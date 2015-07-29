The art of war

A man walks inside a damaged building with an Islamic flag drawn on the wall in the besieged town of Arbeen in eastern Ghouta, Damascus, Syria January 17, 2015. The text on the wall reads: "Al-Qaeda's Jihad on the land of Sham, Al-Nusra front for the...more

A man walks inside a damaged building with an Islamic flag drawn on the wall in the besieged town of Arbeen in eastern Ghouta, Damascus, Syria January 17, 2015. The text on the wall reads: "Al-Qaeda's Jihad on the land of Sham, Al-Nusra front for the people of Sham, a project for the slaughter of Nasiriyah and infidels". REUTERS/Yaseen Al-Bushy

