Pictures | Fri Oct 24, 2014 | 8:30pm BST

The barricades of Hong Kong

Pro-democracy protesters point and scuffle with a man holding a Chinese flag who came to the protesters' barricade to oppose them blocking roads at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Friday, October 24, 2014

Friday, October 24, 2014
Pro-democracy protesters point and scuffle with a man holding a Chinese flag who came to the protesters' barricade to oppose them blocking roads at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Two women walk on an empty road that goes through a pro-democracy protesters' encampment in central Hong Kong October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Friday, October 24, 2014

Friday, October 24, 2014
Two women walk on an empty road that goes through a pro-democracy protesters' encampment in central Hong Kong October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Pro-democracy protesters stand on their barricade as several anti-Occupy protesters came close at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Friday, October 24, 2014

Friday, October 24, 2014
Pro-democracy protesters stand on their barricade as several anti-Occupy protesters came close at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Police officers patrol in front of a barricade set up by pro-democracy protesters, and was partly demolished by anti-Occupy protesters, at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Friday, October 24, 2014

Friday, October 24, 2014
Police officers patrol in front of a barricade set up by pro-democracy protesters, and was partly demolished by anti-Occupy protesters, at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
People stand behind pro-democracy protesters' barricade as several anti-Occupy protesters came close to them at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Friday, October 24, 2014

Friday, October 24, 2014
People stand behind pro-democracy protesters' barricade as several anti-Occupy protesters came close to them at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Pro-democracy protesters react from their barricade as several anti-Occupy protesters came close to them at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Friday, October 24, 2014

Friday, October 24, 2014
Pro-democracy protesters react from their barricade as several anti-Occupy protesters came close to them at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A riot policeman shouts at pro-democracy protesters as he attempts to remove a barricade from a street in the Mongkok shopping district of Hong Kong October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Friday, October 24, 2014

Friday, October 24, 2014
A riot policeman shouts at pro-democracy protesters as he attempts to remove a barricade from a street in the Mongkok shopping district of Hong Kong October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A pro-democracy protester sleeps beside supplies at a make-shift logistic centre on the blocked Nathan Road at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Friday, October 24, 2014

Friday, October 24, 2014
A pro-democracy protester sleeps beside supplies at a make-shift logistic centre on the blocked Nathan Road at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Police officers are reflected on reflective materials held by a pro-democracy protesters on a blocked road at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Friday, October 24, 2014

Friday, October 24, 2014
Police officers are reflected on reflective materials held by a pro-democracy protesters on a blocked road at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A women stands between tents and umbrellas while taking pictures at the pro-democracy protesters' encampment in central Hong Kong October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Friday, October 24, 2014

Friday, October 24, 2014
A women stands between tents and umbrellas while taking pictures at the pro-democracy protesters' encampment in central Hong Kong October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A pro-democracy protester sleeps at a makeshift altar on a occupied street at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 24,2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Friday, October 24, 2014

Friday, October 24, 2014
A pro-democracy protester sleeps at a makeshift altar on a occupied street at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 24,2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Pro-democracy protesters sleep on a occupied street at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Friday, October 24, 2014

Friday, October 24, 2014
Pro-democracy protesters sleep on a occupied street at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A pro-democracy protester sleeps over a barricade at the Mongkok shopping district of Hong Kong October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Friday, October 24, 2014

Friday, October 24, 2014
A pro-democracy protester sleeps over a barricade at the Mongkok shopping district of Hong Kong October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A protester wearing a mask, helmet, goggles and gloves, reacts in front of riot police during a confrontation at the Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong early October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Friday, October 24, 2014

Friday, October 24, 2014
A protester wearing a mask, helmet, goggles and gloves, reacts in front of riot police during a confrontation at the Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong early October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Pro-democracy protesters watch formal talks between student protest leaders and government officials on a video screen near the government headquarters in Hong Kong October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Friday, October 24, 2014

Friday, October 24, 2014
Pro-democracy protesters watch formal talks between student protest leaders and government officials on a video screen near the government headquarters in Hong Kong October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Police officers on patrol stand in heavy rain as pro-democracy protesters block a main road at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Friday, October 24, 2014

Friday, October 24, 2014
Police officers on patrol stand in heavy rain as pro-democracy protesters block a main road at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Riot police clash with pro-democracy protesters at the Mongkok shopping district of Hong Kong October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Friday, October 24, 2014

Friday, October 24, 2014
Riot police clash with pro-democracy protesters at the Mongkok shopping district of Hong Kong October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A pro-democracy protester sleeps on a barricade as police stand guard behind him on a blocked road at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Friday, October 24, 2014

Friday, October 24, 2014
A pro-democracy protester sleeps on a barricade as police stand guard behind him on a blocked road at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Pro-democracy protesters set up new barricades after riot police retreated from a main road at Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kong early October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Liau Chung-ren

Friday, October 24, 2014

Friday, October 24, 2014
Pro-democracy protesters set up new barricades after riot police retreated from a main road at Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kong early October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Liau Chung-ren
A police officer holding a baton watches as anti-Occupy protesters demolish a barricade set up by pro-democracy protesters at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Friday, October 24, 2014

Friday, October 24, 2014
A police officer holding a baton watches as anti-Occupy protesters demolish a barricade set up by pro-democracy protesters at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
