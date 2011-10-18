Edition:
The art of gymnastics

Tuesday, October 18, 2011

Darya Shara of Argentina competes during the individual apparatus finals at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Darya Shara of Argentina competes during the individual apparatus finals at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Venezuela competes during the rhythmic gymnastics group general qualification round at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Venezuela competes during the rhythmic gymnastics group general qualification round at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Valeska Gonzalez of Chile competes in the Individual All-Around Qualification of rhythmic gymnastics at the XVI Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Valeska Gonzalez of Chile competes in the Individual All-Around Qualification of rhythmic gymnastics at the XVI Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Brazil competes during the team apparatus finals at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Brazil competes during the team apparatus finals at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Ashley Zetlin of the U.S. competes during the individual apparatus finals at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Ashley Zetlin of the U.S. competes during the individual apparatus finals at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Cuba competes during the rhythmic gymnastics group general qualification round at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Cuba competes during the rhythmic gymnastics group general qualification round at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Danays Perez of Cuba competes in the Individual All-Around Qualification of rhythmic gymnastics at the XVI Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Danays Perez of Cuba competes in the Individual All-Around Qualification of rhythmic gymnastics at the XVI Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Maria Kitkarska of Canada competes during the rhythmic gymnastics individual general qualification round at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Maria Kitkarska of Canada competes during the rhythmic gymnastics individual general qualification round at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Brazil competes during the rhythmic gymnastics group general qualification round at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Brazil competes during the rhythmic gymnastics group general qualification round at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Andreina Acevedo of Venezuela competes in the Individual All-Around Qualification of rhythmic gymnastics at the XVI Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Andreina Acevedo of Venezuela competes in the Individual All-Around Qualification of rhythmic gymnastics at the XVI Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Shelby Kisiel of the U.S. practices rhythmic gymnastics ahead of the XVI Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Shelby Kisiel of the U.S. practices rhythmic gymnastics ahead of the XVI Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Angelica Kvieczynski of Brazil competes during the rhythmic gymnastics individual general qualification round at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Angelica Kvieczynski of Brazil competes during the rhythmic gymnastics individual general qualification round at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Brazil competes during the rhythmic gymnastics group general qualification round at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Brazil competes during the rhythmic gymnastics group general qualification round at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Cuba competes during the rhythmic gymnastics group general qualification round at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Cuba competes during the rhythmic gymnastics group general qualification round at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Mariam Chamilova of Canada competes during the rhythmic gymnastics individual general qualification round at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Mariam Chamilova of Canada competes during the rhythmic gymnastics individual general qualification round at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Danays Perez of Cuba competes in the Individual All-Around Qualification of rhythmic gymnastics at the XVI Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Danays Perez of Cuba competes in the Individual All-Around Qualification of rhythmic gymnastics at the XVI Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Brazil's team competes during the rhythmic gymnastics group general qualification round at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Brazil's team competes during the rhythmic gymnastics group general qualification round at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Angelica Kvieczynski of Brazil competes during the rhythmic gymnastics individual general qualification round at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Angelica Kvieczynski of Brazil competes during the rhythmic gymnastics individual general qualification round at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The U.S. competes during the rhythmic gymnastics group general qualification round at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The U.S. competes during the rhythmic gymnastics group general qualification round at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Angelica Kvieczynski of Brazil competes during the individual apparatus finals at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Angelica Kvieczynski of Brazil competes during the individual apparatus finals at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Cynthia Valdez of Mexico competes during the individual apparatus finals at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Cynthia Valdez of Mexico competes during the individual apparatus finals at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Darya Shara of Argentina competes during the rhythmic gymnastics individual general qualification round at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Darya Shara of Argentina competes during the rhythmic gymnastics individual general qualification round at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Brazil competes during the team apparatus finals at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Brazil competes during the team apparatus finals at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Shelby Kisiel of the U.S. competes during the rhythmic gymnastics individual general qualification round at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Shelby Kisiel of the U.S. competes during the rhythmic gymnastics individual general qualification round at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Canada competes during the rhythmic gymnastics group general qualification round at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Canada competes during the rhythmic gymnastics group general qualification round at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

