The art of flowers

Photographer
Reuters Photographer
Location
London, United Kingdom
Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is pictured through a gap in a floral exhibit by the New Covent Garden Flower Market, which features an image of the Queen, during a visit to the 2016 Chelsea Flower Show in central London. REUTERS/Adrian Dennis/Pool

Photographer
Stefan Wermuth
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016

The stigma of a Meconopsis 'Slieve Donard'. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Photographer
Stefan Wermuth
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016

A visitor photographs Chelsea Pensioners performing in front of a display of thousands of crochet and embroidered poppies. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Photographer
Toby Melville
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016

A model poses in a floral dress at the Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Photographer
Stefan Wermuth
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016

A visitor eats ice cream. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Photographer
Stefan Wermuth
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016

Water spouts from a floral sculpture. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Photographer
Stefan Wermuth
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016

A visitor look at the Senri Sentei - Garage Garden. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Photographer
Toby Melville
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016

British actress Rosamund Pike poses with a watering can in a rose display at the Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Photographer
Toby Melville
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016

A fly sits on a Begonia at a garden display at the Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Photographer
Neil Hall
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Saturday, May 21, 2016

A man holds a Parodia Herteri cactus plant as he adjusts a display during preparations for the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Photographer
Toby Melville
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016

A lily is seen on display at the Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Photographer
Neil Hall
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Saturday, May 21, 2016

A woman works on a display during preparations for the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Photographer
Toby Melville
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016

Visitors walk amongst displays at the Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Photographer
Neil Hall
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Saturday, May 21, 2016

A woman adjusts display of chrysanthemums during preparations for the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Photographer
Toby Melville
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016

British landscape designer Juliet Sargeant stands in her 'Modern Slavery Garden' on display at the Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Photographer
Toby Melville
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016

A visitor wears a floral design hat at the Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Photographer
Toby Melville
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016

Daffodils are seen at a garden display at the Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Photographer
Toby Melville
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016

A gymnast poses on top of stones at a garden display at the Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Photographer
Toby Melville
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016

Streptocarpus are seen at a garden display at the Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Photographer
Toby Melville
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016

Exhibitors wearing victorian costumes pose as they view floral designed headwear at Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Photographer
Toby Melville
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016

A woman photographs daffodils at the Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Photographer
Toby Melville
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016

Visitors are reflected in mirrors on a ceiling with roses hanging from it at the Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Photographer
Toby Melville
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016

Visitors view displays at Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Photographer
Toby Melville
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016

A peacock bird design made of flowers is seen at the Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Photographer
Toby Melville
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016

Chelsea Pensioners walk amongst a display of thousands of crocheted and embroidered poppies at the Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Photographer
Toby Melville
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016

Roses are seen at the Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Photographer
Toby Melville
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016

Water drops off a floral design garden sculpture at the Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Photographer
Neil Hall
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Saturday, May 21, 2016

A woman adjusts a display of hippeastrum flowers, suspended from a ceiling, during preparations for the RHS Chelsea Flower. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Photographer
Neil Hall
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Saturday, May 21, 2016

A man arranges a display of delphiniums during preparations for the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

