Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Sat Jan 25, 2014 | 12:15am GMT

The art of French cooking

<p>A general view shows the 19th century chateau which houses the Institut Paul Bocuse in Ecully near Lyon, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta</p>

A general view shows the 19th century chateau which houses the Institut Paul Bocuse in Ecully near Lyon, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Saturday, January 25, 2014

A general view shows the 19th century chateau which houses the Institut Paul Bocuse in Ecully near Lyon, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Close
1 / 18
<p>Students take a break before lunch at the Institut Paul Bocuse, in a 19th century chateau, in Ecully near Lyon, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta</p>

Students take a break before lunch at the Institut Paul Bocuse, in a 19th century chateau, in Ecully near Lyon, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Saturday, January 25, 2014

Students take a break before lunch at the Institut Paul Bocuse, in a 19th century chateau, in Ecully near Lyon, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Close
2 / 18
<p>Students prepare chocolate cakes as they attend a pastry class at the Institut Paul Bocuse, in a 19th century chateau, in Ecully near Lyon, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta</p>

Students prepare chocolate cakes as they attend a pastry class at the Institut Paul Bocuse, in a 19th century chateau, in Ecully near Lyon, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Saturday, January 25, 2014

Students prepare chocolate cakes as they attend a pastry class at the Institut Paul Bocuse, in a 19th century chateau, in Ecully near Lyon, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Close
3 / 18
<p>French chef Eric Cros (C) gives instructions to students during a class in a kitchen at the Institut Paul Bocuse, in a 19th century chateau, in Ecully near Lyon, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta</p>

French chef Eric Cros (C) gives instructions to students during a class in a kitchen at the Institut Paul Bocuse, in a 19th century chateau, in Ecully near Lyon, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Saturday, January 25, 2014

French chef Eric Cros (C) gives instructions to students during a class in a kitchen at the Institut Paul Bocuse, in a 19th century chateau, in Ecully near Lyon, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Close
4 / 18
<p>Students prepare shoulders of lamb in a kitchen during a class by French chef Eric Cros (C Rear) at the Institut Paul Bocuse, in a 19th century chateau, in Ecully near Lyon, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta</p>

Students prepare shoulders of lamb in a kitchen during a class by French chef Eric Cros (C Rear) at the Institut Paul Bocuse, in a 19th century chateau, in Ecully near Lyon, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Saturday, January 25, 2014

Students prepare shoulders of lamb in a kitchen during a class by French chef Eric Cros (C Rear) at the Institut Paul Bocuse, in a 19th century chateau, in Ecully near Lyon, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Close
5 / 18
<p>Students prepare an original table as they participate in an annual contest named "Tables en fetes" at the Institut Paul Bocuse, in a 19th century chateau, in Ecully near Lyon, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta</p>

Students prepare an original table as they participate in an annual contest named "Tables en fetes" at the Institut Paul Bocuse, in a 19th century chateau, in Ecully near Lyon, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Saturday, January 25, 2014

Students prepare an original table as they participate in an annual contest named "Tables en fetes" at the Institut Paul Bocuse, in a 19th century chateau, in Ecully near Lyon, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Close
6 / 18
<p>Students prepare an original table as they participate in an annual contest named "Tables en fetes" at the Institut Paul Bocuse, in a 19th century chateau, in Ecully near Lyon, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta</p>

Students prepare an original table as they participate in an annual contest named "Tables en fetes" at the Institut Paul Bocuse, in a 19th century chateau, in Ecully near Lyon, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Saturday, January 25, 2014

Students prepare an original table as they participate in an annual contest named "Tables en fetes" at the Institut Paul Bocuse, in a 19th century chateau, in Ecully near Lyon, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Close
7 / 18
<p>Students clean glasses in the kitchen of the teaching restaurant managed by French chef Alain Lecossec at the Institut Paul Bocuse, in a 19th century chateau, in Ecully near Lyon, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta</p>

Students clean glasses in the kitchen of the teaching restaurant managed by French chef Alain Lecossec at the Institut Paul Bocuse, in a 19th century chateau, in Ecully near Lyon, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Saturday, January 25, 2014

Students clean glasses in the kitchen of the teaching restaurant managed by French chef Alain Lecossec at the Institut Paul Bocuse, in a 19th century chateau, in Ecully near Lyon, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Close
8 / 18
<p>Students take pictures with their mobile phones of a wine bottle during an oenology lesson at the Institut Paul Bocuse, in a 19th century chateau, in Ecully near Lyon, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta</p>

Students take pictures with their mobile phones of a wine bottle during an oenology lesson at the Institut Paul Bocuse, in a 19th century chateau, in Ecully near Lyon, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Saturday, January 25, 2014

Students take pictures with their mobile phones of a wine bottle during an oenology lesson at the Institut Paul Bocuse, in a 19th century chateau, in Ecully near Lyon, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Close
9 / 18
<p>A student uses an electronic translator during an oenology lesson at the Institut Paul Bocuse, in a 19th century chateau, in Ecully near Lyon, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta</p>

A student uses an electronic translator during an oenology lesson at the Institut Paul Bocuse, in a 19th century chateau, in Ecully near Lyon, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Saturday, January 25, 2014

