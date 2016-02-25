Edition:
The beautiful game

A boy makes an overhead kick at a slum in Rio de Janeiro, May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Saturday, May 03, 2014
Children play soccer in the Vila Autodromo slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Friday, August 28, 2015
Street seller David Garcia plays with a soccer ball with his friends Luis Enrique who is attending military service, and Yaciel Concepcion, who is a physics teacher, in downtown Havana, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2015
Youths play soccer in an empty swimming pool at a park in Havana, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2015
Migrants play soccer amidst shipping containers converted into homes at a state-run shelter near Calais, northern France, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2016
Boys play soccer at the yard of a school sheltering people displaced by Saudi-led air strikes on Yemen's northwestern province of Saada, in the capital Sanaa May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2015
Rohingya migrants, who arrived in Indonesia by boat, plays soccer during sunset inside a temporary compound for refugees in Kuala Cangkoi village in Lhoksukon, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2015
Internally displaced people play football in a school in Sanaa, Yemen May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2015
A group of boys play soccer at the edge of the surf at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / Tuesday, December 11, 2012
Maicon de Jesus Dias throws a ball he recovered from an open grave while playing soccer in a makeshift field in a local cemetery of the city of Una, Bahia state, Brazil, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

Reuters / Wednesday, April 30, 2014
A boy stands as a goal keeper as children play soccer on a road in Yangon, Myanmar, July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Sunday, July 15, 2012
Children play soccer in Huaycan shanty town in Lima, Peru, September 30, 2010. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Reuters / Friday, October 01, 2010
Youths play a soccer match in Johannesburg, June 22, 2010. REUTERS/Christian Charisius

Reuters / Tuesday, June 22, 2010
A child plays with a soccer ball on a street in Soweto, South Africa's oldest township, November 23, 2008. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Reuters / Monday, November 24, 2008
Children play soccer during sunset at a beach in Lima, Peru, December 26, 2008. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Reuters / Saturday, December 27, 2008
Children play soccer at a beach in the east coast state of Terengganu, Malaysia, February 15, 2008. REUTERS/Zainal Abd Halim

Reuters / Friday, February 15, 2008
A boy tumbles as he plays soccer on the streets of the Khayelitsha township in Cape Town, December 3, 2009. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2009
Afghan boys play soccer along a road in Kabul, November 16, 2009. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2009
A Palestinian boy kicks a ball by a section of the Israeli controversial barrier in Aida refugee camp in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, September 19, 2009. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2009
An Angolan youth plays soccer in the streets of the capital Luanda, January 30, 2010. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Saturday, January 30, 2010
Children play soccer on the street outside their small shack in Cape Town's Khayelitsha township, February 23, 2010. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2010
Players of the all female '113' soccer team take part in a training session in Cabinda, Angola, January 22, 2010. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2010
Residents walk near a soccer goal post on Copacabana beach after heavy rains in Rio de Janeiro, April 10, 2010. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, April 10, 2010
Children play soccer in the Eersterust neighborhood of Pretoria, South Africa, July 1, 2010. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, July 01, 2010
Mozambican youth play soccer in a suburb in Maputo, Mozambique, May 16, 2010. REUTERS/Grant Lee Neuenburg

Reuters / Sunday, May 16, 2010
A man holds a soccer ball at a beach by the shore of Nanay river in Iquitos, Peru, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2011
Children, who live in the Cairo Necropolis, play soccer next to ancient tombs in Cairo, Egypt, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
A goalie makes a stop while playing soccer on an artificial turf after hours at an elementary school in the border town of San Ysidro, California September 2 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
Boys play soccer on a field of a school used as an electoral centre at the end of the presidential and legislative elections, in the mostly muslim PK5 neighbourhood of Bangui, Central African Republic, February 14, 2016. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2016
Boys are pictured through a tire as they play soccer at a railway station camp, where refugees from South Sudan have stayed for four years, in Khartoum May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Wednesday, October 08, 2014
Five year-old Murtaza Ahmadi wears a shirt of Barcelona's star Lionel Messi made of a plastic bag as he plays soccer at the Afghan Football Federation headquarters in Kabul, Afghanistan February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016
