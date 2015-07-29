The art of war
Pro-Houthi activists finish painting graffiti depicting Saudi-led air strikes on the wall of the Saudi embassy in Sanaa, Yemen July 29, 2015. The writings read: "I am hungry." and "Yemen" REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A wall painted by Boko Haram is pictured in Damasak, Nigeria March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A member of the Iraqi security forces stands guard with his weapon at Camp Habbaniyah between the cities of Fallujah and Ramadi, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A male Afghan women's rights activist poses for pictures in a burqa to show solidarity to Afghan women ahead of International Women's Day in Kabul, Afghanistan March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
An anti-government protester rests at an open fire at a barricade near Independence Square in Kiev, Ukraine January 30, 2014. The graffiti reads, "Peace for huts, war for palaces". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A man walks past a graffiti, denouncing strikes by U.S. drones in Yemen, painted on a wall in Sanaa November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
The word "Steadfast" is seen on graffiti on a damaged building in al-Manshiyeh neighborhood in Deraa, Syria December 7, 2014. REUTERS/Wsam Almokdad
A view of graffiti reading, "Buying all kinds of shells" under remnants of shells placed at the edge of a street in Kafruma village, in Idlib province, Syria April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Abed Kontar
War-themed graffiti adorns a concrete blast barrier inside of Bagram Air Field in Parwan province, Afghanistan January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
People pose for a picture next to graffiti reading "Putler kaput" in Lviv, Ukraine May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A man walks inside a damaged building with an Islamic flag drawn on the wall in the besieged town of Arbeen in eastern Ghouta, Damascus, Syria January 17, 2015. The text on the wall reads: "Al-Qaeda's Jihad on the land of Sham, Al-Nusra front for the...more
A member of militias known as Hashid Shaabi stands next to a wall painted with the black flag commonly used by Islamic State militants, in the town of al-Alam, Iraq March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Artist and activist Murad Subai puts final touches on his graffiti depicting Saudi, U.S. and Iranian currency banknotes on a wall, during a graffiti campaign against foreign interference in the internal affairs of Yemen, in Sanaa May 15, 2014....more
Young men walk past a destroyed building on which graffiti can be seen, on a cold afternoon near Darulaman Palace in Kabul, Afghanistan April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
A man sits next to a wall with Christian graffiti in a cell of the central prison in the district of Wango, in Bangui, Central African Republic March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A view of graffiti on a wall in Kabul, Afghanistan March 5, 2012. Encased in a head-to-toe burqa, the image depicts a distraught woman slumped on a cement stairwell, the work of Afghanistan's first street artists who use graffiti to chronicle...more
Graffiti is written on the wall of a girl's high school that was used by Israeli soldiers in Beit Hanoun town, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during the Israeli offensive, in the northern Gaza Strip August 5,...more
Graffiti depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin extending a hand to the Ukrainian people is seen on a wall in the Crimean city of Simferopol March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A Free Syrian Army fighter poses next to graffiti on a wall drawn by Syrian artist and activist Ahmad Jalal along a street in Kafranbel, Idlib province, Syria January 31, 2014. Jalal's drawings have been used as banners during anti-government...more
An artist paints graffiti depicting men aiming firearms at themselves, in Sanaa, Yemen January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A fuel pump is defaced with a graffiti caricature of Muammar Gaddafi in the rebel-held town of Ajdabiyah, Libya March 31, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Fading graffiti depicting Hafez al-Assad (R) and his son Bassel Al-Assad, brother of Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad, is seen on a bullet-riddled wall in Ashrafieh, Aleppo, Syria September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A Free Syrian Army fighter rides a motorbike past revolutionary graffiti on a wall in Deir al-Zor, Syria May 9, 2013. The graffiti read, "The revolution is peaceful" (R) and "Free Syrian Army" (2nd R). REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
Local boys walk past graffiti reading "Thanks to USA, France, England" on a road leading to the front lines near the town of Nalut in western Libya, July 29, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong
A rebel fighter points his weapon at graffiti of Muammar Gaddafi on a checkpoint building controlled by rebels in Zintan July 15, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Libyan rebel fighter prays by the wall of a mosque bearing pro-Muammar Gaddafi graffiti before it was scribbled over by rebels who took the position from forces loyal to Gaddafi, in Zlitan, west of Misrata, Libya June 17, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra...more
Graffiti left behind by Taliban fighters remains on the walls of a compound now used as a command center for the U.S Marine Corps's First Battalion, Eighth Marines at Musa Qala in Helmand province, Afghanistan November 10, 2010. REUTERS/Finbarr...more
An artist paints graffiti on the wall of an industrial park in Kabul, Afghanistan December 19, 2010. The bus with no wheels and crammed with passengers is a stark comment on war-torn Kabul's appalling public transport. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Women walk past a statue sprayed with a graffiti that reads 'No to France' in the PK5 neighborhood in Bangui, Central African Republic April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Graffiti reading "The Few, The Proud," made by a previous deployment of the U.S Marine Corps, adorns the walls at Musa Qala in Helmand province, Afghanistan November 10, 2010. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
