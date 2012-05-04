Edition:
The Beastie Boys

<p>MCA, Mike D and Ad-Rock of the Beastie Boys pose in Taipei, April 21, 2003. REUTERS/File </p>

<p>The Beastie Boys perform at the first Tibetan Freedom Concert before an ethnic Chinese audience in Taipei, April 20, 2003. REUTERS/Richard Chung </p>

<p>The Beastie Boys, (L-R) Adam Yauch, Michael Diamond, and Adam Horovitz, with DJ, Mix Master Mike behind them, perform in Las Vegas, June 9, 2004. REUTERS/Ethan Miller</p>

<p>The Beastie Boys, (L-R) Adam Yauch (MCA), Michael Diamond (Mike D), and Adam Horovitz (Ad-Rock), with DJ Mix Master Mike behind them, perform in Las Vegas, June 9, 2004. REUTERS/Ethan Miller </p>

<p>Adam Yauch of The Beastie Boys leans into the crowd as he performs during MTV2's "2$Bill" concert series at the Huntridge Theatre in Las Vegas, June 9, 2004. REUTERS/Ethan Miller </p>

<p>The Beastie Boys pose on the red carpet prior to the Much Music Video Awards in Toronto, June 20, 2004. REUTERS/Mike Cassese </p>

<p>The Beastie Boys present an award on stage at the MTV Video Music Awards in Miami, August 29, 2004. REUTERS/Marc Serota </p>

<p>The Beastie Boys arrive at the MTV Latin Video Music Awards in Miami Beach, October 21, 2004. REUTERS/Gary I. Rothstein </p>

<p>The Beastie Boys perform at the MTV Latin Video Music Awards in Miami Beach, October 21, 2004. REUTERS/Marc Serota </p>

<p>The Beastie Boys pose as they arrive for the MTV Europe Music Award in Rome, November 18, 2004. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

<p>The Beastie Boys, Adam Yauch, Mike Diamond and Adam Horowitz at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2006. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>The Beastie Boys leave the stage at the Sundance Film Festival, January 21, 2006. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>The Beastie Boys (L-R) Mike Diamond, Adam Horowitz and Adam Yauch at the 2006 Sundance film festival. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>The Beastie Boys (L-R) Mike Diamond, Adam Horowitz and Adam Yauch at the 2006 Sundance film festival. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Producer Russell Simmons talks with the Beastie Boys during the 2006 VH1 Hip Hop Honors ceremony in New York, October 7, 2006. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>The Beastie Boys perform during the 2006 VH1 Hip Hop Honors ceremony in New York, October 7, 2006. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>The Beastie Boys address the crowd as they accept an award for Artist of the Year during the Webby Awards in New York, June 5, 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>The Beastie Boys perform during the Live Earth concert at Wembley Stadium in London, July 7, 2007. REUTERS/Stephen Hird </p>

<p>Adam Yauch (MCA) and Michael Diamond (Mike D) of the Beastie Boys perform during the Exit music festival in Novi Sad, July 14, 2007. REUTERS/Marko Djurica </p>

