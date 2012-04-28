Edition:
United Kingdom

The Aurora Borealis

Saturday, April 28, 2012

The aurora borealis is seen over campers in the snow in Chugach mountain range, outside the town of Valdez, east of Anchorage, April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Saturday, April 28, 2012

The aurora borealis is seen over campers in the snow in Chugach mountain range, outside the town of Valdez, east of Anchorage, April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Close
1 / 12
Saturday, April 28, 2012

The aurora australis during a geomagnetic storm most likely caused by a coronal mass ejection from the Sun, seen from The International Space Station, May 29, 2010. REUTERS/ISS Crew Earth Observations experiment and Image Science & Analysis Laboratory, Johnson Space Center

Saturday, April 28, 2012

The aurora australis during a geomagnetic storm most likely caused by a coronal mass ejection from the Sun, seen from The International Space Station, May 29, 2010. REUTERS/ISS Crew Earth Observations experiment and Image Science & Analysis Laboratory, Johnson Space Center

Close
2 / 12
Saturday, April 28, 2012

The aurora borealis seen from Mile 7 on Beam Road above snow-covered tundras near Nome, Alaska, March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Oscar Avellaneda-Cruz

Saturday, April 28, 2012

The aurora borealis seen from Mile 7 on Beam Road above snow-covered tundras near Nome, Alaska, March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Oscar Avellaneda-Cruz

Close
3 / 12
Saturday, April 28, 2012

The Northern Lights are seen above the ash plume of Iceland's Eyjafjallajokull volcano, April 22, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Saturday, April 28, 2012

The Northern Lights are seen above the ash plume of Iceland's Eyjafjallajokull volcano, April 22, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
4 / 12
Saturday, April 28, 2012

The aurora borealis is seen over campers in Chugach mountain range, outside the town of Valdez, east of Anchorage, April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Saturday, April 28, 2012

The aurora borealis is seen over campers in Chugach mountain range, outside the town of Valdez, east of Anchorage, April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Close
5 / 12
Saturday, April 28, 2012

An image captured from the International Space Station taken shows a rare aurora appearing in red, September 26, 2011. REUTERS/NASA

Saturday, April 28, 2012

An image captured from the International Space Station taken shows a rare aurora appearing in red, September 26, 2011. REUTERS/NASA

Close
6 / 12
Saturday, April 28, 2012

Aurora borealis fill the sky over Finnmark, in northern Norway, March 13, 2011. REUTERS/Tore Meek/Scanpix

Saturday, April 28, 2012

Aurora borealis fill the sky over Finnmark, in northern Norway, March 13, 2011. REUTERS/Tore Meek/Scanpix

Close
7 / 12
Saturday, April 28, 2012

The Aurora Borealis over the midwest of the United States as seen from the International Space Station, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/NASA

Saturday, April 28, 2012

The Aurora Borealis over the midwest of the United States as seen from the International Space Station, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/NASA

Close
8 / 12
Saturday, April 28, 2012

The aurora borealis is seen above snow-covered tundra near Nome, Alaska, March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Oscar Avellaneda-Cruz

Saturday, April 28, 2012

The aurora borealis is seen above snow-covered tundra near Nome, Alaska, March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Oscar Avellaneda-Cruz

Close
9 / 12
Saturday, April 28, 2012

A general view of the aurora borealis, near the city of Tromsoe in northern Norway January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rune Stoltz Bertinussen/Scanpix

Saturday, April 28, 2012

A general view of the aurora borealis, near the city of Tromsoe in northern Norway January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rune Stoltz Bertinussen/Scanpix

Close
10 / 12
Saturday, April 28, 2012

The Northern Lights appear in the sky over the woods in Canada's Northwest Territories, February 14, 2008. REUTERS/Cameron French

Saturday, April 28, 2012

The Northern Lights appear in the sky over the woods in Canada's Northwest Territories, February 14, 2008. REUTERS/Cameron French

Close
11 / 12
Saturday, April 28, 2012

A view of a shooting star and northern lights near Skekarsbo at the Farnebofjardens national park, north of Stockholm, October 8, 2011. REUTERS/P-M Heden/Scanpix Sweden

Saturday, April 28, 2012

A view of a shooting star and northern lights near Skekarsbo at the Farnebofjardens national park, north of Stockholm, October 8, 2011. REUTERS/P-M Heden/Scanpix Sweden

Close
12 / 12

The Aurora Borealis

The Aurora Borealis Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Royal Wedding redux

Royal Wedding redux
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Carnival around the world

All Collections

Carnival around the world

Saturday, February 25, 2017

Milan Fashion Week

All Collections

Milan Fashion Week

Friday, February 24, 2017

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Friday, February 24, 2017

Famine strikes South Sudan

All Collections

Famine strikes South Sudan

Friday, February 24, 2017

Inside CPAC

All Collections

Inside CPAC

Friday, February 24, 2017

Fleeing Islamic State with livestock

All Collections

Fleeing Islamic State with livestock

Friday, February 24, 2017

South African mobs attack immigrants

All Collections

South African mobs attack immigrants

Friday, February 24, 2017

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Friday, February 24, 2017

View More Slideshows »