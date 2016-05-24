The art of flowers
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is pictured through a gap in a floral exhibit by the New Covent Garden Flower Market, which features an image of the Queen, during a visit to the 2016 Chelsea Flower Show in central London. REUTERS/Adrian Dennis/Pool
The stigma of a Meconopsis 'Slieve Donard'. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A visitor photographs Chelsea Pensioners performing in front of a display of thousands of crochet and embroidered poppies. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A model poses in a floral dress at the Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A visitor eats ice cream. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Water spouts from a floral sculpture. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A visitor look at the Senri Sentei - Garage Garden. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
British actress Rosamund Pike poses with a watering can in a rose display at the Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A fly sits on a Begonia at a garden display at the Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A man holds a Parodia Herteri cactus plant as he adjusts a display during preparations for the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A lily is seen on display at the Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A woman works on a display during preparations for the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Visitors walk amongst displays at the Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A woman adjusts display of chrysanthemums during preparations for the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
British landscape designer Juliet Sargeant stands in her 'Modern Slavery Garden' on display at the Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A visitor wears a floral design hat at the Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Daffodils are seen at a garden display at the Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A gymnast poses on top of stones at a garden display at the Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Streptocarpus are seen at a garden display at the Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Exhibitors wearing victorian costumes pose as they view floral designed headwear at Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A woman photographs daffodils at the Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Visitors are reflected in mirrors on a ceiling with roses hanging from it at the Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Visitors view displays at Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A peacock bird design made of flowers is seen at the Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Chelsea Pensioners walk amongst a display of thousands of crocheted and embroidered poppies at the Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Roses are seen at the Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Water drops off a floral design garden sculpture at the Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A woman adjusts a display of hippeastrum flowers, suspended from a ceiling, during preparations for the RHS Chelsea Flower. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A man arranges a display of delphiniums during preparations for the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Neil Hall