A student uses an electronic translator during an oenology lesson at the Institut Paul Bocuse, in a 19th century chateau, in Ecully near Lyon, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Close
10 / 18
<p>A student prepares pastries in the kitchen of the teaching restaurant managed by French chef Alain Lecossec at the Institut Paul Bocuse, in a 19th century chateau, in Ecully near Lyon, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta</p>

A student prepares pastries in the kitchen of the teaching restaurant managed by French chef Alain Lecossec at the Institut Paul Bocuse, in a 19th century chateau, in Ecully near Lyon, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Saturday, January 25, 2014

A student prepares pastries in the kitchen of the teaching restaurant managed by French chef Alain Lecossec at the Institut Paul Bocuse, in a 19th century chateau, in Ecully near Lyon, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Close
11 / 18
<p>A student is seen in the kitchen of the teaching restaurant managed by French chef Alain Lecossec at the Institut Paul Bocuse, in a 19th century chateau, in Ecully near Lyon, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta</p>

A student is seen in the kitchen of the teaching restaurant managed by French chef Alain Lecossec at the Institut Paul Bocuse, in a 19th century chateau, in Ecully near Lyon, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Saturday, January 25, 2014

A student is seen in the kitchen of the teaching restaurant managed by French chef Alain Lecossec at the Institut Paul Bocuse, in a 19th century chateau, in Ecully near Lyon, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Close
12 / 18
<p>French chef Alain Lecossec prepares a dish in the kitchen of the teaching restaurant at the Institut Paul Bocuse, in a 19th century chateau, in Ecully near Lyon, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta</p>

French chef Alain Lecossec prepares a dish in the kitchen of the teaching restaurant at the Institut Paul Bocuse, in a 19th century chateau, in Ecully near Lyon, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Saturday, January 25, 2014

French chef Alain Lecossec prepares a dish in the kitchen of the teaching restaurant at the Institut Paul Bocuse, in a 19th century chateau, in Ecully near Lyon, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Close
13 / 18
<p>Students attend a bakery class at the Institut Paul Bocuse, in a 19th century chateau, in Ecully near Lyon, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta</p>

Students attend a bakery class at the Institut Paul Bocuse, in a 19th century chateau, in Ecully near Lyon, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Saturday, January 25, 2014

Students attend a bakery class at the Institut Paul Bocuse, in a 19th century chateau, in Ecully near Lyon, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Close
14 / 18
<p>A student serves bread in the student bento restaurant at the Institut Paul Bocuse, in a 19th century chateau, in Ecully near Lyon, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta</p>

A student serves bread in the student bento restaurant at the Institut Paul Bocuse, in a 19th century chateau, in Ecully near Lyon, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Saturday, January 25, 2014

A student serves bread in the student bento restaurant at the Institut Paul Bocuse, in a 19th century chateau, in Ecully near Lyon, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Close
15 / 18
<p>A student holds plates as he serves lunch in the student restaurant at the Institut Paul Bocuse, in a 19th century chateau, in Ecully near Lyon, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta</p>

A student holds plates as he serves lunch in the student restaurant at the Institut Paul Bocuse, in a 19th century chateau, in Ecully near Lyon, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Saturday, January 25, 2014

A student holds plates as he serves lunch in the student restaurant at the Institut Paul Bocuse, in a 19th century chateau, in Ecully near Lyon, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Close
16 / 18
<p>Students attend a lesson which demonstrates how to cut and serve poultry at the Institut Paul Bocuse, in a 19th century chateau, in Ecully near Lyon, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta</p>

Students attend a lesson which demonstrates how to cut and serve poultry at the Institut Paul Bocuse, in a 19th century chateau, in Ecully near Lyon, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Saturday, January 25, 2014

Students attend a lesson which demonstrates how to cut and serve poultry at the Institut Paul Bocuse, in a 19th century chateau, in Ecully near Lyon, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Close
17 / 18
<p>A student walks with a tray on stairs at the Institut Paul Bocuse, in a 19th century chateau, in Ecully, near Lyon, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta</p>

A student walks with a tray on stairs at the Institut Paul Bocuse, in a 19th century chateau, in Ecully, near Lyon, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Saturday, January 25, 2014

A student walks with a tray on stairs at the Institut Paul Bocuse, in a 19th century chateau, in Ecully, near Lyon, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Animal roundup

Animal roundup

Next Slideshows

Animal roundup

Animal roundup

The top animal photos from this past week.

24 Jan 2014
Apple Macintosh turns 30

Apple Macintosh turns 30

The Macintosh computer marks 30 years since the release of the original 128K desktop model.

24 Jan 2014
Haute couture in Paris

Haute couture in Paris

Highlights from haute couture shows in Paris.

23 Jan 2014
Family, soccer and God

Family, soccer and God

Milice Norassaint left Haiti in order to search for work amid Brazil's booming World Cup construction business. One day, he hopes his family will be able to...

23 Jan 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.

Grand National style

Grand National style

Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.

U.S. missile strike on Syria

U.S. missile strike on Syria

The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.

Russian forces in Syria

Russian forces in Syria

Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.

South Africans protest against President Zuma

South Africans protest against President Zuma

Sporadic violence broke out in Johannesburg as more than 50,000 people marched in South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures