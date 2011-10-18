The art of gymnastics
Darya Shara of Argentina competes during the individual apparatus finals at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Venezuela competes during the rhythmic gymnastics group general qualification round at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Valeska Gonzalez of Chile competes in the Individual All-Around Qualification of rhythmic gymnastics at the XVI Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Brazil competes during the team apparatus finals at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Ashley Zetlin of the U.S. competes during the individual apparatus finals at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Cuba competes during the rhythmic gymnastics group general qualification round at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Danays Perez of Cuba competes in the Individual All-Around Qualification of rhythmic gymnastics at the XVI Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Maria Kitkarska of Canada competes during the rhythmic gymnastics individual general qualification round at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Brazil competes during the rhythmic gymnastics group general qualification round at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Andreina Acevedo of Venezuela competes in the Individual All-Around Qualification of rhythmic gymnastics at the XVI Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Shelby Kisiel of the U.S. practices rhythmic gymnastics ahead of the XVI Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Angelica Kvieczynski of Brazil competes during the rhythmic gymnastics individual general qualification round at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Brazil competes during the rhythmic gymnastics group general qualification round at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Cuba competes during the rhythmic gymnastics group general qualification round at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Mariam Chamilova of Canada competes during the rhythmic gymnastics individual general qualification round at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Danays Perez of Cuba competes in the Individual All-Around Qualification of rhythmic gymnastics at the XVI Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Brazil's team competes during the rhythmic gymnastics group general qualification round at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Angelica Kvieczynski of Brazil competes during the rhythmic gymnastics individual general qualification round at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The U.S. competes during the rhythmic gymnastics group general qualification round at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Angelica Kvieczynski of Brazil competes during the individual apparatus finals at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Cynthia Valdez of Mexico competes during the individual apparatus finals at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Darya Shara of Argentina competes during the rhythmic gymnastics individual general qualification round at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Brazil competes during the team apparatus finals at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Shelby Kisiel of the U.S. competes during the rhythmic gymnastics individual general qualification round at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Canada competes during the rhythmic gymnastics group general qualification round at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
