One Commemorative Garden, during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Chelsea Pensioners pose for photographers in a display designed to represent a London garden square during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Water drops are seen on a leaf during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A stall holder from Holland works on her display at the Chelsea Flower Show in central London, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
A man waters Roses during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A stall holder attaches an eye to a figure on his display of edible leaves such as cabbages and lettuce at the Chelsea Flower Show in central London, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
An exhibitor carries a floral display into the Chelsea Flower Show in west London, May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A police officer and a sniffer dog patrol during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Foxgloves (Digitalis Purpurea) are seen at the Chelsea Flower Show in west London, May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A Lilium 'Vancouver' plant is seen during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Water spouts from a creation by sculptor Mehrdad Tafreshi at the Quist stand at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Exhibitors work on a display at the Royal Thai Embassy garden at the Chelsea Flower Show in west London, May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
An exhibitor wears orchids in her hair as she arranges a display of flowers at the Chelsea Flower Show in west London, May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A Tulip 'Cummins' plant is seen during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A women looks at a display of flowers during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
An exhibitor is reflected in a mirror as she arranges flowers at the Chelsea Flower Show in west London May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A woman wears a flower-decorated hat during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
