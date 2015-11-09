The battlefield that time forgot

General view of French WWI soldier Edouard Marius Ivaldi's battlefield grave memorial, a wooden cross with a battlefield helmet in Champagne, eastern France, November 3, 2015. The plaque which reads in part, "In Memory of Edouard Marius Ivaldi, Corporal in the 7th Infantry Regiment. Died for France on April 30, 1917", was placed there by Ivaldi's father in 1919. World War One historians estimate that on the western front half of the fallen soldiers were never found or identified. Edouard Marius Ivaldi is one of these. After the war, his father Jean-Joseph searched for the remains of his son and started the grieving process. In 1919 he placed a wood cross on the spot where his son fell in combat, then in 1924 he placed a plaque with his son's name in the chapel of the Navarin Ossuary. Almost 100 years later, this place of private memory, its location unknown to visitors, has remained untouched over time. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Close