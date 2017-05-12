Edition:
The art of the Venice Biennale

A visitor looks at his mobile phone as he visits the "Proper Time" installation by Lee Wan, at the Korean Pavilion, during the 57th Biennale in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Wednesday, May 10, 2017
Visitors take pictures at the installation called "Horse problem" by Argentinian artist Claudia Fontes. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Visitors look at the installation at the Austria pavilion. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A visitor takes a selfie in front of an installation called "Escalade Beyond Chromatic Lands" by the American artist Sheila Hicks. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Chinese artist Ai Weiwei takes a selfie picture with two women in Venice. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Visitors look at the installation called "Rainbow" by Gyula Varnai at the Hungarian pavilion. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A visitor takes a picture at the installation called "Folly" by Phyllida Barlow, at the British Pavilion. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Visitors look at the installation called "Imitazione di Cristo" of Roberto Cuoghi at the Italy pavilion. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A visitor passes in front of the installation called "Brezil" by Malian artist Abdoulaye Konate. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A visitor looks at the installation called "Out of Disorder" by Takahiro Iwasaki at the Japan pavilion. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Visitors look at the installation called "Reflection model" by Takahiro Iwasaki at the Japan pavilion. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A visitor looks at the installation called "Lost and Found" by Sislej Xhafa at the Republic of Kosovo pavilion. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A visitor looks at the "Folly" installation by Phyllida Barlow, at the British Pavilion. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Part of the installation called "Collection de Chaussures" by French artist Michel Blazy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A visitor passes in front of the installation called "Future Fossil Spaces" by Swiss artist Julian Charriere. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A visitor looks at the installation called "Imitazione di Cristo" of Roberto Cuoghi at the Italy pavilion. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A visitor looks at the installation called "Third Lung" by Guatemala artist Naufus Ramirez-Figueroa. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Visitors look at the installation called "Medusa" by Mark Bradford at the United States pavilion. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

An artist performs at the Austria pavilion. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A visitor looks at the installation called "Folly" by Phyllida Barlow at the British pavilion. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Visitors look at the installation called "Dapunta Hyang: Transmission of Knowledge" by Zai Kuning. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

A visitor takes a picture at the installation called "Makiko" by New Zealand artist Francis Upritchard. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Korean artist Cody Choi stands next to his installation called "Color Haze" at the Korean Pavilion. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

