The art of the selfie
Commuters take selfies beside billboards showing photographs of cats inside Clapham Common underground station in London, Britain September 14, 2016. Some 700 people helped the Citizens Advertising Takeover Service (CATS) raise enough money to buy...more
Syrian refugees take selfies moments after arriving on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
People use selfie sticks and lift up their mobile phones and cameras to record and take pictures of a flag-raising ceremony at Tiananmen Square in Beijing March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Women use their mobile phones in Duomo Square in downtown Milan, Italy, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A new graduate of Benghazi University takes a selfie in front of a ruined building at his university former headquarters which was destroyed during clashes in 2014 between members of the Libyan National Army and Shura Council of Libyan...more
A woman and child take a photograph as hot air balloons lift off during the 2015 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta in Albuquerque, New Mexico, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Rabbis gather to pose for a group photo in front of the Chabad-Lubavitch world headquarters in the Brooklyn borough of New York November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Lee Eun-Ju of South Korea (R) takes a selfie picture with Hong Un Jong of North Korea during gymnastics training at the Rio Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 4, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
An Israeli woman takes a selfie in a buttercup field near Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak in southern Israel, just outside the Gaza Strip April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Shi'ite fighters take a selfie while firing artillery towards Islamic State militants near Falluja, Iraq, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain takes a selfie during the driver portrait session at the first race of the year at the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne, Australia, March 23, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Model Gigi Hadid takes a selfie as she gets ready backstage before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, November 30, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Nickel Ashmeade and Usain Bolt of Jamaica take selfies after winning the men's 4x100m relay during the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Employees of Germany's biggest retailer Metro AG take a selfie as they kiss HI-4, a life-size humanoid robot, at Metro's headquarters in Duesseldorf, Germany, June 7, 2016. The android, modelled after its Japanese inventor Hiroshi Ishiguro, a...more
Charmaine Adamo takes a selfie with friends and a Trump mascot "Trumpie" before a rally by then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Randall...more
Host Ellen Degeneres takes a group picture at the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A Muslim pilgrim uses a selfie stick to take pictures atop Mount Thor in the holy city of Mecca ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage September 19, 2015. Mount Thor marks the start of the journey of the Prophet Mohammad and his companion Abu Bakr...more
Models take selfie with mobile phones during the parade at the end of the Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2016 collection during Milan Fashion Week in Italy, September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A local youth takes a selfie in front of Britain's Queen Elizabeth in St George's indoor market in Belfast, Northern Ireland June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Peter Macdiarmid/Pool
A group of young men use a selfie stick to take a picture of themselves in shallow waters known as the first cataract of the River Nile outside Khartoum, Sudan, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Musician Ed Sheeran takes a "selfie" with his wax figure at Madame Tussauds museum in the Manhattan borough of New York May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Palestinian Sanaa Abu Jaudi (L), 16, from the West Bank city of Jenin, takes a selfie photo with friends in front of the Dome of the Rock on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, during...more
Novak Djokovic of Serbia takes a selfie with a fan's mobile phone after winning against Simone Bolelli of Italy in their men's singles match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, China, October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A man takes a picture of himself among participants during the annual "City2Surf" fun run in central Sydney August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Charles Martinez sits on a railing to take a selfie overlooking the partially frozen Lake Michigan in Chicago, Illinois, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
