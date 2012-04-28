The Aurora Borealis
The aurora borealis is seen over campers in the snow in Chugach mountain range, outside the town of Valdez, east of Anchorage, April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
The aurora australis during a geomagnetic storm most likely caused by a coronal mass ejection from the Sun, seen from The International Space Station, May 29, 2010. REUTERS/ISS Crew Earth Observations experiment and Image Science & Analysis Laboratory, Johnson Space Center
The aurora borealis seen from Mile 7 on Beam Road above snow-covered tundras near Nome, Alaska, March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Oscar Avellaneda-Cruz
The Northern Lights are seen above the ash plume of Iceland's Eyjafjallajokull volcano, April 22, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The aurora borealis is seen over campers in Chugach mountain range, outside the town of Valdez, east of Anchorage, April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
An image captured from the International Space Station taken shows a rare aurora appearing in red, September 26, 2011. REUTERS/NASA
Aurora borealis fill the sky over Finnmark, in northern Norway, March 13, 2011. REUTERS/Tore Meek/Scanpix
The Aurora Borealis over the midwest of the United States as seen from the International Space Station, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/NASA
The aurora borealis is seen above snow-covered tundra near Nome, Alaska, March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Oscar Avellaneda-Cruz
A general view of the aurora borealis, near the city of Tromsoe in northern Norway January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rune Stoltz Bertinussen/Scanpix
The Northern Lights appear in the sky over the woods in Canada's Northwest Territories, February 14, 2008. REUTERS/Cameron French
A view of a shooting star and northern lights near Skekarsbo at the Farnebofjardens national park, north of Stockholm, October 8, 2011. REUTERS/P-M Heden/Scanpix Sweden
